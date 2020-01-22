Opsens - Election Results for the Board of Directors

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Opsens Inc. ("Opsens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF) held its annual general and special shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") yesterday in Quebec City, Canada.

At the Meeting, all the individuals nominated as directors were duly elected to the Board by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders present in person or by proxy. The shareholders re-elected Alan Milinazzo, Denis M. Sirois, Gaétan Duplain, Denis Harrington, Jean Lavigueur, James Patrick Mackin and Louis Laflamme to the Board.

Name For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes Alan Milinazzo 99.88 46,627,511 0.12 58,040 Denis M. Sirois 84.58 39,485,094 15.42 7,200,457 Gaétan Duplain 99.91 46,644,511 0.09 41,040 Denis Harrington 99.74 46,563,111 0.26 122,440 Jean Lavigueur 99.92 46,650,511 0.08 35,040 James Patrick Mackin 99.55 46,474,094 0.45 211,457 Louis Laflamme 99.91 46,643,111 0.09 42,440

The shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting also voted in favor of the appointment of Deloitte LLP, as independent auditors of Opsens for the coming year and have authorized directors to determine their remuneration.

Independent

Auditors For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes Deloitte 99.73 49,480,992 0.27 132,722

The shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting also voted in favor of the Amended Stock Option Plan.

Amended Stock

Option Plan For % For Votes Against % Against Votes

82.59 38,555,394 17.41 8,130,157

The report of the voting results is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Opsens Inc. (www.opsens.com or www.opsensmedical.com)

Opsens focuses mainly on physiological measurements, such as FFR and dPR in interventional cardiology. Opsens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 80,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

Opsens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing and installing innovative fibre optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Opsens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

