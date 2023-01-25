The conference to be held virtually on January 31st and February 1st

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, announced today Louis Laflamme, CEO will participate in the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference on January 31, 2023 and February 1, 2023 on a virtual platform.

Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2023invreg/.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of 200,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens has recently received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR). This unique guidewire is a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.

The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVR market is currently estimated at over 200,000 procedures and is expected to reach 400,000 in 2027.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

