OpenText Unveils Secure Cloud Evolution to Supercharge Managed Service Provider (MSP) Business Growth

New bundles, integrated task management and enhanced billing capabilities empower MSPs to deliver comprehensive security services with ease

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced a major evolution of its Secure Cloud platform, designed to drive growth for managed security providers (MSPs). With fresh features like automated provisioning, enriched product bundling, integrated task management and improved reporting and analytics, the platform streamlines MSP operations helping them focus on customer growth and retention.

Recently, the OpenText Cybersecurity's 2024 Global Managed Security Survey revealed that 56% of MSPs and MSSPs are chosen by clients for their ability to deliver robust security services. In response, OpenText Cybersecurity is simplifying the path for MSPs to deliver end-to-end security solutions through a single, unified platform.

"OpenText remains committed to empowering our channel partners to meet the evolving demands of today's market," said Sandy Ono, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, OpenText. "We are a one-stop-shop for MSPs from email protection and data risk management to cyber warranty and managed detection and response (MDR). Following our acquisition of Pillr to expand into MDR and our new partnership with Cork to offer cyber warranty, we are now providing partners with a seamless, world-class platform they can easily service their customers with while staying ahead of today's cyber threats."

The expansion features:

Platform enhancements: A modern interface with new MSP workflows, integrated task management and a streamlined billing, payments and invoicing experience. This unified platform allows MSPs to manage, administer, and bill clients more efficiently, saving time and improved delivery.

A modern interface with new MSP workflows, integrated task management and a streamlined billing, payments and invoicing experience. This unified platform allows MSPs to manage, administer, and bill clients more efficiently, saving time and improved delivery. New bundles: MSPs can now offer tailored, cross-functional security solutions with ease, thanks to new product bundles that include email risk management, compliance, data risk management and security.

MSPs can now offer tailored, cross-functional security solutions with ease, thanks to new product bundles that include email risk management, compliance, data risk management and security. All-in-One Platform: Secure Cloud now integrates seamlessly with leading platforms like ConnectWise, Kaseya, and Autotask. New offerings include OpenText MDR, Cork Cyber warranty, Pen testing and Azure Virtual Desktop, further expanding the platforms capabilities.

With 100,000 small-to-medium businesses already relying on Secure Cloud, these enhancements will enable MSPs to deliver even more comprehensive security services to a growing customer base.

About OpenText Cybersecurity

OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high-efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

