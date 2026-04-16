OPG and partners celebrate planting 10 million trees across Ontario

The 25-year program strengthens communities and drives sustainable growth

CLARINGTON, ON, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - A partnership between Ontario Power Generation (OPG), Forests Canada and 30 other partners has resulted in the planting of 10 million native trees and shrubs to the province's landscape, helping create a more sustainable Ontario.

Celebrating with past and present staff who initiated, led and completed the 10 million tree program 2000-2025. (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.) OPG, Forests Canada and partners celebrate OPG’s planting of 10 million native trees and shrubs. (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

Since OPG was first incorporated, over 25 years ago, the company has been providing environmental grant funding to planting partners, including Indigenous Nations, non-profit organizations, and conservation authorities. Forests Canada served as the largest partner and acted as a key facilitator in engaging other partners to participate.

"Achieving this 10‑million‑tree milestone reflects OPG's long‑standing commitment to supporting strong, healthy communities across Ontario," said Nicolle Butcher, President & CEO, OPG. "By investing in clean energy generation, alongside nature‑based climate solutions, we are positioning Ontario to meet growing electrification needs while charting a path to a healthier, more resilient future."

"For over 20 years, Forests Canada has been working across Ontario to engage landowners and partners in helping to restore forest cover," said Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Canada. "We are grateful to partners like OPG who have provided critical funding to enable this work to happen, leaving a legacy of healthy forests thriving across the landscape that support wildlife habitat, clean water, and local jobs."

"Ontario's nuclear fleet removes the equivalent of 15 million vehicles from the road each year, while putting 80,000 Ontarians to work," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "Ontario made a commitment to grow our economy, while improving the natural environment. Like Ontario's reliable and clean nuclear and hydro fleet, OPG's leadership planting 10 million trees is a living legacy we are leaving to future generations."

"Ontario Power Generation's 10 million Tree Planting Celebration stands as a powerful testament to what sustained commitment can achieve--25 years of growing not just forests, but a legacy of environmental stewardship in partnership with Forests Canada and communities across Ontario." said Todd McCarthy, MPP for Durham. "May this inspire a continued commitment to protecting Ontario's environment and strengthening our local community."

Trees play an important role in capturing and storing carbon, making them a key contributor to climate‑change mitigation. Trees also provide essential habitat for wildlife and strengthen landscapes by stabilizing soil, improving water retention, and reducing the impacts of flooding, drought, and other climate‑related challenges.

Beyond delivering environmental benefits, OPG's investment in nature-based solutions plays a strategic role in supporting economic development across Ontario. Large-scale tree planting helps drive:

Job creation through nurseries, conservation authorities, and restoration organizations involved in seed collection, propagation, site preparation, and long-term land stewardship.

Healthier, more resilient landscapes that support agriculture, forestry, recreation, and tourism sectors by improving soil quality, enhancing natural infrastructure, and protecting watersheds.

Climate‑resilient communities that are better protected from flooding, drought, and extreme weather – reducing long-term infrastructure costs for municipalities and creating more attractive conditions for businesses and residents.

OPG's investments have also supported the Federal government's "30 by 30" initiative, which aims to protect 30% of Canada's lands and waters by 2030. To date, OPG has restored more than 500 acres of wetlands and 500 acres of grasslands across the province, helping rebuild healthier ecosystems and more climate‑resilient communities.

Key facts

Since 2000, OPG has supported the planting of over 10 million native trees and shrubs across Ontario.

The company provided $12.5 million to more than 30 tree-planting partners over 25 years to reach this significant milestone.

The large-scale initiative has helped to strengthen the province's biodiversity, mitigate climate change impacts, and build a more sustainable future.

About OPG

As Ontario's largest and one of North America's most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario. OPG and its family of companies are advancing the development of new low-carbon technologies, refurbishment projects and electrification initiatives to power the growing demands of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is delivering these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships and strong communities at OPG.com.

About Forests Canada

Forests Canada is a national charity working to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and high-quality forest recovery efforts supporting local jobs and economies, we have proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information, please contact: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us on X (Twitter): @opg | Forests Canada, 519-471-4751, Follow us on X (Twitter): @forestscanada