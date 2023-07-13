OPSENS ANNOUNCES A THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD REVENUES FOR THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 Français

Total Revenue up 31% - Medical Sales up 36% - Gross Margin up 780 basis points

Conference call on the results today at 11:00 a.m. ET

QUEBEC CITY, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today reported its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended May 31, 2023.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues of $13.2 million, compared with $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 31% increase and a new quarterly record for the third consecutive quarter.
  • Gross margin improved to 58.8% in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 780 basis points compared with 51% in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Record sales in Coronary Artery Disease of $6.8 million, representing a 21% sequential increase in sales as compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Structural Heart sales of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, driven by a 64% sequential increase in sales as compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Sales of Optical Medical Products were $4.9 million, an increase of 92%, compared with $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $20.5 million at May 31, 2023 ($21.9 million at 28 February, 2023).

Management Commentary 

"We are pleased with the results of the quarter, which reflect a third consecutive record of quarterly revenues. We delivered growth in all three key categories of our medical segment, including the OptoWire for coronary artery disease, optical medical products, and the SavvyWire solution for structural heart TAVR procedures, which combined to drive 36% growth in revenue," said Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of OpSens.

"Our commercial sales team continues to increase adoption of both OptoWire and SavvyWire through a synergistic, multi-pronged approach which utilizes direct field sales representatives, distribution partners, and group purchasing agreements, all of which contributed to this record quarter. With a thoughtful and well executed roll out strategy of SavvyWire well underway resulting in 64% sequential product growth during the quarter, coupled with enhanced growth within our more established OptoWire product, I believe we are well positioned to continue growing OpSens in the years to come," Mr. Laflamme concluded.

Segmented Revenues Information

($ in Millions Canadian)

Three-month
period ended
May 31, 2023

Three-month
period ended
May 31, 2022

Nine-month
period ended
May 31, 2023

Nine-month 
period ended
May 31, 2022








Medical segment






Coronary Artery Disease

6.8

6.6

17.7

16.1

Structural Heart

0.8

-

1.6

-

Optical Medical Products

4.9

2.6

12.0

7.3

Other

-

-

0.3

0.3

Total Medical Revenues

12.5

9.2

31.6

23.7

Industrial

0.7

0.9

2.6

2.6

Total Revenues

13.2

10.1

34.2

26.3

Financial Commentary

Consolidated revenues were $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 31% increase, compared with the $10.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022. 

Coronary Artery Disease

Sales of coronary artery disease products (Fractional Flow Reserve ("FFR") and diastolic pressure ratio ("dPR")) were $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 4%. OptoWire sales in the U.S. contributed to enhanced performance with a 31% increase. For EMEA, a market served through distributors, there has been 2% growth while Asia Pacific, a market also served through distributors has seen a 14% decrease due to some headwinds including currency exchange rates.

Structural Heart

Structural heart sales were $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, driven by a 64% sequential increase in sales as compared with the second quarter of 2023. The Company continues to execute its systematic, step-by-step, commercialization plan. The Company is finalizing plans to move from a controlled market release to a full market release in our last quarter of the fiscal year 2023.

Optical Medical Products

Sales of optical medical products, including the Company's multi-year supply contract of sensors for ventricular assist devices, were $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 92%. The Company is seeing increased demand for its sensors with expectations for continued growth in the future.

Industrial

Industrial sales were at $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company delivered solutions in optical temperature, pressure, strain, and other critical parameters for various industries, including aerospace, nuclear and power electronics.

Gross Margin

Gross margin improved to 58.8%, an increase of 780 basis points, compared to 51.0% during the prior year period. The increase was driven by favorable product mix, a higher weighting of direct sales to hospitals and higher sales volume.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $11.8 million, compared with $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The $3.9 million increase was primarily due to an increase in Sales and Marketing activities, including an increase in the Company's direct U.S. sales force to enable the launch of SavvyWire. Research and Development expenditure increased due to structural heart and coronary artery projects.

Net Loss

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $(4.2) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.9) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet

OpSens had a cash position of $20.5 million, as of May 31, 2023 (February 28, 2023, was $21.9 million).

Table A

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,
except for information per share) 

Three-month

period ended

May 31, 2023

Three-month

period ended

May 31, 2022

Nine-month

period ended

May 31, 2023

Nine-month

period ended

May 31, 2022

$

$

$

$





Revenues



  Sales



       Medical

12,516

9,170

31,240

23,478

       Industrial

681

874

2,581

2,596

13,197

10,044

33,821

26,074

  Other

(42)

32

336

197

13,155

10,076

34,157

26,271

Cost of sales

5,421

4,938

14,406

12,846

Gross margin

7,734

5,138

19,751

13,425

Gross margin percentage

59 %

51 %

58 %

51 %





Operating expenses



     Administrative

2,544

1,886

7,574

5,950

     Sales and marketing

5,695

3,639

14,713

8,237

     Research and development

3,515

2,322

8,469

6,114

11,754

7,847

30,756

20,301





Financial expenses (income)

12

75

(28)

311

Loss (gain) on foreign currency translation

36

63

(322)

120










Loss before income taxes

(4,068)

(2,847)

(10,655)

(7,307)

Current income tax expense

88

9

116

43










Net result

(4,156)

(2,856)

(10,771)

(7,350)





Basic and diluted net loss per share

(0.04)

(0.03)

(0.10)

(0.07)





Table B

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at 

As at 

May 31, 2023

Aug 31, 2022

$

$



Cash and cash equivalents

20,472

23,816

Trade and other receivables

7,880

5,855

Inventories

11,267

6,672

Total Current Assets

41,608

39,016

Property, plant, and equipment

3,374

2,683

Intangible assets

1,687

1,786

Right-of-use assets

7,500

5,026

Total Assets

54,169

48,511



Current liabilities

9,924

8,601

Long-term debt

1,437

639

Lease liabilities

7,680

5,012

Total Liabilities

19,041

14,252

Shareholders' equity

35,128

34,259

Conference Call Today

Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Hannigan, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's financial results at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) today, July 13, 2023. 

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 756-0865 or (412) 317-5754 or can listen via a live webcast at https://app.webinar.net/MQX1NGnl0m5. Please register 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference call.

A replay will be available after the call, in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://opsens.com/investors/events-presentations/.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 250,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the U.S., the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.

OpSens has recently received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR). This unique guidewire is a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.

OpSens' SavvyWire is on trend with a minimalist approach to TAVR and advances the procedure, allowing patients to leave the hospital earlier, sometimes the same day.

The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVR market is currently estimated at over 300,000 procedures and is expected to reach over 400,000 in 2025 and over 600,000 in 2030.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

