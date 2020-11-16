Oppenheimer Accelerates Growth of Consumer Investment Banking Group with Appointment of James Murray as Managing Director, Based in London, United Kingdom

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the continued build-out of the leadership team within the Consumer Group of its investment banking business. Oppenheimer is pleased to announce the appointment of James Murray as a Managing Director within its Global Consumer Investment Banking Group. James will be based in London and report to Max Lami, European Chief Executive, and Emmanuel Durand, Global Head of Consumer Investment Banking.

James joins Oppenheimer with over 20 years' experience in providing strategic advice to an extensive range of consumer clients. He will be focused on both the UK and the Continent and will work closely with Jeroen Van Den Heuvel, Managing Director in the Consumer Investment Banking Group. Together, Mr. Murray and Mr. Van Den Heuvel bring more than 40 years of collective mergers & acquisitions ("M&A") and capital raising experience in the Consumer sector.

James holds an MBA from Imperial College, London and an MA from The University of St Andrews.

James started his investment banking career at Rothschild & Co in London, and prior to joining Oppenheimer was a Partner and Head of Consumer M&A at KPMG. James has advised on over 50Bn USD worth of closed transactions, representing private and public companies, entrepreneurs and private equity clients.

Mr. Durand said, "We are thrilled to welcome James to our global team. His respected industry insight, experience and relationships in the Consumer sector complement those of Jeroen van den Heuvel. He will enhance Oppenheimer's capabilities in the U.K. and in continental Europe. James will also be instrumental, together with Jeroen, in further consolidating our well established cross-border capabilities, notably strengthening the bridge with the US Consumer team."

Mr. Lami added, "Oppenheimer is committed to the continued expansion of its Investment Banking capabilities in Europe and to servicing the needs of its clients by providing coverage across different geographies on an integrated basis. We are thrilled to be able to strengthen our business with James' appointment to our team."

