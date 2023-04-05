QUEBEC CITY, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, announced a significant milestone for the Company as the SavvyWire has been successfully used by physicians in 1,000 procedures. The SavvyWire is OpSens' sensor-guided solution for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures, TAVR or TAVI, to treat aortic valve stenosis.

"The successful use of the SavvyWire in 1,000 patients marks an important milestone towards full-scale commercialization of our innovative device. The early commercialization phase is progressing steadily and the impressive number of procedures completed demonstrates the acceptance and relevance of the SavvyWire within the structural heart market" said Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer of OpSens.

"We are gaining positive traction in the U.S. and Canada with our proprietary 3-in-1 solution for TAVR procedures. Our sales team is operating at a high level as they educate cardiologists on the benefits of the SavvyWire to expand the number of accounts and drive adoption. Additionally, signing a GPO agreement last month with one of the largest group purchasing organizations in the United States and SavvyWire being featured in two live case broadcasts during the CRT conference is expected to drive continuous growth going forward," Mr. Laflamme concluded.

The SavvyWire is the first and only Sensor-Guided solution for TAVR procedures to treat aortic valve stenosis. It uniquely provides a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 200,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.

OpSens has recently received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR). This unique guidewire is a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.

OpSens' SavvyWire is on trend with a minimalist approach to TAVR and advances the procedure, allowing patients to leave the hospital earlier, sometimes the same day.

The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVR market is currently estimated at over 200,000 procedures and is expected to reach 400,000 in 2027.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

