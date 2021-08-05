OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Record Annual Total Revenues with Cloud Revenue Growth of 21.6%

Repurchases 2.5 Million Common Shares and Increases Dividend by 10%

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights Y/Y

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant Currency

Reported Constant Currency

Reported Constant Currency $893.5 $859.4

$694.4 $671.8

$360.2 $352.7 +8.1% +4.0%

+5.6% +2.2%

+8.3% +6.0% Annual Recurring Revenues represent 78% of Total Revenues

Operating cash flows were $296.2 million and free cash flows were $268.8 million

and free cash flows were GAAP-based net income of $181.3 million , up 586.9% Y/Y, margin of 20.3%, up 1,710 basis points Y/Y

, up 586.9% Y/Y, margin of 20.3%, up 1,710 basis points Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA of $314.8 million , down 0.8%, margin of 35.2%, down 320 basis points Y/Y

, down 0.8%, margin of 35.2%, down 320 basis points Y/Y GAAP-based diluted EPS of $0.66 , up 560.0% Y/Y

, up 560.0% Y/Y Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80 , constant Y/Y

, constant Y/Y During the quarter, the company repurchased and cancelled 2.5 million common shares for $119.1 million under our Share Repurchase Plan

under our Share Repurchase Plan Quarterly cash dividend increased by 10%

Fiscal 2021 Annual Highlights Y/Y

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant Currency

Reported Constant Currency

Reported Constant Currency $3,386.1 $3,304.8

$2,741.5 $2,686.6

$1,407.4 $1,389.7 +8.9% +6.3%

+12.7% +10.4%

+21.6% +20.0% Annual Recurring Revenues represent 81% of Total Revenues

Operating cash flows were $876.1 million and free cash flows were $812.4 million , which include the IRS settlement payment of $299.6 million

and free cash flows were , which include the IRS settlement payment of GAAP-based net income of $310.7 million , up 32.6% Y/Y, margin of 9.2%, up 170 basis points Y/Y

, up 32.6% Y/Y, margin of 9.2%, up 170 basis points Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA of $1,315.0 million , up 14.5%, margin of 38.8%, up 190 basis points Y/Y

, up 14.5%, margin of 38.8%, up 190 basis points Y/Y GAAP-based diluted EPS of $1.14 , up 32.6% Y/Y

, up 32.6% Y/Y Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.39 , up 17.3% Y/Y

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021.

"Our robust fourth quarter results contributed to a record fiscal year, as we successfully helped our customers navigate the challenges of an evolving market and workforce," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "In Fiscal 2021, OpenText delivered a record $3.39 billion in total revenues, up 8.9% year-over-year, supported by record Cloud revenues of $1.4 billion, up 21.6% from a year ago. Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) reached a record $2.7 billion, up 12.7% year-over-year, representing 81% of total revenues."

"Information Management's time has come, and OpenText is perfectly positioned to lead the market as we digitally empower many of the most innovative global organizations, in nearly every vertical and line of business. OpenText Cloud Editions enables customers to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the competition by maximizing the value of their information through our cloud-based Information Management platform."

"I am very pleased with our fourth quarter and Fiscal 2021 results," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "In Fiscal 2021, we excelled in our operational performance, generating a record $1.3 billion of adjusted EBITDA, up 14.5% year-over-year, and free cash flows of $812.4 million which includes the IRS settlement payment of $299.6 million. With approximately $1.6 billion of cash as of June 30, 2021, and a net leverage ratio of 1.5x, our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong. We are well positioned to drive our organic growth initiatives and to deploy capital that meet OpenText's growth and returns based metrics."

Financial Highlights for Q4 and Fiscal 2021 with Year Over Year Comparisons



Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q4 FY'21 Q4 FY'20 $ Change % Change

Q4 FY'21 in CC* % Change in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $360.2

$332.6

$27.5

8.3 %

$352.7

6.0 %

Customer support 334.3

324.9

9.3

2.9 %

319.1

(1.8) %

Total annual recurring revenues** $694.4

$657.5

$36.9

5.6 %

$671.8

2.2 %

License 132.5

105.8

26.7

25.3 %

124.6

17.8 %

Professional service and other 66.6

63.3

3.3

5.2 %

63.0

(0.4) %

Total revenues $893.5

$826.6

$66.9

8.1 %

$859.4

4.0 %

GAAP-based operating income $171.7

$91.2

$80.5

88.2 %

N/A

N/A



Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $293.9

$293.8

$0.1

— %

$285.7

(2.7) %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $181.3

$26.4

$154.9

586.9 %

N/A

N/A



GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.66

$0.10

$0.56

560.0 %

N/A

N/A



Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.80

$0.80

$—

— %

$0.78

(2.5) %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $314.8

$317.4

($2.6)

(0.8) %

$306.3

(3.5) %

Operating cash flows $296.2

$280.3

$15.9

5.7 %

N/A

N/A



Free cash flows (1) $268.8

$262.5

$6.2

2.4 %

N/A

N/A





Summary of Annual Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'21 FY'20 $ Change % Change

FY'21 in CC* % Change in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $1,407.4

$1,157.7

$249.8

21.6 %

$1,389.7

20.0 %

Customer support 1,334.1

1,275.6

58.5

4.6 %

1,297.0

1.7 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $2,741.5

$2,433.3

$308.2

12.7 %

$2,686.6

10.4 %

License 384.7

402.9

(18.1)

(4.5) %

368.1

(8.6) %

Professional service and other 259.9

273.6

(13.7)

(5.0) %

250.0

(8.6) %

Total revenues $3,386.1

$3,109.7

$276.4

8.9 %

$3,304.8

6.3 %

GAAP-based operating income $740.9

$503.5

$237.4

47.1 %

N/A

N/A



Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $1,230.0

$1,058.8

$171.2

16.2 %

$1,193.9

12.8 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $310.7

$234.2

$76.4

32.6 %

N/A

N/A



GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.14

$0.86

$0.28

32.6 %

N/A

N/A



Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $3.39

$2.89

$0.50

17.3 %

$3.28

13.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,315.0

$1,148.1

$167.0

14.5 %

$1,278.2

11.3 %

Operating cash flows $876.1

$954.5

($78.4)

(8.2) %

N/A

N/A



Free cash flows (1) $812.4

$881.8

($69.4)

(7.9) %

N/A

N/A











(1)

Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2)

Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note:

Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.





*CC:

Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **

Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on August 4, 2021, a cash dividend increase of 10% to $0.2209 per common share. The record date for this dividend is September 3, 2021 and the payment date is September 24, 2021. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

"Since Fiscal 2013, OpenText has delivered approximately $1.3 billion to shareholders through our dividend and share repurchase programs. In Fiscal 2021 we repurchased and cancelled 2.5 million common shares through our share repurchase plan, and in the next fiscal year, we expect to increase shareholder returns by allocating approximately 33% of free cash flows towards both our dividend and share repurchase programs," said Mark J. Barrenechea.

Quarterly Business Highlights

Key customer wins in the quarter included VMware, Wells Fargo, EDF, Cerner, Raytheon, Revlon, Froneri, DHL, Transport for London , Big Cart Holdings, California Department of State Hospitals, Enercon, Multibank Panama, Netherlands Police, Rapid Radiology and Services Australia

, Big Cart Holdings, California Department of State Hospitals, Enercon, Multibank Panama, Police, Rapid Radiology and Services Australia Cloud Editions 21.3 strengthens Information Management in the cloud at scale

OpenText partners with Google Cloud to extend availability of solution extensions for SAP® applications to the Asia Pacific Japan region

Industry-leading solutions from OpenText Complement RISE with SAP

OpenText launches Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service

OpenText named a leader in Content Platforms by Forrester

OpenText recognized as an overall leader for fourth consecutive year in the 2021 Customer Communications Management Aspire Leaderboard

OpenText World Asia Pacific showcases OpenText Cloud Editions

Published our second Corporate Citizenship Report confirming our commitment to ESG

Summary of Quarterly Results











Q4 FY'21 Q3 FY'21 Q4 FY'20 % Change (Q4 FY'21 vs Q3 FY'21)

% Change (Q4 FY'21 vs Q4 FY'20)

Revenue (millions) $893.5

$832.9

$826.6

7.3 %

8.1 %

GAAP-based gross margin 69.6 % 68.6 % 68.5 % 100

bps 110

bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 75.8 % 75.2 % 75.8 % 60

bps —

bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.66

$0.33

$0.10

100.0 %

560.0 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.80

$0.75

$0.80

6.7 %

— %



Summary of Annual Results









FY'21 FY'20 % Change

Revenue (millions) $3,386.1

$3,109.7

8.9 %

GAAP-based gross margin 69.4 % 67.7 % 170

bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.1 % 74.5 % 160

bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.14

$0.86

32.6 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $3.39

$2.89

17.3 %







(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

The public is invited to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations .

A replay of the call will be available beginning August 5, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on August 19, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 7298 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to Non-GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 (Fiscal 2022) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, declaration of quarterly dividends, potential share repurchases pursuant to its Repurchase Plan, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2022 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and assumptions that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially which include, but are not limited to, actual and potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate spread of COVID-19, the severity of the disease and the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,607,306



$ 1,692,850

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $22,151 as of June 30, 2021 and $20,906 as of June 30, 2020 438,547



466,357

Contract assets 25,344



29,570

Income taxes recoverable 32,312



61,186

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,551



136,436

Total current assets 2,202,060



2,386,399

Property and equipment 233,595



244,555

Operating lease right of use assets 234,532



207,869

Long-term contract assets 19,222



15,427

Goodwill 4,691,673



4,672,356

Acquired intangible assets 1,187,260



1,612,564

Deferred tax assets 796,738



911,565

Other assets 208,894



154,467

Long-term income taxes recoverable 35,362



29,620

Total assets $ 9,609,336



$ 10,234,822

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 423,592



$ 373,314

Current portion of long-term debt 10,000



610,000

Operating lease liabilities 58,315



64,071

Deferred revenues 852,629



812,218

Income taxes payable 17,368



44,630

Total current liabilities 1,361,904



1,904,233

Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 28,830



34,955

Pension liability 74,511



73,129

Long-term debt 3,578,859



3,584,311

Long-term operating lease liabilities 224,453



217,165

Long-term deferred revenues 98,989



94,382

Long-term income taxes payable 34,113



171,200

Deferred tax liabilities 108,224



148,738

Total long-term liabilities 4,147,979



4,323,880

Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





271,540,755 and 271,863,354 Common Shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 1,947,764



1,851,777

Accumulated other comprehensive income 66,238



17,825

Retained earnings 2,153,326



2,159,396

Treasury stock, at cost (1,567,664 and 622,297 shares at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) (69,386)



(23,608)

Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,097,942



4,005,390

Non-controlling interests 1,511



1,319

Total shareholders' equity 4,099,453



4,006,709

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,609,336



$ 10,234,822



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions $ 360,160



$ 332,618

Customer support 334,256



324,915

License 132,541



105,803

Professional service and other 66,570



63,276

Total revenues 893,527



826,612

Cost of revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions 127,583



116,569

Customer support 32,938



32,568

License 4,315



3,404

Professional service and other 53,662



48,435

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,215



59,719

Total cost of revenues 271,713



260,695

Gross profit 621,814



565,917

Operating expenses:





Research and development 117,235



100,766

Sales and marketing 183,237



152,882

General and administrative 73,019



62,574

Depreciation 21,021



23,649

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,469



58,998

Special charges (recoveries) 3,152



75,849

Total operating expenses 450,133



474,718

Income from operations 171,681



91,199

Other income (expense), net 45,017



7,790

Interest and other related expense, net (37,550)



(40,529)

Income before income taxes 179,148



58,460

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (2,215)



32,037

Net income for the period $ 181,363



$ 26,423

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (80)



(31)

Net income attributable to OpenText $ 181,283



$ 26,392

Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.66



$ 0.10

Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.66



$ 0.10

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 272,892



271,717

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 273,981



272,367



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Year Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions $ 1,407,445



$ 1,157,686



$ 907,812

Customer support 1,334,062



1,275,586



1,247,915

License 384,711



402,851



428,092

Professional service and other 259,897



273,613



284,936

Total revenues 3,386,115



3,109,736



2,868,755

Cost of revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions 481,818



449,940



383,993

Customer support 122,753



123,894



124,343

License 13,916



11,321



14,347

Professional service and other 197,183



212,903



224,635

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 218,796



205,717



183,385

Total cost of revenues 1,034,466



1,003,775



930,703

Gross profit 2,351,649



2,105,961



1,938,052

Operating expenses:









Research and development 421,447



370,411



321,836

Sales and marketing 622,221



585,044



518,035

General and administrative 263,521



237,532



207,909

Depreciation 85,265



89,458



97,716

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 216,544



219,559



189,827

Special charges (recoveries) 1,748



100,428



35,719

Total operating expenses 1,610,746



1,602,432



1,371,042

Income from operations 740,903



503,529



567,010

Other income (expense), net 61,434



(11,946)



10,156

Interest and other related expense, net (151,567)



(146,378)



(136,592)

Income before income taxes 650,770



345,205



440,574

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 339,906



110,837



154,937

Net income $ 310,864



$ 234,368



$ 285,637

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (192)



(143)



(136)

Net income attributable to OpenText $ 310,672



$ 234,225



$ 285,501

Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 1.14



$ 0.86



$ 1.06

Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 1.14



$ 0.86



$ 1.06

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 272,533



270,847



268,784

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 273,479



271,817



269,908



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Net income $ 310,864



$ 234,368



$ 285,637

Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:









Net foreign currency translation adjustments 42,440



(7,784)



(3,882)

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:









Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $1,532, ($599) and $6 for the year ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively 4,246



(1,662)



16

(Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of ($1,182), $355 and $539 for the year ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively (3,280)



985



1,494

Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:









Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $990, $1,219 and ($2,004) for the year ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively 3,987



1,245



(7,421)

Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $379, $520 and $292 for the year ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,020



917



272

Total other comprehensive income (loss) net 48,413



(6,299)



(9,521)

Total comprehensive income 359,277



228,069



276,116

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (192)



(143)



(136)

Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 359,085



$ 227,926



$ 275,980



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)



Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2018 267,651



$ 1,707,073



(691)



$ (18,732)



$ 1,994,235



$ 33,645



$ 1,037



$ 3,717,258

Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 1,472



35,626



—



—



—



—



—



35,626

Under employee stock purchase plans 711



21,835



—



—



—



—



—



21,835

Share-based compensation —



26,770



—



—



—



—



—



26,770

Purchase of treasury stock —



—



(726)



(26,499)



—



—



—



(26,499)

Issuance of treasury stock —



(16,465)



614



16,465



—



—



—



—

Dividends declared ($0.6300 per Common Share) —



—



—



—



(168,859)



—



—



(168,859)

Cumulative effect of ASU 2016-16 —



—



—



—



(26,780)



—



—



(26,780)

Cumulative effect of Topic 606 —



—



—



—



29,786



—



—



29,786

Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —



—



—



—



—



(9,521)



—



(9,521)

Non-controlling interest —



(625)



—



—



—



—



42



(583)

Net income —



—



—



—



285,501



—



136



285,637

Balance as of June 30, 2019 269,834



$ 1,774,214



(803)



$ (28,766)



$ 2,113,883



$ 24,124



$ 1,215



$ 3,884,670

Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 1,530



41,282



—



—



—



—



—



41,282

Under employee stock purchase plans 499



17,757



—



—



—



—



—



17,757

Share-based compensation —



29,532



—



—



—



—



—



29,532

Purchase of treasury stock —



—



(300)



(12,424)



—



—



—



(12,424)

Issuance of treasury stock —



(11,008)



481



17,582



—



—



—



6,574

Dividends declared ($0.6984 per Common Share) —



—



—



—



(188,712)



—



—



(188,712)

Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —



—



—



—



—



(6,299)



—



(6,299)

Non-controlling interest —



—



—



—



—



—



(39)



(39)

Net income —



—



—



—



234,225



—



143



234,368

Balance as of June 30, 2020 271,863



$ 1,851,777



(622)



$ (23,608)



$ 2,159,396



$ 17,825



$ 1,319



$ 4,006,709

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - cumulative effect, net —



—



—



—



(2,450)



—



—



(2,450)

Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 1,605



49,565



—



—



—



—



—



49,565

Under employee stock purchase plans 573



22,307



193



6,690



—



—



—



28,997

Share-based compensation —



51,969



—



—



—



—



—



51,969

Purchase of treasury stock —



—



(1,455)



(64,847)



—



—



—



(64,847)

Issuance of treasury stock —



(12,379)



316



12,379



—



—



—



—

Repurchase of Common Shares (2,500)



(15,475)



—



—



(103,630)



—



—



(119,105)

Dividends declared ($0.7770 per Common Share) —



—



—



—



(210,662)



—



—



(210,662)

Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —



—



—



—



—



48,413



—



48,413

Net income —



—



—



—



310,672



—



192



310,864

Balance as of June 30, 2021 271,541



$ 1,947,764



(1,568)



$ (69,386)



$ 2,153,326



$ 66,238



$ 1,511



$ 4,099,453



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income for the period $ 181,363



$ 26,423

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 126,705



142,366

Share-based compensation expense 13,350



8,002

Pension expense 1,946



1,479

Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,153



1,130

Accelerated amortization of right of use assets —



36,864

Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 792



9,714

Deferred taxes (7,805)



14,677

Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (42,877)



(2,225)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (26,118)



(1,689)

Contract assets (10,298)



(13,636)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,261



458

Income taxes (23,169)



(478)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 53,415



72,876

Deferred revenue (23,305)



(12,974)

Other assets 11,149



(6,309)

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (373)



3,572

Net cash provided by operating activities 296,189



280,250

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (27,408)



(17,704)

Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. (600)



—

Other investing activities (2,550)



(2,783)

Net cash used in investing activities (30,558)



(20,487)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 34,287



13,493

Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (2,500)



(2,500)

Debt issuance costs —



(3,636)

Repurchase of Common Shares (119,105)



—

Payments of dividends to shareholders (54,374)



(47,335)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (141,692)



(39,978)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 7,181



19,882

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 131,120



239,667

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,478,680



1,457,596

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,609,800



$ 1,697,263









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,607,306



$ 1,692,850

Restricted cash (1) 2,494



4,413

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,609,800



$ 1,697,263





(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 310,864



$ 234,368



$ 285,637

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 520,605



514,734



470,928

Share-based compensation expense 51,969



29,532



26,770

Pension expense 6,616



5,802



4,624

Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,548



4,633



4,330

Accelerated amortization of right of use assets —



36,864



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



17,854



—

Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 2,771



9,714



9,438

Deferred taxes 73,039



51,388



47,425

Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (62,897)



(8,700)



(13,668)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 60,954



84,499



75,508

Contract assets (39,333)



(40,301)



(37,623)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,733



(6,897)



(819)

Income taxes (140,763)



(35,086)



27,291

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26,088



30,613



(21,732)

Deferred revenue 39,295



25,306



(1,827)

Other assets 11,914



1,127



(4)

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (27,283)



(914)



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 876,120



954,536



876,278

Cash flows from investing activities:









Additions of property and equipment (63,675)



(72,709)



(63,837)

Purchase of XMedius 444



(73,335)



—

Purchase of Carbonite, Inc., net of cash and restricted cash acquired —



(1,305,097)



—

Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. (971)



(4,149)



—

Purchase of Catalyst Repository Systems Inc. —



—



(70,800)

Purchase of Liaison Technologies, Inc. —



—



(310,644)

Purchase of Guidance Software, Inc., net of cash acquired —



—



(2,279)

Other investing activities (4,568)



(14,127)



(16,966)

Net cash used in investing activities (68,770)



(1,469,417)



(464,526)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 80,067



66,600



57,889

Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver —



3,150,000



—

Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (610,000)



(1,713,631)



(10,000)

Debt extinguishment costs —



(11,248)



—

Debt issuance costs —



(21,806)



(322)

Repurchase of Common Shares (119,105)



—



—

Purchase of treasury stock (64,847)



(12,424)



(26,499)

Purchase of non-controlling interest —



—



(583)

Payments of dividends to shareholders (210,662)



(188,712)



(168,859)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (924,547)



1,268,779



(148,374)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 29,734



(178)



(3,826)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (87,463)



753,720



259,552

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,697,263



943,543



683,991

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,609,800



$ 1,697,263



$ 943,543



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,607,306



$ 1,692,850



$ 941,009

Restricted cash (1) 2,494



4,413



2,534

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,609,800



$ 1,697,263



$ 943,543















(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income or earnings per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and most recently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.





Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 127,583



$ (935)

(1) $ 126,648



Customer support 32,938



(505)

(1) 32,433



Professional service and other 53,662



(698)

(1) 52,964



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,215



(53,215)

(2) —



GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 621,814

69.6% 55,353

(3) 677,167

75.8% Operating expenses











Research and development 117,235



(2,664)

(1) 114,571



Sales and marketing 183,237



(4,718)

(1) 178,519



General and administrative 73,019



(3,830)

(1) 69,189



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,469



(52,469)

(2) —



Special charges (recoveries) 3,152



(3,152)

(4) —



GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 171,681



122,186

(5) 293,867



Other income (expense), net 45,017



(45,017)

(6) —



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (2,215)



38,099

(7) 35,884



GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 181,283



39,070

(8) 220,353



GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.66



$ 0.14

(8) $ 0.80









(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.



(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.



(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.







(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax recovery rate of approximately 1% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.



(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 181,283

$ 0.66

Add:



Amortization 105,684

0.39

Share-based compensation 13,350

0.05

Special charges (recoveries) 3,152

0.01

Other (income) expense, net (45,017)

(0.16)

GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes (2,215)

(0.02)

Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (35,884)

(0.13)

Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 220,353

$ 0.80





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 181,283

Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (2,215)

Interest and other related expense, net 37,550

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,215

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,469

Depreciation 21,021

Share-based compensation 13,350

Special charges (recoveries) 3,152

Other (income) expense, net (45,017)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 314,808





GAAP-based net income margin 20.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.2 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 296,189

Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (27,408)

Free cash flows $ 268,781





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 481,818



$ (3,419)

(1) $ 478,399



Customer support 122,753



(1,910)

(1) 120,843



Professional service and other 197,183



(2,565)

(1) 194,618



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 218,796



(218,796)

(2) —



GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,351,649

69.4% 226,690

(3) 2,578,339

76.1% Operating expenses











Research and development 421,447



(9,859)

(1) 411,588



Sales and marketing 622,221



(18,312)

(1) 603,909



General and administrative 263,521



(15,904)

(1) 247,617



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 216,544



(216,544)

(2) —



Special charges (recoveries) 1,748



(1,748)

(4) —



GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 740,903



489,057

(5) 1,229,960



Other income (expense), net 61,434



(61,434)

(6) —



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 339,906



(188,931)

(7) 150,975



GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 310,672



616,554

(8) 927,226



GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.14



$ 2.25

(8) $ 3.39









(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.



(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.



(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.



(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 52% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. The GAAP-based tax provision rate for the year ended June 30, 2021 includes the income tax provision charge from the IRS settlement partially offset by a tax benefit from the release of unrecognized tax benefits due to the conclusion of relevant tax audits that was recognized during the second quarter of Fiscal 2021.



(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Year Ended June 30, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 310,672

$ 1.14

Add:



Amortization 435,340

1.59

Share-based compensation 51,969

0.19

Special charges (recoveries) 1,748

0.01

Other (income) expense, net (61,434)

(0.22)

GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 339,906

1.23

Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (150,975)

(0.55)

Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 927,226

$ 3.39



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 310,672

Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 339,906

Interest and other related expense, net 151,567

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 218,796

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 216,544

Depreciation 85,265

Share-based compensation 51,969

Special charges (recoveries) 1,748

Other (income) expense, net (61,434)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,315,033





GAAP-based net income margin 9.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.8 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Year Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 876,120

Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (63,675)

Free cash flows $ 812,445







(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 123,729



$ (505)

(1) $ 123,224



Customer support 30,953



(464)

(1) 30,489



Professional service and other 50,321



(684)

(1) 49,637



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,453



(53,453)

(2) —



GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 571,665

68.6% 55,106

(3) 626,771

75.2% Operating expenses











Research and development 110,071



(2,146)

(1) 107,925



Sales and marketing 158,687



(4,580)

(1) 154,107



General and administrative 71,548



(3,978)

(1) 67,570



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,156



(54,156)

(2) —



Special charges (recoveries) 2,846



(2,846)

(4) —



GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 152,396



122,812

(5) 275,208



Other income (expense), net 8,283



(8,283)

(6) —



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 31,818



1,485

(7) 33,303



GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 91,490



113,044

(8) 204,534



GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.33



$ 0.42

(8) $ 0.75









(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.



(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.



(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.



(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 26% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.



(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 91,490

$ 0.33

Add:



Amortization 107,609

0.39

Share-based compensation 12,357

0.05

Special charges (recoveries) 2,846

0.01

Other (income) expense, net (8,283)

(0.03)

GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 31,818

0.12

Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (33,303)

(0.12)

Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 204,534

$ 0.75



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 91,490

Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 31,818

Interest and other related expense, net 37,333

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,453

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,156

Depreciation 21,961

Share-based compensation 12,357

Special charges (recoveries) 2,846

Other (income) expense, net (8,283)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 297,131





GAAP-based net income margin 11.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.7 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 63,572

Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (13,311)

Free cash flows $ 50,261







(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 116,569



$ (490)

(1) $ 116,079



Customer support 32,568



(310)

(1) 32,258



Professional service and other 48,435



(377)

(1) 48,058



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 59,719



(59,719)

(2) —



GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 565,917

68.5 % 60,896

(3) 626,813

75.8 % Operating expenses











Research and development 100,766



(1,590)

(1) 99,176



Sales and marketing 152,882



(2,575)

(1) 150,307



General and administrative 62,574



(2,660)

(1) 59,914



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 58,998



(58,998)

(2) —



Special charges (recoveries) 75,849



(75,849)

(4) —



GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 91,199



202,568

(5) 293,767



Other income (expense), net 7,790



(7,790)

(6) —



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 32,037



3,416

(7) 35,453



GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 26,392



191,362

(8) 217,754



GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.10



$ 0.70

(8) $ 0.80







































(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.



(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.



(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.



(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 55% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.



(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 26,392

$ 0.10

Add:



Amortization 118,717

0.44

Share-based compensation 8,002

0.03

Special charges (recoveries) 75,849

0.28

Other (income) expense, net (7,790)

(0.03)

GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 32,037

0.12

Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (35,453)

(0.14)

Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 217,754

$ 0.80



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 26,392

Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 32,037

Interest and other related expense, net 40,529

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 59,719

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 58,998

Depreciation 23,649

Share-based compensation 8,002

Special charges (recoveries) 75,849

Other (income) expense, net (7,790)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 317,385





GAAP-based net income margin 3.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.4 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 280,250

Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (17,704)

Free cash flows $ 262,546







(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2020

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 449,940



$ (1,642)

(1) $ 448,298



Customer support 123,894



(1,207)

(1) 122,687



Professional service and other 212,903



(1,294)

(1) 211,609



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 205,717



(205,717)

(2) —



GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,105,961

67.7 % 209,860

(3) 2,315,821

74.5 % Operating expenses











Research and development 370,411



(5,309)

(1) 365,102



Sales and marketing 585,044



(9,335)

(1) 575,709



General and administrative 237,532



(10,745)

(1) 226,787



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 219,559



(219,559)

(2) —



Special charges (recoveries) 100,428



(100,428)

(4) —



GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 503,529



555,236

(5) 1,058,765



Other income (expense), net (11,946)



11,946

(6) —



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 110,837



16,897

(7) 127,734



GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 234,225



550,285

(8) 784,510



GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.86



$ 2.03

(8) $ 2.89







































(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.



(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.



(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.



(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.



(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 32% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.



(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Year Ended June 30, 2020



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 234,225

$ 0.86

Add:



Amortization 425,276

1.56

Share-based compensation 29,532

0.11

Special charges (recoveries) 100,428

0.37

Other (income) expense, net 11,946

0.04

GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 110,837

0.41

Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (127,734)

(0.46)

Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 784,510

$ 2.89



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 234,225

Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 110,837

Interest and other related expense, net 146,378

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 205,717

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 219,559

Depreciation 89,458

Share-based compensation 29,532

Special charges (recoveries) 100,428

Other (income) expense, net 11,946

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,148,080





GAAP-based net income margin 7.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.9 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Year Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 954,536

Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (72,709)

Free cash flows $ 881,827







(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three months and year ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:







Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 24 % 14 %

22 % 13 % GBP 5 % 5 %

4 % 5 % CAD 3 % 13 %

3 % 8 % USD 60 % 53 %

63 % 57 % Other 8 % 15 %

8 % 17 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



Year Ended June 30, 2021

Year Ended June 30, 2020 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 23 % 14 %

22 % 14 % GBP 5 % 5 %

5 % 6 % CAD 3 % 11 %

3 % 9 % USD 61 % 54 %

61 % 55 % Other 8 % 16 %

9 % 16 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %





(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

