ALMATY, Kazakhstan and MONT-SAINT-GUILBERT, Belgium, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- OpenWay, a global leader in digital payment software, and UnionPay International (UPI), one of the world's largest payment networks, have expanded their partnership to deliver complete support for Union Pay International products on the Way4 platform.

OpenWay and UnionPay International Expand Global Cooperation to Deliver Full UPI Product Support on Way4

Way4 is OpenWay's digital payment software platform used by banks, processors, and fintechs to run card issuing, acquiring, switching, and digital wallet services in real time. With this expansion, OpenWay clients worldwide can now issue, acquire, and tokenize UnionPay cards on Way4, enabling a faster and more consistent rollout of Union Pay-powered payment services across markets.

First Big Pay for UnionPay Cards launched on Way4, more to follow soon

In a major industry first, OpenWay has enabled the initial launch of Big Pay functionality for UnionPay cards on the Way4 platform with six major banks in Central Asia. This marks the first time globally that a UnionPay card has been integrated with a Big Pay, reflecting OpenWay's commitment to innovation in digital payments.

Additional Big Pay integrations are planned and expected to go live in the near future, expanding the range of mobile and digital wallet options available to UnionPay cardholders on Way4.

Pioneering IPS innovation from Central Asia to the world

OpenWay has consistently pioneered innovation in the global payments industry, especially in the implementation of international payment scheme (IPS) solutions. In 2004, OpenWay powered the first-ever issuance of a UnionPay card in Kazakhstan was on Way4 platform.

Since then, OpenWay has played a central role in transforming Central Asia into a fintech innovation hub. The close cooperation between OpenWay and UnionPay International has supported numerous firsts, including the rollout of UnionPay chip cards and acquiring infrastructure across Central Asia.

Today, the Way4 platform is recognized globally for its excellence in cross-border card scheme integration, wallet-based innovation, real-time payments, and AI-based payment solutions. It exemplifies OpenWay's ability to align global standards with local financial infrastructure--bringing future-ready capabilities to every market it enters.

Global innovations begin with local partnerships

"This partnership demonstrates the power of glocal innovation," said Rustem Nurmambetov, Operational Director, OpenWay in Central Asia. "Global breakthroughs often begin with local vision. Together with UnionPay International and our local banking partners, we are setting a global precedent for modern, inclusive, and interoperable payments."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931486/OpenWay_and_UnionPay_UPI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742624/5858493/OpenWay_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OpenWay Group

Leidi Turatti: Digital Marketing Specialist, [email protected], +39 3332284465