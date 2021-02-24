OPPO Flash Charges the Future at MWC Shanghai

Numerous examples of cutting-edge charging products feature on OPPO's stand. The 125W flash charger can charge a 4,000mAh phone battery to 100% in just 20 minutes. This is joined by 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge products -- which charge the same battery in as little as 30 minutes -- and products from several partners who have licensed OPPO's proprietary technologies.

The OPPO stand features innovative technologies across three more zones.

The Smart Home of the Future shows how OPPO's IoT products can make our homes smarter and more connected than ever before. The unique 5G CPE, Omni, powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System sits at the heart of this area, capable of turning 5G signals into stable, high speed Wi-Fi connections through two proprietary antenna systems.

The O-Reserve 5G antenna system uses the Sub-6GHz 5G spectrum, automatically choosing four of its eight antennae at a time to get the best possible signal. At the same time, the O-Motion 360° technology can fully rotate its antennae, automatically ensuring the CPE is positioned for optimum 5G millimeter wave signal reception. OPPO, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Ericsson recently completed successful tests of 5G millimeter wave technology with the Omni, achieving downlink speeds of 4.06Gbps.

The Futuristic Technologies area lets MWCS guests explore the OPPO X 2021 concept phone, which features a screen that unrolls from 6.7 to 7.4 inches. Here they can also see how fast and easy charging is with OPPO's new Wireless Air Charging technology, which delivers up to 7.5W of charging power. This latest innovation uses magnetic resonance to remove some of the inconvenience of other wireless charging technologies, working as soon as devices are within 10cm of the charging mat.

The Reno 5 Series is also on display in a smartphone area, including the Reno5 Pro+ 5G Artist Limited Edition. Designed in collaboration with graphic artist Joshua Vides , this beautiful device changes the colour of its rear panel from silver to blue with a simple tap, thanks to its electrochromic glass.

For more information on OPPO's MWCS announcements, visit: https://events.oppo.com/en/oppo-mwc-2021/

For more information, please contact:

The Harmony Agency for OPPO

Anne Marie McCallion

[email protected]

Nic Corns

[email protected]

Notes to Editors

For more information, please visit https://events.oppo.com/en/oppo-mwc-2021/ (the official website link). For on-site experiences, you are welcome to visit the OPPO booth at Shanghai New International Expo Center N2-E40, Mobile World Congress (Shanghai) from 23 to 25 February.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 5 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO's employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

* Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE OPPO

For further information: The Harmony Agency for OPPO, Anne Marie McCallion, [email protected], + 353 86 834 9329