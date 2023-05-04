OpenText Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Record Revenues, Nine Consecutive Quarters of Cloud Organic Growth

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency $1,245 $1,278

$1,011 $1,036

$435 $444 +41.1 % +44.9 %

+37.7 % +41.1 %

+8.3 % +10.4 % Annual Recurring Revenues represent 81% of Total Revenues

Total revenues of $1.24 billion , up 41.1% Y/Y or up 44.9% in constant currency

, up 41.1% Y/Y or up 44.9% in constant currency Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $1.01 billion , up 37.7% Y/Y or up 41.1% in constant currency

, up 37.7% Y/Y or up 41.1% in constant currency Cloud revenues of $435 million , up 8.3% Y/Y or up 10.4% in constant currency

, up 8.3% Y/Y or up 10.4% in constant currency Nine consecutive quarters of cloud organic and ARR organic growth in constant currency

Quarterly enterprise cloud bookings (1) of $108 million , constant Y/Y

of , constant Y/Y Operating cash flows of $337 million and free cash flows (3) of $306 million

and free cash flows of TTM operating cash flows (2) of $916 million and TTM free cash flows (2)(3) of $778 million

of and TTM free cash flows of GAAP-based net income of $58 million , down 22.9% Y/Y, margin of 4.6%, down 390 basis points Y/Y

, down 22.9% Y/Y, margin of 4.6%, down 390 basis points Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $365 million , margin of 29.3% and TTM Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3) of $1.32 billion , margin of 34.0%

of , margin of 29.3% and TTM Adjusted EBITDA of , margin of 34.0% GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 , Non-GAAP diluted EPS (3) of $0.73

, Non-GAAP diluted EPS of Includes Micro Focus results from February 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023

WATERLOO, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"The OpenText Total Growth Strategy and our expanded mission with the Micro Focus acquisition delivered a record third quarter, our ninth consecutive quarter of organic cloud revenue growth and organic ARR growth in constant currency. Further, we are well advanced and ahead of schedule on our Micro Focus milestones as we have completed our talent integration and cloud roadmap," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Total revenues were $1.24 billion, growing 41.1% year-over-year or 44.9% in constant currency and Cloud revenues of $435 million, growing 8.3% year-over-year or 10.4% in constant currency. ARR was $1.01 billion, growing 37.7% year-over-year or 41.1% in constant currency."

"With Titanium X, our new cloud roadmap, OpenText will help customers accelerate their digital businesses through information-led transformations to maximize the strategic benefits of new rules and opportunities for growth, efficiency and responsibility," added Mr. Barrenechea. "At OpenText, the heart of our culture is the unwavering commitment to customer success. The acquisition of Micro Focus expands the OpenText mission once again, and places OpenText as the trusted company to power and protect customer information. Our Q3 results demonstrate the potential for our expanded business."

"OpenText's third quarter results demonstrated continued solid execution, supporting our momentum in the Information Management market. We are on the right path with the products, people and customer focus to position OpenText for continued success," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "We remain on track to realize our growth targets and acquisition commitments, including $400 million cost savings plan, consolidated net leverage ratio of less than 3x within eight full quarters and meet our free cash flow plan."

(1) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the period that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, excluding the impact of Carbonite and Zix.

(2) TTM is calculated as Q4FY'22, plus year-to-date FY'23 included within our current and historical filings on Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

(3) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

Financial Highlights for Q3 Fiscal 2023 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q3 FY'23 Q3 FY'22 $ Change % Change

Q3 FY'23

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $435.4 $401.9 $33.5 8.3 %

$443.7 10.4 %

Customer support 575.9 332.5 243.4 73.2 %

592.8 78.3 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,011.3 $734.5 $276.9 37.7 %

$1,036.5 41.1 %

License 139.7 80.6 59.1 73.3 %

145.0 79.9 %

Professional service and other 93.6 67.2 26.4 39.4 %

96.8 44.1 %

Total revenues $1,244.7 $882.3 $362.4 41.1 %

$1,278.3 44.9 %

GAAP-based operating income $64.0 $131.6 ($67.6) (51.4) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $334.6 $262.2 $72.4 27.6 %

$336.4 28.3 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $57.6 $74.7 ($17.1) (22.9) %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.21 $0.28 ($0.07) (25.0) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.73 $0.70 $0.03 4.3 %

$0.73 4.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $365.1 $284.5 $80.6 28.3 %

$367.3 29.1 %

Operating cash flows $336.8 $323.6 $13.2 4.1 %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $305.5 $306.0 ($0.4) (0.1) %

N/A N/A



Summary of YTD Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'23 YTD FY'22 YTD $ Change % Change

FY'23 YTD

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $1,248.8 $1,123.4 $125.4 11.2 %

$1,283.7 14.3 %

Customer support 1,209.7 1,002.6 207.1 20.7 %

1,267.4 26.4 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $2,458.5 $2,126.0 $332.5 15.6 %

$2,551.0 20.0 %

License 310.2 263.7 46.6 17.7 %

326.2 23.7 %

Professional service and other 225.4 201.7 23.7 11.8 %

237.8 17.9 %

Total revenues $2,994.2 $2,591.4 $402.8 15.5 %

$3,115.1 20.2 %

GAAP-based operating income $395.0 $507.2 ($112.2) (22.1) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $933.6 $886.0 $47.6 5.4 %

$966.0 9.0 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $199.1 $294.9 ($95.8) (32.5) %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.74 $1.08 ($0.34) (31.5) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $2.39 $2.43 ($0.04) (1.6) %

$2.50 2.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,010.1 $951.4 $58.7 6.2 %

$1,043.1 9.6 %

Operating cash flows $663.9 $729.9 ($66.0) (9.0) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $564.1 $674.9 ($110.8) (16.4) %

N/A N/A





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on May 2, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.24299 per common share. The record date for this dividend is June 2, 2023 and the payment date is June 23, 2023. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

OpenText World EMEA unveils Cloud Editions 23.2 to help customers accelerate their cloud-based digital transformation

OpenText announced the latest technology innovations on its Project Titanium X roadmap and the future of information management in the cloud

Key customer wins in the quarter include: Air Liquide, Ascensus, Australia Post, California Employment Development Department, Carrefour, Citibank, Conduent, Ireland Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, MAN Energy Solutions, Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations of Netherlands , Pacific Life, Patelco Credit Union and Wienerberger Group

, Pacific Life, Patelco Credit Union and Wienerberger Group OpenText named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023

OpenText launched the latest version of ValueEdge, an innovative modular, cloud-based DevOps and value stream management (VSM) platform

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q3 FY'23 Q2 FY'23 Q3 FY'22 % Change (Q3 FY'23

vs Q2 FY'23)

% Change (Q3 FY'23 vs

Q3 FY'22)

Revenue (millions) $1,244.7 $897.4 $882.3 38.7 %

41.1 %

GAAP-based gross margin 70.3 % 70.8 % 68.9 % (50) bps 140 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 75.8 % 76.0 % 74.5 % (20) bps 130 bps GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted $0.21 $0.96 $0.28 (78.1) %

(25.0) %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.73 $0.89 $0.70 (18.0) %

4.3 %





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.opentext.com and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations .

A replay of the call will be available beginning May 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9973 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 (Fiscal 2023) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, intention to maintain a dividend program, the associated benefits of the Micro Focus acquisition, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings and associated benefits to customers, scaling OpenText, and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, dividends, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; our ability to integrate successfully Micro Focus' operations and programs, including incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties; duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new strains or resurgence; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

OTEX-F

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,396,817

$ 1,693,741 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,550 as of

March 31, 2023 and $16,473 as of June 30, 2022 676,280

426,652 Contract assets 61,374

26,167 Income taxes recoverable 47,803

18,255 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 250,661

120,552 Total current assets 2,432,935

2,285,367 Property and equipment 340,615

244,709 Operating lease right of use assets 297,640

198,132 Long-term contract assets 63,380

19,719 Goodwill 8,748,543

5,244,653 Acquired intangible assets 4,221,885

1,075,208 Deferred tax assets 889,143

810,154 Other assets 343,677

256,987 Long-term income taxes recoverable 89,730

44,044 Total assets $ 17,427,548

$ 10,178,973 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 910,713

$ 448,607 Current portion of long-term debt 495,850

10,000 Operating lease liabilities 94,015

56,380 Deferred revenues 1,785,121

902,202 Income taxes payable 198,371

51,069 Total current liabilities 3,484,070

1,468,258 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 64,120

18,208 Pension liability 112,168

60,951 Long-term debt 8,565,238

4,209,567 Long-term operating lease liabilities 286,025

198,695 Long-term deferred revenues 240,357

91,144 Long-term income taxes payable 189,351

34,003 Deferred tax liabilities 363,072

65,887 Total long-term liabilities 9,820,331

4,678,455 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





270,479,181 and 269,522,639 Common Shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively; authorized Common Shares:

unlimited 2,130,343

2,038,674 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (33,114)

(7,659) Retained earnings 2,163,338

2,160,069 Treasury stock, at cost (3,216,394 and 3,706,420 shares at March 31, 2023 and

June 30, 2022, respectively) (138,700)

(159,966) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,121,867

4,031,118 Non-controlling interests 1,280

1,142 Total shareholders' equity 4,123,147

4,032,260 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,427,548

$ 10,178,973

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions $ 435,449

$ 401,947

$ 1,248,774

$ 1,123,422 Customer support 575,884

332,514

1,209,743

1,002,626 License 139,722

80,641

310,230

263,663 Professional service and other 93,619

67,181

225,403

201,679 Total revenues 1,244,674

882,283

2,994,150

2,591,390 Cost of revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions 157,658

136,020

423,771

377,928 Customer support 67,067

31,763

123,010

90,914 License 3,840

3,196

10,461

10,906 Professional service and other 78,526

56,693

186,390

161,459 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 62,639

46,564

146,139

152,333 Total cost of revenues 369,730

274,236

889,771

793,540 Gross profit 874,944

608,047

2,104,379

1,797,850 Operating expenses:













Research and development 210,731

117,730

430,629

321,517 Sales and marketing 271,013

180,955

615,354

491,133 General and administrative 127,047

88,137

282,724

231,127 Depreciation 30,577

22,370

76,609

65,535 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,237

56,215

205,121

160,764 Special charges (recoveries) 74,350

11,031

98,937

20,592 Total operating expenses 810,955

476,438

1,709,374

1,290,668 Income from operations 63,989

131,609

395,005

507,182 Other income (expense), net 85,706

24,392

59,824

29,137 Interest and other related expense, net (104,502)

(40,238)

(183,599)

(117,538) Income before income taxes 45,193

115,763

271,230

418,781 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (12,420)

41,041

71,979

123,757 Net income for the period $ 57,613

$ 74,722

$ 199,251

$ 295,024 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (57)

(41)

(138)

(130) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 57,556

$ 74,681

$ 199,113

$ 294,894 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.21

$ 0.28

$ 0.74

$ 1.09 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.21

$ 0.28

$ 0.74

$ 1.08 Weighted average number of Common Shares

outstanding—basic (in '000's) 270,441

270,693

270,143

271,623 Weighted average number of Common Shares

outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 270,650

271,211

270,173

272,439

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 57,613

$ 74,722

$ 199,251

$ 295,024 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:













Net foreign currency translation adjustments (28,640)

(13,073)

(25,587)

(44,512) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $15 and $233 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; ($844) and $(158) for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 38

648

(2,343)

(334) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $252 and $79 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $861 and $(24) for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 699

219

2,388

(86) Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $238 and $— for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $238 and $— for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (900)

—

(900)

— Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:













Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($892) and $(579) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $318 and $(811) for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (3,318)

(2,033)

878

(4,517) Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $25 and $66 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $76 and $134 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 35

156

109

477 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net (32,086)

(14,083)

(25,455)

(48,972) Total comprehensive income 25,527

60,639

173,796

246,052 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (57)

(41)

(138)

(130) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 25,470

$ 60,598

$ 173,658

$ 245,922

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of December 31, 2022 270,235

$ 2,092,079

(3,295)

$ (142,126)

$ 2,171,236

$ (1,028)

$ 1,223

$ 4,121,384 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 16

479

—

—

—

—

—

479 Under employee stock purchase plans 228

5,776

—

—

—

—

—

5,776 Share-based compensation —

36,505

—

—

—

—

—

36,505 Issuance of treasury stock —

(4,496)

79

3,426

—

—

—

(1,070) Dividends declared ($0.24299 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(65,454)

—

—

(65,454) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(32,086)

—

(32,086) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

57,556

—

57

57,613 Balance as of March 31, 2023 270,479

$ 2,130,343

(3,216)

$ (138,700)

$ 2,163,338

$ (33,114)

$ 1,280

$ 4,123,147



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of December 31, 2021 271,006

$ 1,990,913

(1,476)

$ (67,966)

$ 2,174,467

$ 31,349

$ 1,062

$ 4,129,825 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 53

1,863

—

—

—

—

—

1,863 Under employee stock purchase plans 172

7,003

—

—

—

—

—

7,003 Share-based compensation —

16,748

—

—

—

—

—

16,748 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,300)

(56,067)

—

—

—

(56,067) Repurchase of Common Shares (1,000)

(6,381)

—

—

(38,702)

—

—

(45,083) Dividends declared ($0.2209 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(59,077)

—

—

(59,077) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(14,083)

—

(14,083) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

74,681

—

41

74,722 Balance as of March 31, 2022 270,231

$ 2,010,146

(2,776)

$ (124,033)

$ 2,151,369

$ 17,266

$ 1,103

$ 4,055,851

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2022 269,523

$ 2,038,674

(3,706)

$ (159,966)

$ 2,160,069

$ (7,659)

$ 1,142

$ 4,032,260 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 88

2,473

—

—

—

—

—

2,473 Under employee stock purchase plans 868

22,997

—

—

—

—

—

22,997 Share-based compensation —

88,535

—

—

—

—

—

88,535 Issuance of treasury stock —

(22,336)

490

21,266

—

—

—

(1,070) Dividends declared ($0.72897 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(195,844)

—

—

(195,844) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(25,455)

—

(25,455) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

199,113

—

138

199,251 Balance as of March 31, 2023 270,479

$ 2,130,343

(3,216)

$ (138,700)

$ 2,163,338

$ (33,114)

$ 1,280

$ 4,123,147





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2021 271,541

$ 1,947,764

(1,568)

$ (69,386)

$ 2,153,326

$ 66,238

$ 1,511

$ 4,099,453 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 905

31,128

—

—

—

—

—

31,128 Under employee stock purchase plans 595

24,913

—

—

—

—

—

24,913 Share-based compensation —

45,091

—

—

—

—

—

45,091 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,700)

(75,660)

—

—

—

(75,660) Issuance of treasury stock —

(21,013)

492

21,013

—

—

—

— Repurchase of Common Shares (2,810)

(17,879)

—

—

(118,238)

—

—

(136,117) Dividends declared ($0.6627 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(178,613)

—

—

(178,613) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(48,972)

—

(48,972) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

142

—

—

—

—

(538)

(396) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

294,894

—

130

295,024 Balance as of March 31, 2022 270,231

$ 2,010,146

(2,776)

$ (124,033)

$ 2,151,369

$ 17,266

$ 1,103

$ 4,055,851

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period $ 57,613

$ 74,722

$ 199,251

$ 295,024 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 190,453

125,149

427,869

378,632 Share-based compensation expense 36,368

16,748

88,398

45,091 Pension expense 2,362

1,868

5,806

4,883 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,330

1,482

8,496

3,936 Write off of right of use assets 3,344

—

7,119

— Loss on extinguishment of debt 21

—

8,152

27,413 Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 1,307

58

1,428

96 Deferred taxes (131,898)

22,440

(178,700)

43,332 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees 4,724

(27,746)

11,547

(59,103) Changes in financial instruments 102,713

—

112,567

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 167,866

17,241

141,269

68,428 Contract assets (11,442)

(8,463)

(29,896)

(27,208) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (62,121)

(4,501)

(65,186)

(15,722) Income taxes 87,277

(14,011)

131,517

(11,235) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (146,638)

42,891

(137,674)

(65,738) Deferred revenue (13,498)

76,335

(42,631)

25,642 Other assets 54,708

(386)

(5,998)

16,527 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (11,714)

(270)

(19,430)

(128) Net cash provided by operating activities 336,775

323,557

663,904

729,870 Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions of property and equipment (31,233)

(17,590)

(99,772)

(54,937) Purchase of Micro Focus International PLC, net of cash acquired (5,655,606)

—

(5,655,606)

— Purchase of Zix Corporation, net of cash acquired —

(18,602)

—

(856,175) Purchase of Bricata Inc. —

—

—

(17,927) Realized gain on financial instruments 131,248

—

131,248

— Other investing activities —

(651)

(873)

(3,922) Net cash used in investing activities (5,555,591)

(36,843)

(5,625,003)

(932,961) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 9,399

10,788

25,172

56,476 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver 3,927,450

—

4,927,450

1,500,000 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (11,463)

(2,500)

(16,463)

(857,500) Debt extinguishment costs —

—

—

(24,969) Debt issuance costs (65,559)

(1,812)

(77,209)

(17,159) Repurchase of Common Shares —

(45,083)

—

(136,117) Purchase of treasury stock —

(56,067)

—

(75,660) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

—

—

(396) Payments of dividends to shareholders (64,919)

(59,077)

(194,481)

(178,613) Other financing activities (2,193)

—

(2,193)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,792,715

(153,751)

4,662,276

266,062 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 2,903

(11,207)

2,632

(36,920) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (1,423,198)

121,756

(296,191)

26,051 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 2,822,918

1,514,095

1,695,911

1,609,800 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,399,720

$ 1,635,851

$ 1,399,720

$ 1,635,851

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,396,817

$ 1,633,702 Restricted cash (1) 2,903

2,149 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,399,720

$ 1,635,851









(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes (1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.



(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.





The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.





Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for (recovery of) income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.





The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.





The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and most recently in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.





In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.





The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 157,658

$ (2,943) (1) $ 154,715

Customer support 67,067

(1,157) (1) 65,910

Professional service and other 78,526

(1,884) (1) 76,642

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 62,639

(62,639) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 874,944 70.3 % 68,623 (3) 943,567 75.8 % Operating expenses











Research and development 210,731

(10,801) (1) 199,930

Sales and marketing 271,013

(11,947) (1) 259,066

General and administrative 127,047

(7,636) (1) 119,411

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,237

(97,237) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 74,350

(74,350) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 63,989

270,594 (5) 334,583

Other income (expense), net 85,706

(85,706) (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (12,420)

44,631 (7) 32,211

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 57,556

140,257 (8) 197,813

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.21

$ 0.52 (8) $ 0.73







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective on our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately (27%) and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income (loss) to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 57,556 $ 0.21 Add:



Amortization 159,876 0.59 Share-based compensation 36,368 0.13 Special charges (recoveries) 74,350 0.28 Other (income) expense, net (85,706) (0.32) GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes (12,420) (0.04) Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (32,211) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 197,813 $ 0.73

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 57,556 Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (12,420) Interest and other related expense, net 104,502 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 62,639 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,237 Depreciation 30,577 Share-based compensation 36,368 Special charges (recoveries) 74,350 Other (income) expense, net (85,706) Adjusted EBITDA $ 365,103



GAAP-based net income margin 4.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.3 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 336,775 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (31,233) Free cash flows $ 305,542





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 423,771

$ (7,788) (1) $ 415,983

Customer support 123,010

(2,414) (1) 120,596

Professional service and other 186,390

(5,172) (1) 181,218

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 146,139

(146,139) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,104,379 70.3 % 161,513 (3) 2,265,892 75.7 % Operating expenses











Research and development 430,629

(25,481) (1) 405,148

Sales and marketing 615,354

(28,243) (1) 587,111

General and administrative 282,724

(19,300) (1) 263,424

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 205,121

(205,121) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 98,937

(98,937) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 395,005

538,595 (5) 933,600

Other income (expense), net 59,824

(59,824) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 71,979

33,021 (7) 105,000

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 199,113

445,750 (8) 644,863

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.74

$ 1.65 (8) $ 2.39







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective on our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 27% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income (loss) to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 199,113 $ 0.74 Add:



Amortization 351,260 1.30 Share-based compensation 88,398 0.32 Special charges (recoveries) 98,937 0.37 Other (income) expense, net (59,824) (0.22) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 71,979 0.27 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (105,000) (0.39) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 644,863 $ 2.39

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 199,113 Add:

Provision for income taxes 71,979 Interest and other related expense, net 183,599 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 146,139 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 205,121 Depreciation 76,609 Share-based compensation 88,398 Special charges (recoveries) 98,937 Other (income) expense, net (59,824) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,010,071



GAAP-based net income margin 6.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.7 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 663,904 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (99,772) Free cash flows $ 564,132





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 134,314

$ (2,812) (1) $ 131,502

Customer support 28,589

(690) (1) 27,899

Professional service and other 54,064

(1,763) (1) 52,301

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 40,863

(40,863) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 635,747 70.8 % 46,128 (3) 681,875 76.0 % Operating expenses











Research and development 109,700

(7,826) (1) 101,874

Sales and marketing 177,171

(9,437) (1) 167,734

General and administrative 77,603

(6,294) (1) 71,309

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 53,446

(53,446) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 10,306

(10,306) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 184,663

133,437 (5) 318,100

Other income (expense), net 163,349

(163,349) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 50,774

(11,660) (7) 39,114

GAAP-based net income (loss) / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 258,486

(18,252) (8) 240,234

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.96

$ (0.07) (8) $ 0.89







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges, that are related to the financing of the Micro Focus Acquisition. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective on our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 16% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText $ 258,486 $ 0.96 Add:



Amortization 94,309 0.35 Share-based compensation 28,822 0.10 Special charges (recoveries) 10,306 0.04 Other (income) expense, net (163,349) (0.60) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 50,774 0.19 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (39,114) (0.15) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 240,234 $ 0.89

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText $ 258,486 Add:

Provision for income taxes 50,774 Interest and other related expense, net 38,715 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 40,863 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 53,446 Depreciation 22,858 Share-based compensation 28,822 Special charges (recoveries) 10,306 Other (income) expense, net (163,349) Adjusted EBITDA $ 340,921



GAAP-based net income (loss) margin 28.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.0 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 195,170 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (32,215) Free cash flows $ 162,955





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 136,020

$ (1,268) (1) $ 134,752

Customer support 31,763

(501) (1) 31,262

Professional service and other 56,693

(907) (1) 55,786

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,564

(46,564) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 608,047 68.9 % 49,240 (3) 657,287 74.5 % Operating expenses











Research and development 117,730

(4,350) (1) 113,380

Sales and marketing 180,955

(5,761) (1) 175,194

General and administrative 88,137

(3,961) (1) 84,176

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,215

(56,215) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 11,031

(11,031) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 131,609

130,558 (5) 262,167

Other income (expense), net 24,392

(24,392) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 41,041

(9,971) (7) 31,070

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 74,681

116,137 (8) 190,818

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.28

$ 0.42 (8) $ 0.70







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 35% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 74,681 $ 0.28 Add:



Amortization 102,779 0.38 Share-based compensation 16,748 0.06 Special charges (recoveries) 11,031 0.04 Other (income) expense, net (24,392) (0.09) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 41,041 0.15 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (31,070) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 190,818 $ 0.70



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 74,681 Add:

Provision for income taxes 41,041 Interest and other related expense, net 40,238 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,564 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,215 Depreciation 22,370 Share-based compensation 16,748 Special charges (recoveries) 11,031 Other (income) expense, net (24,392) Adjusted EBITDA $ 284,496



GAAP-based net income margin 8.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.2 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 323,557 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (17,590) Free cash flows $ 305,967





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 377,928

$ (3,072) (1) $ 374,856

Customer support 90,914

(1,631) (1) 89,283

Professional service and other 161,459

(2,275) (1) 159,184

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 152,333

(152,333) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,797,850 69.4 % 159,311 (3) 1,957,161 75.5 % Operating expenses











Research and development 321,517

(9,936) (1) 311,581

Sales and marketing 491,133

(15,377) (1) 475,756

General and administrative 231,127

(12,800) (1) 218,327

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 160,764

(160,764) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 20,592

(20,592) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 507,182

378,780 (5) 885,962

Other income (expense), net 29,137

(29,137) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 123,757

(16,178) (7) 107,579

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 294,894

365,821 (8) 660,715

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.08

$ 1.35 (8) $ 2.43







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 30% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 294,894 $ 1.08 Add:



Amortization 313,097 1.15 Share-based compensation 45,091 0.17 Special charges (recoveries) 20,592 0.08 Other (income) expense, net (29,137) (0.11) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 123,757 0.45 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (107,579) (0.39) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 660,715 $ 2.43

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 294,894 Add:

Provision for income taxes 123,757 Interest and other related expense, net 117,538 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 152,333 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 160,764 Depreciation 65,535 Share-based compensation 45,091 Special charges (recoveries) 20,592 Other (income) expense, net (29,137) Adjusted EBITDA $ 951,367



GAAP-based net income margin 11.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.7 %



Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 729,870 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (54,937) Free cash flows $ 674,933





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 21 % 12 %

21 % 12 % GBP 5 % 8 %

5 % 5 % CAD 3 % 11 %

3 % 14 % USD 61 % 50 %

63 % 53 % Other 10 % 19 %

8 % 16 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 20 % 12 %

23 % 13 % GBP 5 % 6 %

5 % 6 % CAD 3 % 12 %

3 % 14 % USD 63 % 53 %

61 % 52 % Other 9 % 17 %

8 % 15 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

For further information: Harry E. Blount, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations, Open Text Corporation, 415-963-0825, [email protected]