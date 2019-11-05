OpSec Security agrees to acquire the MarkMonitor Brand Protection business from Clarivate Analytics

Bringing together industry leaders for online and offline brand protection to deliver an integrated end-to-end experience to customers worldwide

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpSec Security, an Investcorp portfolio company and a global leader in anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, and Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC;CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced they have signed a definitive agreement whereby OpSec Security will acquire the MarkMonitor™ brand protection, antipiracy and antifraud business from Clarivate. Clarivate will retain the MarkMonitor Domain Management business.

For decades, both OpSec and MarkMonitor have been at the forefront of managing brand protection programs for some of the most sophisticated global brands, having defined recognized 'best practices' for the industry. By combining their expertise and industry leading technologies, customers will have access to an integrated end-to-end solution to protect revenue streams, product integrity and brand reputation in a more holistic and streamlined manner.

"OpSec has built and maintained a market-leading position because we continue to innovate and invest in solutions that solve the brand protection needs of our customers," said Richard Cremona, CEO, OpSec Security. "Integrating MarkMonitor's industry leading online brand protection program into OpSec's solution portfolio expands and strengthens our commitment to helping brands combat the rising problems of piracy, fraud, counterfeiting and diversion for both the offline and online world. Our collective expertise and industry leading technologies will create a whole new standard and raise the bar for global brand protection."

"The MarkMonitor Brand Protection business has a 20-year legacy of delivering successful outcomes for some of the world's greatest brands," said Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, Clarivate Analytics. "Under OpSec's new ownership and its proven commitment to innovation, we are confident that the MarkMonitor brand protection business – and its high-profile customer base -- will flourish."

He concluded, "Our vision at Clarivate is to improve the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. Streamlining our offerings will help us better serve our intellectual property customers with innovative, integrated IP solutions across patents, trademarks, and domain registrations."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Clarivate and Holland & Knight LLP is serving as legal counsel to Clarivate for the transaction.



The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are more fully discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the prospectus as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 9, 2019 (File No. 333-233590), along with our other filings with the SEC. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Clarivate and its logo, as well as all other trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners and used under license.

