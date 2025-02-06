OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenues of $1.335B, 16 Consecutive Quarters of Cloud Organic Growth

Delivers Net Income Margin of 17%, Robust Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 37.6%

GAAP EPS of $0.87, Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11

Operating Cash Flows of $348M and Free Cash Flows of $307M

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Highlights

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) $1,335

$1,053

$462 (13.1) %

(8.1) %

+2.7 % Annual Recurring Revenues represent 79% of Total Revenues



"OpenText's Q2 results demonstrate the strength of our operating model, delivering $501 million of adjusted EBITDA, and 37.6% adjusted EBITDA margin, and generating $307 million of Free Cash Flows (FCF). The Company's top priorities remain total growth, competitive advantage, margin expansion and FCF, while producing upper quartile capital returns," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO.





Mr. Barrenechea added: "By helping customers adapt to the new world of multi-cloud, we are making their businesses more resilient and future-ready. Our next generation platform Titanium X (Cloud Editions 25.2) is on target for Q4 delivery. With Titanium X as our foundation, we are empowering organizations to seamlessly integrate cloud, security, and AI, helping them adapt and thrive in this dynamic ecosystem."

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO





"OpenText generated solid adjusted EBITDA margin this quarter, reflecting our continued focus on operational discipline, efficiency and margin expansion," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText President, CFO & Corporate Development. "Our initiatives to drive efficiencies across the business and our execution in the second half of fiscal 2025 will put us in a position to deliver a strong fiscal 2026."

Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText President & CFO













WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights Y/Y

Total revenues of $1 .335 billion, down 13.1% Y/Y or down 4.9% when adjusted for the AMC divestiture

.335 billion, down 13.1% Y/Y or down 4.9% when adjusted for the AMC divestiture Annual recurring revenues (ARR) of $1 .053 billion, down 8.1% Y/Y or down 0.8% when adjusted for the AMC divestiture

.053 billion, down 8.1% Y/Y or down 0.8% when adjusted for the AMC divestiture Cloud revenues of $462 million , up 2.7% Y/Y

, up 2.7% Y/Y Quarterly enterprise cloud bookings (1) of $250 million , up 6.1% Y/Y

of , up 6.1% Y/Y Operating cash flows of $348 million and free cash flows (2) of $307 million

and free cash flows of GAAP-based net income of $230 million , up 510.1% Y/Y

, up 510.1% Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $501 million , margin of 37.6%

of , margin of 37.6% GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 , Non-GAAP-based diluted EPS (2) of $1.11

, Non-GAAP-based diluted EPS of Returned $134 million of capital to shareholders consisting of $68 million of dividends and $66 million of share repurchases

(1) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the period that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, entered into with our enterprise based customers. (2) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below.

Financial Highlights for Q2 Fiscal 2025 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q2 FY'25 Q2 FY'24 $ Change % Change

Q2 FY'25

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $462 $450 $12 2.7 %

$460 2.2 %

Customer support $591 $696 ($105) (15.1) %

$585 (15.9) %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,053 $1,146 ($93) (8.1) %

$1,045 (8.8) %

License $189 $289 ($100) (34.7) %

$188 (34.9) %

Professional service and other $93 $100 ($7) (7.1) %

$91 (8.6) %

Total revenues $1,335 $1,535 ($200) (13.1) %

$1,325 (13.7) %

GAAP-based operating income $296 $254 $42 16.5 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $470 $533 ($63) (11.9) %

$465 (12.8) %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $230 $38 $192 510.1 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.87 $0.14 $0.73 521.4 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $1.11 $1.24 ($0.13) (10.5) %

$1.09 (12.1) %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $501 $566 ($65) (11.4) %

$497 (12.3) %

Operating cash flows $348 $351 ($3) (0.8) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $307 $305 $1 0.4 %

N/A N/A





Summary of YTD Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'25 YTD FY'24 YTD $ Change % Change

FY'25 YTD

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $919 $901 $18 2.0 %

$919 1.9 %

Customer support $1,186 $1,393 ($207) (14.9) %

$1,183 (15.1) %

Total annual recurring revenues** $2,105 $2,295 ($189) (8.2) %

$2,102 (8.4) %

License $315 $462 ($148) (31.9) %

$314 (32.0) %

Professional service and other $183 $203 ($20) (9.9) %

$182 (10.6) %

Total revenues $2,604 $2,960 ($357) (12.1) %

$2,598 (12.2) %

GAAP-based operating income $502 $467 $35 7.6 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $881 $994 ($112) (11.3) %

$875 (11.9) %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $314 $119 $196 165.0 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.18 $0.44 $0.74 168.2 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $2.03 $2.25 ($0.22) (9.8) %

$2.02 (10.4) %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $945 $1,061 ($116) (10.9) %

$939 (11.5) %

Operating cash flows $270 $398 ($128) (32.1) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $190 $315 ($125) (39.8) %

N/A N/A



(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below. (2) For periods prior to Fiscal 2025, this is reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the period based on the forecasted utilization period. Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Note: Items in tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages presented are calculated based on the underlying amounts. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on February 5, 2025, a cash dividend of $0.2625 per common share. The record date for this dividend is March 7, 2025 and the payment date is March 21, 2025. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Share Repurchase

OpenText also announced that in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, it repurchased $66 million of common shares for cancellation under its share repurchase plan (the Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan). In Fiscal 2025, $151 million of common shares have been repurchased for cancellation. Under the Fiscal 2025 Repurchase Plan, for the period commencing August 7, 2024 until August 6, 2025, OpenText intends to purchase for cancellation in open market transactions, from time to time, up to $300 million of its issued and outstanding common shares, subject to a maximum of 21,179,064 common shares.

Quarterly Business Highlights

Key customer wins in the quarter include: Aeven, Anglian Water Services, BASF Catalysts, Bosch, Cencor, Domcura MLP, Ergon, Frost Bank, GWC Qatar, H3C, Linde, MAN Energy Solutions, Mott MacDonald, Sky Italia , ST Microelectronics, Tucson Medical Center, University Health System, Wandera

, ST Microelectronics, Tucson Medical Center, University Health System, Wandera OpenText World 2024 unites industry leaders to tackle AI and information management, elevate human potential with robust AI masterclasses

OpenText launches new Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription

OpenText expands partner ecosystem access across full OpenText product suite

OpenText makes multi-cloud work with Cloud Editions 24.4

OpenText partners with Secure Code Warrior to deliver comprehensive application security and customized developer risk management

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q2 FY'25 Q1 FY'25 Q2 FY'24 % Change (Q2 FY'25 vs

Q1 FY'25)

% Change (Q2 FY'25 vs

Q2 FY'24)

Revenue (millions) $1,335 $1,269 $1,535 5.2 %

(13.1) %

GAAP-based gross margin 73.3 % 71.7 % 73.6 % 160 bps (30) bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 77.2 % 75.8 % 78.6 % 140 bps (140) bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.87 $0.32 $0.14 171.9 %

521.4 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $1.11 $0.93 $1.24 19.4 %

(10.5) %



(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.opentext.com. To join the webcast instantly, use this webcast link. A webcast replay will be available shortly following completion of the live call.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com .

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,122,192

$ 1,280,662 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $14,641 as of December 31, 2024 and $12,108 as of June 30, 2024 639,611

626,189 Contract assets 68,487

66,450 Income taxes recoverable 68,004

61,113 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 186,763

242,911 Total current assets 2,085,057

2,277,325 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $779,868 as of December 31, 2024 and $751,174 as of June 30, 2024 355,877

367,740 Operating lease right of use assets 211,079

219,774 Long-term contract assets 39,208

38,684 Goodwill 7,483,404

7,488,367 Acquired intangible assets 2,229,087

2,486,264 Deferred tax assets 982,567

932,657 Other assets 296,382

298,281 Long-term income taxes recoverable 49,052

96,615 Total assets $ 13,731,713

$ 14,205,707 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 772,641

$ 931,116 Current portion of long-term debt 35,850

35,850 Operating lease liabilities 74,699

76,446 Deferred revenues 1,452,734

1,521,416 Income taxes payable 65,145

235,666 Total current liabilities 2,401,069

2,800,494 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 38,974

46,483 Pension liability, net 126,909

127,255 Long-term debt 6,348,814

6,356,943 Long-term operating lease liabilities 200,815

218,174 Long-term deferred revenues 159,987

162,401 Long-term income taxes payable 82,310

145,644 Deferred tax liabilities 141,328

148,632 Total long-term liabilities 7,099,137

7,205,532 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





263,727,502 and 267,800,517 Common Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,275,583

2,271,886 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (75,779)

(69,619) Retained earnings 2,174,514

2,119,159 Treasury stock, at cost (4,225,850 and 3,135,980 shares at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively) (144,432)

(123,268) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,229,886

4,198,158 Non-controlling interests 1,621

1,523 Total shareholders' equity 4,231,507

4,199,681 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,731,713

$ 14,205,707

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions $ 462,306

$ 450,091

$ 919,330

$ 901,105 Customer support 590,595

695,762

1,186,085

1,393,475 License 188,923

289,238

314,736

462,264 Professional service and other 92,676

99,777

183,354

203,453 Total revenues 1,334,500

1,534,868

2,603,505

2,960,297 Cost of revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions 172,288

180,148

347,545

351,560 Customer support 62,656

73,374

125,230

148,388 License 6,336

5,983

12,993

9,822 Professional service and other 68,041

75,459

134,956

155,381 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,203

70,784

94,447

147,608 Total cost of revenues 356,524

405,748

715,171

812,759 Gross profit 977,976

1,129,120

1,888,334

2,147,538 Operating expenses:













Research and development 180,727

212,855

371,420

439,086 Sales and marketing 273,929

287,628

519,811

567,635 General and administrative 99,356

173,264

206,086

304,475 Depreciation 31,879

33,415

64,050

67,506 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 81,048

113,925

162,552

234,117 Special charges (recoveries) 15,238

54,166

62,374

67,960 Total operating expenses 682,177

875,253

1,386,293

1,680,779 Income from operations 295,799

253,867

502,041

466,759 Other income (expense), net 68,615

(68,784)

32,960

(48,614) Interest and other related expense, net (83,615)

(139,292)

(167,897)

(281,056) Income before income taxes 280,799

45,791

367,104

137,089 Provision for income taxes 50,893

8,054

52,776

18,406 Net income for the period $ 229,906

$ 37,737

$ 314,328

$ 118,683 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (44)

(62)

(98)

(107) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 229,862

$ 37,675

$ 314,230

$ 118,576 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.87

$ 0.14

$ 1.18

$ 0.44 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.87

$ 0.14

$ 1.18

$ 0.44 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 265,099

271,568

266,252

271,373 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 265,193

272,141

266,505

272,019

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income for the period $ 229,906

$ 37,737

$ 314,328

$ 118,683 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:













Net foreign currency translation adjustments 1,167

(15,796)

(4,023)

(30,379) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (1) (4,188)

1,522

(3,534)

(319) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (2) 1,010

328

1,272

337 Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (3) 436

450

684

229 Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:













Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax (4) —

(91)

(1,045)

(110) Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (5) 252

113

486

302 Total other comprehensive loss net, for the period (1,323)

(13,474)

(6,160)

(29,940) Total comprehensive income 228,583

24,263

308,168

88,743 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (44)

(62)

(98)

(107) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 228,539

$ 24,201

$ 308,070

$ 88,636

______________________________

(1) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $(1,510) and $549 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $(1,274) and $(115) for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $364 and $118 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $458 and $121 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $18 and $119 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $225 and $60 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $— and $91 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $(43) and $110 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $92 and $50 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $184 and $125 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of September 30, 2024 265,546

$ 2,290,191

(3,900)

$ (145,646)

$ 2,065,221

$ (74,456)

$ 1,577

$ 4,136,887 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 65

1,739

—

—

—

—

—

1,739 Under employee stock purchase plans 330

9,308

—

—

—

—

—

9,308 Share-based compensation —

30,355

—

—

—

—

—

30,355 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,363)

(40,013)

—

—

—

(40,013) Issuance of treasury stock —

(39,906)

1,037

41,227

—

—

—

1,321 Repurchase of Common Shares (2,213)

(16,104)

—

—

(50,990)

—

—

(67,094) Dividends declared ($0.2625 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(69,579)

—

—

(69,579) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(1,323)

—

(1,323) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

229,862

—

44

229,906 Balance as of December 31, 2024 263,728

$ 2,275,583

(4,226)

$ (144,432)

$ 2,174,514

$ (75,779)

$ 1,621

$ 4,231,507





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of September 30, 2023 271,228

$ 2,216,921

(4,753)

$ (196,119)

$ 2,062,107

$ (70,025)

$ 1,374

$ 4,014,258 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 340

11,111

—

—

—

—

—

11,111 Under employee stock purchase plans 287

8,370

—

—

—

—

—

8,370 Share-based compensation —

39,993

—

—

—

—

—

39,993 Issuance of treasury stock —

(14,539)

353

17,030

(2,491)

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.25 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(67,648)

—

—

(67,648) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(13,474)

—

(13,474) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

37,675

—

62

37,737 Balance as of December 31, 2023 271,855

$ 2,261,856

(4,400)

$ (179,089)

$ 2,029,643

$ (83,499)

$ 1,436

$ 4,030,347

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended December 31, 2024

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2024 267,801

$ 2,271,886

(3,136)

$ (123,268)

$ 2,119,159

$ (69,619)

$ 1,523

$ 4,199,681 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 70

1,880

—

—

—

—

—

1,880 Under employee stock purchase plans 719

19,171

—

—

—

—

—

19,171 Share-based compensation —

59,801

—

—

—

—

—

59,801 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(2,187)

(65,023)

—

—

—

(65,023) Issuance of treasury stock —

(41,836)

1,097

43,859

(702)

—

—

1,321 Repurchase of Common Shares (4,862)

(35,319)

—

—

(118,256)

—

—

(153,575) Dividends declared ($0.525 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(139,917)

—

—

(139,917) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(6,160)

—

(6,160) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

314,230

—

98

314,328 Balance as of December 31, 2024 263,728

$ 2,275,583

(4,226)

$ (144,432)

$ 2,174,514

$ (75,779)

$ 1,621

$ 4,231,507









Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2023 270,903

$ 2,176,947

(3,536)

$ (151,597)

$ 2,048,984

$ (53,559)

$ 1,329

$ 4,022,104 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 425

14,003

—

—

—

—

—

14,003 Under employee stock purchase plans 527

17,011

—

—

—

—

—

17,011 Share-based compensation —

76,997

—

—

—

—

—

76,997 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,400)

(53,085)

—

—

—

(53,085) Issuance of treasury stock —

(23,102)

536

25,593

(2,491)

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.50 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(135,426)

—

—

(135,426) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(29,940)

—

(29,940) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

118,576

—

107

118,683 Balance as of December 31, 2023 271,855

$ 2,261,856

(4,400)

$ (179,089)

$ 2,029,643

$ (83,499)

$ 1,436

$ 4,030,347

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period $ 229,906

$ 37,737

$ 314,328

$ 118,683 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 160,130

218,124

321,049

449,231 Share-based compensation expense 30,361

40,175

59,919

77,270 Pension expense 3,350

3,212

6,813

6,383 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,499

7,325

10,795

12,821 Write-off of right of use assets 1,385

6,248

1,385

10,963 Adjustment to gain on AMC Divestiture 4,175

—

4,175

— Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment, net 437

1,419

439

1,877 Deferred taxes (10,827)

(88,400)

(52,977)

(177,030) Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (1,538)

8,482

(1,993)

18,178 Changes in financial instruments (45,549)

38,117

(20,614)

20,222 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (15,728)

(91,589)

41,879

(60,285) Contract assets (26,097)

(24,061)

(59,946)

(46,627) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,427

(15,337)

54,578

3,989 Income taxes (3,218)

29,136

(196,727)

58,733 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (20,590)

76,058

(128,110)

(48,156) Deferred revenue 5,124

107,974

(71,407)

(42,502) Other assets 3,306

1,114

(1,436)

5,218 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (4,561)

(5,081)

(11,964)

(11,194) Net cash provided by operating activities 347,992

350,653

270,186

397,774 Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions of property and equipment (41,269)

(45,240)

(80,585)

(82,779) Purchase of Micro Focus, net of cash acquired —

—

—

(9,272) Adjustment to proceeds from AMC Divestiture (11,686)

—

(11,686)

— Proceeds from net investment hedge derivative contracts —

—

2,519

1,966 Other investing activities 5,535

(1,229)

5,892

(6,783) Net cash used in investing activities (47,420)

(46,469)

(83,860)

(96,868) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 8,291

17,804

17,740

29,257 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (8,963)

(186,463)

(17,926)

(372,926) Net change in transition services agreement obligation 26,233

—

21,938

— Debt issuance costs (1,066)

(831)

(1,066)

(2,792) Repurchase of Common Shares (66,003)

—

(153,406)

— Purchase of treasury stock (40,023)

—

(65,023)

(53,085) Payments of dividends to shareholders (68,313)

(66,414)

(137,374)

(133,379) Net cash used in financing activities (149,844)

(235,904)

(335,117)

(532,925) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (28,930)

15,042

(9,794)

3,539 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 121,798

83,322

(158,585)

(228,480) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,002,410

922,150

1,282,793

1,233,952 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,124,208

$ 1,005,472

$ 1,124,208

$ 1,005,472

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,122,192

$ 1,003,134 Restricted cash (1) 2,016

2,338 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,124,208

$ 1,005,472

(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its condensed consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for (recovery of) income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to F'25 targets and F'27 aspirations, including A-EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented. The Micro Focus Acquisition significantly impacts period-over-period comparability.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 172,288

$ (2,796) (1) $ 169,492

Customer support 62,656

(1,139) (1) 61,517

Professional service and other 68,041

(1,273) (1) 66,768

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,203

(47,203) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 977,976 73.3 % 52,411 (3) 1,030,387 77.2 % Operating expenses











Research and development 180,727

(7,656) (1) 173,071

Sales and marketing 273,929

(11,223) (1) 262,706

General and administrative 99,356

(6,274) (1) 93,082

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 81,048

(81,048) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 15,238

(15,238) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 295,799

173,850 (5) 469,649

Other income (expense), net 68,615

(68,615) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 50,893

41,755 (7) 92,648

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 229,862

63,480 (8) 293,342

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.87

$ 0.24 (8) $ 1.11



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 18% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24% ; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 229,862 $ 0.87 Add (deduct):



Amortization 128,251 0.49 Share-based compensation 30,361 0.11 Special charges (recoveries) 15,238 0.06 Other (income) expense, net (68,615) (0.26) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 50,893 0.19 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (92,648) (0.35) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 293,342 $ 1.11

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 229,862 Add:

Provision for income taxes 50,893 Interest and other related expense, net 83,615 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,203 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 81,048 Depreciation 31,879 Share-based compensation 30,361 Special charges (recoveries) 15,238 Other (income) expense, net (68,615) Adjusted EBITDA $ 501,484



GAAP-based net income margin 17.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.6 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 347,992 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) $ (41,269) Free cash flows $ 306,723 (1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the six months ended December 31, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2024

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 347,545

$ (4,982) (1) $ 342,563

Customer support 125,230

(2,481) (1) 122,749

Professional service and other 134,956

(2,587) (1) 132,369

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 94,447

(94,447) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,888,334 72.5 % 104,497 (3) 1,992,831 76.5 % Operating expenses











Research and development 371,420

(15,823) (1) 355,597

Sales and marketing 519,811

(20,538) (1) 499,273

General and administrative 206,086

(13,508) (1) 192,578

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 162,552

(162,552) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 62,374

(62,374) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 502,041

379,292 (5) 881,333

Other income (expense), net 32,960

(32,960) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 52,776

118,448 (7) 171,224

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 314,230

227,884 (8) 542,114

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.18

$ 0.85 (8) $ 2.03



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 14% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Six Months Ended December 31, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 314,230 $ 1.18 Add (deduct):



Amortization 256,999 0.96 Share-based compensation 59,919 0.22 Special charges (recoveries) 62,374 0.23 Other (income) expense, net (32,960) (0.12) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 52,776 0.20 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (171,224) (0.64) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 542,114 $ 2.03

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 314,230 Add:

Provision for income taxes 52,776 Interest and other related expense, net 167,897 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 94,447 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 162,552 Depreciation 64,050 Share-based compensation 59,919 Special charges (recoveries) 62,374 Other (income) expense, net (32,960) Adjusted EBITDA $ 945,285



GAAP-based net income margin 12.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.3 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 270,186 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (80,585) Free cash flows $ 189,601



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 175,257

$ (2,186) (1) $ 173,071

Customer support 62,574

(1,342) (1) 61,232

Professional service and other 66,915

(1,314) (1) 65,601

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,244

(47,244) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 910,358 71.7 % 52,086 (3) 962,444 75.8 % Operating expenses











Research and development 190,693

(8,167) (1) 182,526

Sales and marketing 245,882

(9,315) (1) 236,567

General and administrative 106,730

(7,234) (1) 99,496

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 81,504

(81,504) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 47,136

(47,136) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 206,242

205,442 (5) 411,684

Other income (expense), net (35,655)

35,655 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 1,883

76,693 (7) 78,576

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 84,368

164,404 (8) 248,772

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.32

$ 0.61 (8) $ 0.93



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 2% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 84,368 $ 0.32 Add (deduct):



Amortization 128,748 0.47 Share-based compensation 29,558 0.11 Special charges (recoveries) 47,136 0.18 Other (income) expense, net 35,655 0.13 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 1,883 0.01 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (78,576) (0.29) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 248,772 $ 0.93

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 84,368 Add (deduct):

Provision for income taxes 1,883 Interest and other related expense, net 84,282 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,244 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 81,504 Depreciation 32,171 Share-based compensation 29,558 Special charges (recoveries) 47,136 Other (income) expense, net 35,655 Adjusted EBITDA $ 443,801



GAAP-based net income margin 6.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.0 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ (77,806) Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (39,316) Free cash flows $ (117,122)



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 180,148

$ (3,609) (1) $ 176,539

Customer support 73,374

(1,128) (1) 72,246

Professional service and other 75,459

(1,756) (1) 73,703

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 70,784

(70,784) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,129,120 73.6 % 77,277 (3) 1,206,397 78.6 % Operating expenses











Research and development 212,855

(12,767) (1) 200,088

Sales and marketing 287,628

(13,227) (1) 274,401

General and administrative 173,264

(7,688) (1) 165,576

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 113,925

(113,925) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 54,166

(54,166) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 253,867

279,050 (5) 532,917

Other income (expense), net (68,784)

68,784 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 8,054

47,054 (7) 55,108

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 37,675

300,780 (8) 338,455

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.14

$ 1.10 (8) $ 1.24



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 18% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 37,675 $ 0.14 Add (deduct):



Amortization 184,709 0.68 Share-based compensation 40,175 0.15 Special charges (recoveries) 54,166 0.20 Other (income) expense, net 68,784 0.24 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 8,054 0.03 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (55,108) (0.20) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 338,455 $ 1.24

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 37,675 Add (deduct):

Provision for income taxes 8,054 Interest and other related expense, net 139,292 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 70,784 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 113,925 Depreciation 33,415 Share-based compensation 40,175 Special charges (recoveries) 54,166 Other (income) expense, net 68,784 Adjusted EBITDA $ 566,270



GAAP-based net income margin 2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.9 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 350,653 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (45,240) Free cash flows $ 305,413



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the six months ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 351,560

$ (6,600) (1) $ 344,960

Customer support 148,388

(2,186) (1) 146,202

Professional service and other 155,381

(3,638) (1) 151,743

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 147,608

(147,608) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,147,538 72.5 % 160,032 (3) 2,307,570 78.0 % Operating expenses











Research and development 439,086

(24,501) (1) 414,585

Sales and marketing 567,635

(25,034) (1) 542,601

General and administrative 304,475

(15,311) (1) 289,164

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 234,117

(234,117) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 67,960

(67,960) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 466,759

526,955 (5) 993,714

Other income (expense), net (48,614)

48,614 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 18,406

81,367 (7) 99,773

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 118,576

494,202 (8) 612,778

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.44

$ 1.81 (8) $ 2.25



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 13% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Six Months Ended December 31, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 118,576 $ 0.44 Add (deduct):



Amortization 381,725 1.40 Share-based compensation 77,270 0.29 Special charges (recoveries) 67,960 0.25 Other (income) expense, net 48,614 0.16 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 18,406 0.07 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (99,773) (0.36) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 612,778 $ 2.25

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 118,576 Add:

Provision for income taxes 18,406 Interest and other related expense, net 281,056 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 147,608 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 234,117 Depreciation 67,506 Share-based compensation 77,270 Special charges (recoveries) 67,960 Other (income) expense, net 48,614 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,061,113



GAAP-based net income margin 4.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.8 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 397,774 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (82,779) Free cash flows $ 314,995



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 23 % 13 %

23 % 12 % GBP 5 % 7 %

4 % 7 % CAD 3 % 10 %

3 % 9 % USD 58 % 46 %

59 % 51 % Other 11 % 24 %

11 % 21 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



Six Months Ended December 31, 2024

Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 23 % 12 %

22 % 11 % GBP 5 % 7 %

5 % 8 % CAD 3 % 10 %

3 % 10 % USD 59 % 48 %

59 % 51 % Other 10 % 23 %

11 % 20 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %

(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

