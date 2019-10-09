OpenText to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 31, 2019

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2020 will be released on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on October 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) +1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning October 31, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on November 14, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 3664 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

Copyright ©2019 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

For more information, please contact:

Harry E. Blount

Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations

Open Text Corporation

415-963-0825

investors@opentext.com

