OpenText Reports Q3 F'24 Financial Results

Total revenues of $1.447 billion , up 16.3% Y/Y or up 16.0% in constant currency (CC)

, up 16.3% Y/Y or up 16.0% in constant currency (CC) Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $1.146 billion , up 13.3% Y/Y or up 13.1% in CC

, up 13.3% Y/Y or up 13.1% in CC Cloud revenues of $455 million , up 4.4% Y/Y and up 4.4% in CC

, up 4.4% Y/Y and up 4.4% in CC Quarterly enterprise cloud bookings (1) of $165 million , up 52.6% Y/Y

of , up 52.6% Y/Y Operating cash flows of $385 million , up 14.2% Y/Y

, up 14.2% Y/Y Free cash flows (2) of $348 million , up 13.9% Y/Y

of , up 13.9% Y/Y GAAP-based net income of $98 million

Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $464 million , up 27.0% Y/Y, margin of 32.0%

of , up 27.0% Y/Y, margin of 32.0% GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 , Non-GAAP diluted EPS (2) of $0.94

, Non-GAAP diluted EPS of Completed previously announced sale of AMC business to Rocket Software for $2.275 billion in cash before taxes, fees and other adjustments

WATERLOO, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"OpenText delivered strong financial performance in Q3 with revenues of $1.45 billion, or 16% year-over-year growth, reflecting customer demand for information management and new AI capabilities," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "OpenText sits at the center of connected ecosystems, the internet of clouds, and we play a trusted role as our customers adopt cloud, security and AI."

Mr. Barrenechea added: "OpenText is focused on growth, profitability and the future of Information Management. The divestiture of our AMC/Mainframe business is now complete, and we are using the net proceeds to repay $2 billion of debt. With our increased capital flexibility, we are pleased to announce a new capital allocation program, continuance of our dividend program, and a new $250 million share buyback."

"In Q3, OpenText successfully achieved its operating goals while focusing on supporting our growth initiatives," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText President, CFO & Corporate Development. "We delivered $464 million of adjusted EBITDA, up 27% year-over-year and free cash flows of $348 million, up 14% year-over-year. With the divestiture now complete and our capital flexibility restored, we expect to commence OpenText's cloud-based M&A strategy to complement our focus on organic growth."

(1) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the period that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, entered into with our enterprise based customers. (2) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below.

Financial Highlights for Q3 Fiscal 2024 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q3 FY'24 Q3 FY'23 $ Change % Change

Q3 FY'24

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $454.5 $435.4 $19.1 4.4 %

$454.4 4.4 %

Customer support 691.4 575.9 115.6 20.1 %

689.0 19.6 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,146.0 $1,011.3 $134.6 13.3 %

$1,143.4 13.1 %

License 200.4 139.7 60.6 43.4 %

200.0 43.2 %

Professional service and other 100.8 93.6 7.2 7.7 %

100.2 7.0 %

Total revenues $1,447.1 $1,244.7 $202.5 16.3 %

$1,443.7 16.0 %

GAAP-based operating income $227.1 $64.0 $163.1 254.9 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $431.6 $334.6 $97.0 29.0 %

$429.7 28.4 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $98.3 $57.6 $40.7 70.8 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.36 $0.21 $0.15 71.4 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.94 $0.73 $0.21 28.8 %

$0.94 28.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $463.7 $365.1 $98.6 27.0 %

$461.5 26.4 %

Operating cash flows $384.7 $336.8 $47.9 14.2 %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $348.2 $305.5 $42.6 13.9 %

N/A N/A



Summary of YTD Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'24 YTD FY'23 YTD $ Change % Change

FY'24

YTD in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $1,355.6 $1,248.8 $106.9 8.6 %

$1,349.1 8.0 %

Customer support 2,084.9 1,209.7 875.2 72.3 %

2,059.8 70.3 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $3,440.5 $2,458.5 $982.0 39.9 %

$3,408.9 38.7 %

License 662.6 310.2 352.4 113.6 %

654.3 110.9 %

Professional service and other 304.3 225.4 78.8 35.0 %

299.3 32.8 %

Total revenues $4,407.4 $2,994.2 $1,413.3 47.2 %

$4,362.4 45.7 %

GAAP-based operating income $693.8 $395.0 $298.8 75.7 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $1,425.3 $933.6 $491.7 52.7 %

$1,394.1 49.3 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $216.9 $199.1 $17.7 8.9 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.80 $0.74 $0.06 8.1 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $3.19 $2.39 $0.80 33.5 %

$3.10 29.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,524.8 $1,010.1 $514.7 51.0 %

$1,492.3 47.7 %

Operating cash flows $782.5 $663.9 $118.6 17.9 %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $663.2 $564.1 $99.0 17.6 %

N/A N/A







(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below.



(2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.



Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.

*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.

**Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on April 30, 2024, a cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The record date for this dividend is May 31, 2024 and the payment date is June 18, 2024. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Share Repurchase Plan/Normal Course Issuer Bid

OpenText also announced today the reinstatement of its share repurchase plan and that it intends to purchase for cancellation in open market transactions, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to an aggregate of $250 million of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the NASDAQ Global Select Market and/or other exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada and/or the United States, if eligible, subject to applicable law and stock exchange rules (the "Repurchase Plan"). The price that OpenText will pay for common shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by applicable law or stock exchange rules.

The Company's determination to reinstate the Repurchase Plan reflects its confidence in its operational execution and expanding cash flows, with the Repurchase Plan being additive to the Company's overall strategic capital allocation, complementing its ongoing M&A activity and dividend program. The Repurchase Plan will be effected in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Purchases made under the Repurchase Plan may commence on May 7, 2024 and will expire on May 6, 2025, and will be subject to a limit of 13,643,472 shares (representing 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of April 26, 2024). All common shares purchased by OpenText pursuant to the Repurchase Plan will be cancelled.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Company has reinstated its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") in order to provide it with a means to execute purchases over the TSX as part of the overall Repurchase Plan.

The TSX has approved the Company's notice of intention to commence the NCIB pursuant to which the Company may purchase common shares over the TSX for the period commencing May 7, 2024 until May 6, 2025 in accordance with the TSX's normal course issuer bid rules, including that such purchases are to be made at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted. Under the rules of the TSX, the maximum number of shares that may be purchased in this period is 13,643,472 shares (representing 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of April 26, 2024), and the maximum number of shares that may be purchased on a single day is 138,175 common shares, which is 25% of 552,700 (the average daily trading volume for the common shares on the TSX for the six months ended March 31, 2024), subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, subject in any case to the volume and other limitations under Rule 10b-18.

The Company did not renew its NCIB that expired on November 11, 2022, and therefore has not purchased any common shares under a NCIB within the past 12 months.

Quarterly Business Highlights

OpenText completes divestment of its AMC business to Rocket Software for $2.275 billion in cash before taxes, fees and other adjustments

in cash before taxes, fees and other adjustments OpenText announced Cloud Editions (CE) 24.2 at OpenText World Europe, unveiling the latest information management solutions powered by AI

Key customer wins in the quarter include: Akamai Technologies, BAE Systems, Commercial Vehicle Group, Insecurity Inc., Kuveyt Turk, Lotte Non-Life Insurance Co, MAN Energy Solutions, Merck, Metso, Nestle Operational Services Worldwide, Redcentric Plc, Serica Energy, Shell International Petroleum, The Standard and Tyson Foods

OpenText strengthens leadership team and appoints three presidents, including Todd Cione as President WW Sales

as President WW Sales OpenText earned prestigious Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) recognitions and achievements, including qualifying as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the second year in a row as well as receiving its second consecutive "AAA" rating from MSCI

OpenText named a member of the U.S. Government public-private cybersecurity initiative, Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to strengthen U.S. government cybersecurity

OpenText announced the second generation of its advanced cybersecurity auditing technology, Fortify Audit Assistant, debuting at the inaugural OpenText Security Summit 2024

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q3 FY'24 Q2 FY'24 Q3 FY'23 % Change (Q3 FY'24 vs

Q2 FY'24)

% Change (Q3 FY'24 vs

Q3 FY'23)

Revenue (millions) $1,447.1 $1,534.9 $1,244.7 (5.7) %

16.3 %

GAAP-based gross margin 73.0 % 73.6 % 70.3 % (60) bps 270 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.7 % 78.6 % 75.8 % (190) bps 90 bps GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted $0.36 $0.14 $0.21 157.1 %

71.4 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.94 $1.24 $0.73 (24.2) %

28.8 %







(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below.



(2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.opentext.com . To join the webcast instantly, use this webcast link . A webcast replay will be available shortly following completion of the live call.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") on growth, profitability and future of Information Management; future cloud booking growth and cloud demand; future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital; intention to maintain a dividend program, including any targeted annualized dividend; expected size and timing of the Repurchase Plan, including execution thereof; organic growth of Micro Focus; the expected impact of the divestiture of the AMC business; future tax rates; new platform and product offerings and associated benefits to customers; continued strength in enterprise cloud businesses and our new OpenText Aviator™ AI products, including our AI strategy and vision; and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements, and are based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Future declarations of dividends are also subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend has not been approved or declared by the Board. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, dividends, share buybacks, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties, including as a result of the integration of Micro Focus' operations and programs and the divestiture of the AMC business; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. We rely on a combination of copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret laws, non-disclosure agreements and other contractual provisions to establish and maintain our proprietary rights, which are important to our success. From time to time, we may also enforce our intellectual property rights through litigation in line with our strategic and business objectives. The actual results that OpenText achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/about/copyright-information .

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,125,323

$ 1,231,625 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,390 as of March 31, 2024 and $13,828 as of June 30, 2023 654,190

682,517 Contract assets 66,124

71,196 Income taxes recoverable 14,119

68,161 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 212,261

221,732 Assets held for sale 2,120,311

— Total current assets 4,192,328

2,275,231 Property and equipment 346,073

356,904 Operating lease right of use assets 229,327

285,723 Long-term contract assets 42,659

64,553 Goodwill 7,528,147

8,662,603 Acquired intangible assets 2,624,117

4,080,879 Deferred tax assets 1,019,878

926,719 Other assets 314,580

342,318 Long-term income taxes recoverable 95,567

94,270 Total assets $ 16,392,676

$ 17,089,200 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 898,611

$ 996,261 Current portion of long-term debt 45,850

320,850 Operating lease liabilities 80,960

91,425 Deferred revenues 1,583,638

1,721,781 Income taxes payable 150,990

89,297 Liabilities held for sale 228,106

— Total current liabilities 2,988,155

3,219,614 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 48,031

51,961 Pension liability, net 128,955

126,312 Long-term debt 8,305,670

8,562,096 Long-term operating lease liabilities 224,984

271,579 Long-term deferred revenues 170,544

217,771 Long-term income taxes payable 154,679

193,808 Deferred tax liabilities 241,013

423,955 Total long-term liabilities 9,273,876

9,847,482 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





272,561,685 and 270,902,571 Common Shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,276,758

2,176,947 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (73,045)

(53,559) Retained earnings 2,059,060

2,048,984 Treasury stock, at cost (3,376,994 and 3,536,375 shares at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively) (133,606)

(151,597) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,129,167

4,020,775 Non-controlling interests 1,478

1,329 Total shareholders' equity 4,130,645

4,022,104 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,392,676

$ 17,089,200

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions $ 454,528

$ 435,449

$ 1,355,633

$ 1,248,774 Customer support 691,441

575,884

2,084,916

1,209,743 License 200,363

139,722

662,627

310,230 Professional service and other 100,799

93,619

304,252

225,403 Total revenues 1,447,131

1,244,674

4,407,428

2,994,150 Cost of revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions 186,400

157,658

537,960

423,771 Customer support 74,639

67,067

223,027

123,010 License 6,769

3,840

16,591

10,461 Professional service and other 75,455

78,526

230,836

186,390 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 48,094

62,639

195,702

146,139 Total cost of revenues 391,357

369,730

1,204,116

889,771 Gross profit 1,055,774

874,944

3,203,312

2,104,379 Operating expenses:













Research and development 234,022

210,731

688,679

430,629 Sales and marketing 296,249

271,013

848,313

615,354 General and administrative 145,924

127,047

450,399

282,724 Depreciation 32,109

30,577

99,615

76,609 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 100,841

97,237

334,958

205,121 Special charges (recoveries) 19,561

74,350

87,521

98,937 Total operating expenses 828,706

810,955

2,509,485

1,709,374 Income from operations 227,068

63,989

693,827

395,005 Other income (expense), net 9,950

85,706

(38,664)

59,824 Interest and other related expense, net (132,663)

(104,502)

(413,719)

(183,599) Income before income taxes 104,355

45,193

241,444

271,230 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 6,028

(12,420)

24,434

71,979 Net income for the period $ 98,327

$ 57,613

$ 217,010

$ 199,251 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (42)

(57)

(149)

(138) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 98,285

$ 57,556

$ 216,861

$ 199,113 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.36

$ 0.21

$ 0.80

$ 0.74 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.36

$ 0.21

$ 0.80

$ 0.74 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 272,272

270,441

271,671

270,143 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 273,033

270,650

272,349

270,173

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income for the period $ 98,327

$ 57,613

$ 217,010

$ 199,251 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:













Net foreign currency translation adjustments 11,765

(28,640)

(18,614)

(25,587) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (1) (1,634)

38

(1,953)

(2,343) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (2) 118

699

455

2,388 Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (3) 90

(900)

319

(900) Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:













Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax (4) —

(3,318)

(110)

878 Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (5) 115

35

417

109 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period 10,454

(32,086)

(19,486)

(25,455) Total comprehensive income 108,781

25,527

197,524

173,796 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (42)

(57)

(149)

(138) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 108,739

$ 25,470

$ 197,375

$ 173,658















(1) Net of tax expense (recovery) of ($589) and $15 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $(704) and $(844) for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $42 and $252 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $163 and $861 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $24 and ($238) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $84 and ($238) for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $— and $(892) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $110 and $318 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $50 and $25 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $175 and $76 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of December 31, 2023 271,855

$ 2,261,856

(4,400)

$ (179,089)

$ 2,029,643

$ (83,499)

$ 1,436

$ 4,030,347 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 517

17,315

—

—

—

—

—

17,315 Under employee stock purchase plans 190

6,698

—

—

—

—

—

6,698 Share-based compensation —

35,947

—

—

—

—

—

35,947 Issuance of treasury stock —

(45,058)

1,023

45,483

(425)

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.25 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(68,443)

—

—

(68,443) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

10,454

—

10,454 Net income for the period —

—

—

—

98,285

—

42

98,327 Balance as of March 31, 2024 272,562

$ 2,276,758

(3,377)

$ (133,606)

$ 2,059,060

$ (73,045)

$ 1,478

$ 4,130,645



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of December 31, 2022 270,235

$ 2,092,079

(3,295)

$ (142,126)

$ 2,171,236

$ (1,028)

$ 1,223

$ 4,121,384 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 16

479

—

—

—

—

—

479 Under employee stock purchase plans 228

5,776

—

—

—

—

—

5,776 Share-based compensation —

36,505

—

—

—

—

—

36,505 Issuance of treasury stock —

(4,496)

79

3,426

—

—

—

(1,070) Dividends declared ($0.24299 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(65,454)

—

—

(65,454) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(32,086)

—

(32,086) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

57,556

—

57

57,613 Balance as of March 31, 2023 270,479

$ 2,130,343

(3,216)

$ (138,700)

$ 2,163,338

$ (33,114)

$ 1,280

$ 4,123,147

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2023 270,903

$ 2,176,947

(3,536)

$ (151,597)

$ 2,048,984

$ (53,559)

$ 1,329

$ 4,022,104 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 942

31,318

—

—

—

—

—

31,318 Under employee stock purchase plans 717

23,709

—

—

—

—

—

23,709 Share-based compensation —

112,944

—

—

—

—

—

112,944 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,400)

(53,085)

—

—

—

(53,085) Issuance of treasury stock —

(68,160)

1,559

71,076

(2,916)

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.75 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(203,869)

—

—

(203,869) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(19,486)

—

(19,486) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

216,861

—

149

217,010 Balance as of March 31, 2024 272,562

$ 2,276,758

(3,377)

$ (133,606)

$ 2,059,060

$ (73,045)

$ 1,478

$ 4,130,645



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2022 269,523

$ 2,038,674

(3,706)

$ (159,966)

$ 2,160,069

$ (7,659)

$ 1,142

$ 4,032,260 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 88

2,473

—

—

—

—

—

2,473 Under employee stock purchase plans 868

22,997

—

—

—

—

—

22,997 Share-based compensation —

88,535

—

—

—

—

—

88,535 Issuance of treasury stock —

(22,336)

490

21,266

—

—

—

(1,070) Dividends declared ($0.72897 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(195,844)

—

—

(195,844) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(25,455)

—

(25,455) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

199,113

—

138

199,251 Balance as of March 31, 2023 270,479

$ 2,130,343

(3,216)

$ (138,700)

$ 2,163,338

$ (33,114)

$ 1,280

$ 4,123,147

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period $ 98,327

$ 57,613

$ 217,010

$ 199,251 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 181,044

190,453

630,275

427,869 Share-based compensation expense 36,042

36,368

113,312

88,398 Pension expense 3,196

2,362

9,579

5,806 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,766

5,330

19,587

8,496 Write-off of right of use assets 4,278

3,344

15,241

7,119 Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,803

21

10,803

8,152 Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment, net (162)

1,307

1,715

1,428 Deferred taxes (72,144)

(131,898)

(249,174)

(178,700) Share in net loss of equity investees 835

4,724

19,013

11,547 Changes in financial instruments (16,671)

102,713

3,551

112,567 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 111,772

167,866

51,487

141,269 Contract assets (24,859)

(11,442)

(71,486)

(29,896) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 728

(62,121)

4,717

(65,186) Income taxes 16,943

87,277

75,676

131,517 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (24,731)

(146,638)

(72,887)

(137,674) Deferred revenue 56,840

(13,498)

14,338

(42,631) Other assets 650

54,708

5,868

(5,998) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (4,960)

(11,714)

(16,154)

(19,430) Net cash provided by operating activities 384,697

336,775

782,471

663,904 Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions of property and equipment (36,537)

(31,233)

(119,316)

(99,772) Micro Focus acquisition —

(5,655,606)

(9,272)

(5,655,606) Realized gain on financial instruments —

131,248

—

131,248 Proceeds from net investment hedge derivative contracts 2,490

—

4,456

— Other investing activities 6,315

—

(468)

(873) Net cash used in investing activities (27,732)

(5,555,591)

(124,600)

(5,625,003) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 27,770

9,399

57,027

25,172 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver —

3,927,450

—

4,927,450 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (186,463)

(11,463)

(559,389)

(16,463) Debt issuance costs —

(65,559)

(2,792)

(77,209) Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(53,085)

— Payments of dividends to shareholders (67,293)

(64,919)

(200,672)

(194,481) Other financing activities (1,447)

(2,193)

(1,447)

(2,193) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (227,433)

3,792,715

(760,358)

4,662,276 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (7,521)

2,903

(3,982)

2,632 Income (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 122,011

(1,423,198)

(106,469)

(296,191) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,005,472

2,822,918

1,233,952

1,695,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,127,483

$ 1,399,720

$ 1,127,483

$ 1,399,720

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,125,323

$ 1,396,817 Restricted cash (1) 2,160

2,903 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,127,483

$ 1,399,720









(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its condensed consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for (recovery of) income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Return of capital per share as the total value of cash dividends paid and common shares repurchased in the period divided by by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to F'24 targets and F'26 aspirations, including A-EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented. The Micro Focus Acquisition significantly impacts period-over-period comparability.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 186,400

$ (3,292) (1) $ 183,108

Customer support 74,639

(1,149) (1) 73,490

Professional service and other 75,455

(1,458) (1) 73,997

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 48,094

(48,094) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,055,774 73.0 % 53,993 (3) 1,109,767 76.7 % Operating expenses











Research and development 234,022

(10,799) (1) 223,223

Sales and marketing 296,249

(12,260) (1) 283,989

General and administrative 145,924

(7,084) (1) 138,840

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 100,841

(100,841) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 19,561

(19,561) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 227,068

204,538 (5) 431,606

Other income (expense), net 9,950

(9,950) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 6,028

35,824 (7) 41,852

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 98,285

158,764 (8) 257,049

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.36

$ 0.58 (8) $ 0.94







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 6% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 98,285 $ 0.36 Add (deduct):



Amortization 148,935 0.55 Share-based compensation 36,042 0.13 Special charges (recoveries) 19,561 0.07 Other (income) expense, net (9,950) (0.04) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 6,028 0.02 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (41,852) (0.15) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 257,049 $ 0.94

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 98,285 Add:

Provision for income taxes 6,028 Interest and other related expense, net 132,663 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 48,094 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 100,841 Depreciation 32,109 Share-based compensation 36,042 Special charges (recoveries) 19,561 Other (income) expense, net (9,950) Adjusted EBITDA $ 463,673



GAAP-based net income margin 6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.0 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 384,697 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (36,537) Free cash flows $ 348,160



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 537,960

$ (9,892) (1) $ 528,068

Customer support 223,027

(3,335) (1) 219,692

Professional service and other 230,836

(5,096) (1) 225,740

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 195,702

(195,702) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 3,203,312 72.7 % 214,025 (3) 3,417,337 77.5 % Operating expenses











Research and development 688,679

(35,300) (1) 653,379

Sales and marketing 848,313

(37,294) (1) 811,019

General and administrative 450,399

(22,395) (1) 428,004

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 334,958

(334,958) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 87,521

(87,521) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 693,827

731,493 (5) 1,425,320

Other income (expense), net (38,664)

38,664 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 24,434

117,191 (7) 141,625

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 216,861

652,966 (8) 869,827

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.80

$ 2.39 (8) $ 3.19







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 10% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 216,861 $ 0.80 Add (deduct):



Amortization 530,660 1.95 Share-based compensation 113,312 0.42 Special charges (recoveries) 87,521 0.32 Other (income) expense, net 38,664 0.13 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 24,434 0.09 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (141,625) (0.52) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 869,827 $ 3.19

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 216,861 Add:

Provision for income taxes 24,434 Interest and other related expense, net 413,719 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 195,702 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 334,958 Depreciation 99,615 Share-based compensation 113,312 Special charges (recoveries) 87,521 Other (income) expense, net 38,664 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,524,786



GAAP-based net income margin 4.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.6 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 782,471 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (119,316) Free cash flows $ 663,155



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 180,148

$ (3,609) (1) $ 176,539

Customer support 73,374

(1,128) (1) 72,246

Professional service and other 75,459

(1,756) (1) 73,703

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 70,784

(70,784) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,129,120 73.6 % 77,277 (3) 1,206,397 78.6 % Operating expenses











Research and development 220,220

(12,767) (1) 207,453

Sales and marketing 280,263

(13,227) (1) 267,036

General and administrative 173,264

(7,688) (1) 165,576

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 113,925

(113,925) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 54,166

(54,166) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 253,867

279,050 (5) 532,917

Other income (expense), net (68,784)

68,784 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 8,054

47,054 (7) 55,108

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 37,675

300,780 (8) 338,455

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.14

$ 1.10 (8) $ 1.24







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 18% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 37,675 $ 0.14 Add (deduct):



Amortization 184,709 0.68 Share-based compensation 40,175 0.15 Special charges (recoveries) 54,166 0.20 Other (income) expense, net 68,784 0.24 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 8,054 0.03 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (55,108) (0.20) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 338,455 $ 1.24

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 37,675 Add (deduct):

Provision for income taxes 8,054 Interest and other related expense, net 139,292 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 70,784 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 113,925 Depreciation 33,415 Share-based compensation 40,175 Special charges (recoveries) 54,166 Other (income) expense, net 68,784 Adjusted EBITDA $ 566,270



GAAP-based net income margin 2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.9 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 350,653 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (45,240) Free cash flows $ 305,413



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 157,658

$ (2,943) (1) $ 154,715

Customer support 67,067

(1,157) (1) 65,910

Professional service and other 78,526

(1,884) (1) 76,642

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 62,639

(62,639) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 874,944 70.3 % 68,623 (3) 943,567 75.8 % Operating expenses











Research and development 210,731

(10,801) (1) 199,930

Sales and marketing 271,013

(11,947) (1) 259,066

General and administrative 127,047

(7,636) (1) 119,411

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,237

(97,237) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 74,350

(74,350) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 63,989

270,594 (5) 334,583

Other income (expense), net 85,706

(85,706) (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (12,420)

44,631 (7) 32,211

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 57,556

140,257 (8) 197,813

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.21

$ 0.52 (8) $ 0.73







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 27% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 57,556 $ 0.21 Add (deduct):



Amortization 159,876 0.59 Share-based compensation 36,368 0.13 Special charges (recoveries) 74,350 0.28 Other (income) expense, net (85,706) (0.32) GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (12,420) (0.04) Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (32,211) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 197,813 $ 0.73



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 57,556 Add (deduct):

Recovery of income taxes (12,420) Interest and other related expense, net 104,502 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 62,639 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,237 Depreciation 30,577 Share-based compensation 36,368 Special charges (recoveries) 74,350 Other (income) expense, net (85,706) Adjusted EBITDA $ 365,103



GAAP-based net income margin 4.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.3 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 336,775 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (31,233) Free cash flows $ 305,542



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 423,771

$ (7,788) (1) $ 415,983

Customer support 123,010

(2,414) (1) 120,596

Professional service and other 186,390

(5,172) (1) 181,218

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 146,139

(146,139) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,104,379 70.3 % 161,513 (3) 2,265,892 75.7 % Operating expenses











Research and development 430,629

(25,481) (1) 405,148

Sales and marketing 615,354

(28,243) (1) 587,111

General and administrative 282,724

(19,300) (1) 263,424

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 205,121

(205,121) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 98,937

(98,937) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 395,005

538,595 (5) 933,600

Other income (expense), net 59,824

(59,824) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 71,979

33,021 (7) 105,000

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 199,113

445,750 (8) 644,863

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.74

$ 1.65 (8) $ 2.39







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 27% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 199,113 $ 0.74 Add (deduct):



Amortization 351,260 1.30 Share-based compensation 88,398 0.32 Special charges (recoveries) 98,937 0.37 Other (income) expense, net (59,824) (0.22) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 71,979 0.27 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (105,000) (0.39) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 644,863 $ 2.39

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 199,113 Add:

Provision for income taxes 71,979 Interest and other related expense, net 183,599 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 146,139 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 205,121 Depreciation 76,609 Share-based compensation 88,398 Special charges (recoveries) 98,937 Other (income) expense, net (59,824) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,010,071



GAAP-based net income margin 6.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.7 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 663,904 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (99,772) Free cash flows $ 564,132





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 22 % 12 %

21 % 12 % GBP 5 % 7 %

5 % 8 % CAD 3 % 10 %

3 % 11 % USD 59 % 50 %

61 % 50 % Other 11 % 21 %

10 % 19 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 22 % 12 %

20 % 12 % GBP 5 % 7 %

5 % 6 % CAD 3 % 10 %

3 % 12 % USD 59 % 51 %

63 % 53 % Other 11 % 20 %

9 % 17 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %





(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

