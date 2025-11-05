OpenText Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Total Revenues of $1.29B, 19 Consecutive Quarters of Cloud Organic Growth

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025.



"OpenText performed well in the quarter, driven by growth in our Content Management cloud business. The strength of the OpenText operating model continues to drive the business towards meeting our margin targets for Fiscal 2026," said James McGourlay, Interim CEO. "We are strengthening our position at the forefront of Information Management for AI, and we look forward to showcasing our exciting innovation roadmap at our upcoming OpenText World User Conference in Nashville."



James McGourlay, OpenText Interim Chief Executive Officer

















"OpenText delivered strong margin and free cash flow performance in the quarter. The Company's Business Optimization Plan is well underway, and will drive operational efficiencies across the organization," said Steve Rai, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. "We have tremendous scale and the capital flexibility to continue investing for growth to ensure OpenText is well positioned to lead the Information Management for AI market."



Steve Rai, OpenText Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

















"OpenText continues to advance its strategy to enhance shareholder value by growing revenue in its core Information Management for AI business, and with the announcement of our definitive agreement to divest an on-premise solution (eDOCS), a part of its Analytics portfolio, we have started the process of portfolio-shaping and divesting non-core assets," said P. Thomas Jenkins, Executive Chair of the Board and Chief Strategy Officer. "As you can see from our results, the company remains in good operational hands as we continue to make excellent progress in our search of a permanent CEO."



P. Thomas Jenkins, OpenText Executive Chair & Chief Strategy Officer

















First Quarter Financial Highlights Y/Y

Total revenues: $1.288 billion, +1.5% Y/Y

Annual recurring revenues (ARR): $1.071 billion

Cloud revenues: $485 million, +6.0% Y/Y, 19 consecutive quarters of cloud organic growth

Quarterly enterprise cloud bookings (2) : $160 million, +20.2% Y/Y

: $160 million, +20.2% Y/Y Cash flows: Operating $148 million and free cash flows (3) $101 million

$101 million Net income: GAAP $147 million, +73.8% Y/Y, Non-GAAP (3) $266 million, +7.0% Y/Y

$266 million, +7.0% Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $467 million, margin of 36.3%

of $467 million, margin of 36.3% Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP $0.58, Non-GAAP (3) $1.05

$1.05 Repurchased $100 million of common shares for cancellation

(1) Numbers presented are in millions of US dollars, except for per share or percentage metrics. (2) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the period that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, entered into with our enterprise based customers. (3) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below.



Financial Highlights for Q1 Fiscal 2026 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q1 FY'26 Q1 FY'25 $ Change % Change

Q1 FY'26

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $ 485 $ 457 $ 27 6.0 %

$ 476 4.2 %

Customer support 587 595 (9) (1.5) %

573 (3.8) %

Total annual recurring revenues** $ 1,071 $ 1,053 $ 19 1.8 %

$ 1,049 (0.3) %

License 135 126 9 6.9 %

132 5.2 %

Professional service and other 82 91 (8) (9.3) %

80 (12.2) %

Total revenues $ 1,288 $ 1,269 $ 19 1.5 %

$ 1,261 (0.6) %

GAAP-based operating income $ 270 $ 206 $ 64 30.9 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $ 432 $ 412 $ 20 4.8 %

$ 415 0.8 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $ 147 $ 84 $ 62 73.8 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.32 $ 0.26 81.3 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1) $ 1.05 $ 0.93 $ 0.12 12.9 %

$ 1.00 7.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 467 $ 444 $ 24 5.3 %

$ 451 1.5 %

Operating cash flows $ 148 $ (78) $ 226 289.9 %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $ 101 $ (117) $ 218 186.4 %

N/A N/A





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below. Note: Items in tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages presented are calculated based on the underlying amounts. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.



Dividend

As part of the quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on November 4, 2025, a cash dividend of $0.275 per common share. The record date for this dividend is December 5, 2025 and the payment date is December 19, 2025. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

OpenText appoints Steve Rai as EVP, Chief Financial Officer

OpenText to strategically divest on-premise solution (eDOCS), a part of its analytics portfolio, for US$163 million

OpenText appoints George Schindler to the Board of Directors

Key customer wins in the quarter include: Alten, Australia Department of Health (Health Support Services), Core42, Eisenbahn-Bundesamt, GSTN, Optiv Security, MH Service, National Grid USA Service Company, Wegmans Food Markets

OpenText named a leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for the 11th successive year

OpenText recognized as a leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools

OpenText expands availability of core threat detection and response with deep Microsoft integrations

OpenText and Fiserv drive resilient information management in financial services

OpenText delivers enterprise-ready AI solutions through HPE Unleash AI program

OpenText unveils new solutions for Guidewire to power AI and cloud-ready insurance workflows

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q1 FY'26 Q4 FY'25 Q1 FY'25 % Change (Q1 FY'26 vs

Q4 FY'25)

% Change (Q1 FY'26 vs

Q1 FY'25)

Revenue (millions) $ 1,288 $ 1,311 $ 1,269 (1.7) %

1.5 %

GAAP-based gross margin 72.8 % 72.3 % 71.7 % 50 bps 100 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.5 % 76.2 % 75.8 % 30 bps 60 bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.11 $ 0.32 427.3 %

81.3 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1) $ 1.05 $ 0.97 $ 0.93 8.2 %

12.9 %





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below.



Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call webcast tomorrow on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.opentext.com . To join the webcast instantly, use this webcast link. A webcast replay will be available shortly following completion of the live call.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at http://www.opentext.com/ .

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,087,083

$ 1,156,496 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $14,670 as of September 30, 2025 and $14,258 as of June 30, 2025 590,974

659,675 Contract assets 80,956

77,920 Income taxes recoverable 75,706

108,792 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 198,191

198,575 Assets held for sale 104,023

-- Total current assets 2,136,933

2,201,458 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $710,851 as of September 30, 2025 and $835,324 as of June 30, 2025 370,552

375,252 Operating lease right of use assets 186,920

197,977 Long-term contract assets 50,902

49,293 Goodwill 7,441,579

7,517,463 Acquired intangible assets 1,852,906

1,976,591 Deferred tax assets 1,062,736

1,080,575 Other assets 301,792

307,693 Long-term income taxes recoverable 70,966

67,762 Total assets $ 13,475,286

$ 13,774,064 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 889,195

$ 1,026,583 Current portion of long-term debt 35,850

35,850 Operating lease liabilities 73,770

75,914 Deferred revenues 1,403,126

1,515,382 Income taxes payable 46,612

93,325 Liabilities held for sale 14,111

-- Total current liabilities 2,462,664

2,747,054 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 41,635

42,312 Pension liability, net 133,522

132,215 Long-term debt 6,338,869

6,342,071 Long-term operating lease liabilities 181,973

189,949 Long-term deferred revenues 158,883

168,757 Long-term income taxes payable 74,337

79,604 Deferred tax liabilities 130,654

141,514 Total long-term liabilities 7,059,873

7,096,422 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





251,964,241 and 254,784,391 Common Shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,189,340

2,193,985 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (46,511)

(67,067) Retained earnings 1,938,716

1,940,113 Treasury stock, at cost (4,452,019 and 4,648,036 shares at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively) (130,561)

(138,164) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 3,950,984

3,928,867 Non-controlling interests 1,765

1,721 Total shareholders' equity 3,952,749

3,930,588 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,475,286

$ 13,774,064

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions $ 484,509

$ 457,024 Customer support 586,845

595,490 License 134,548

125,813 Professional service and other 82,233

90,678 Total revenues 1,288,135

1,269,005 Cost of revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions 172,217

175,257 Customer support 64,064

62,574 License 7,096

6,657 Professional service and other 63,038

66,915 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 44,204

47,244 Total cost of revenues 350,619

358,647 Gross profit 937,516

910,358 Operating expenses:





Research and development 169,128

190,693 Sales and marketing 257,055

245,882 General and administrative 105,763

106,730 Depreciation 35,921

32,171 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,561

81,504 Special charges (recoveries) 20,139

47,136 Total operating expenses 667,567

704,116 Income from operations 269,949

206,242 Other income (expense), net (2,976)

(35,655) Interest and other related expense, net (81,114)

(84,282) Income before income taxes 185,859

86,305 Provision for income taxes 39,199

1,883 Net income for the period $ 146,660

$ 84,422 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (44)

(54) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 146,616

$ 84,368 Earnings per share--basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.58

$ 0.32 Earnings per share--diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.58

$ 0.32 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding--basic (in '000's) 253,645

267,400 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding--diluted (in '000's) 253,772

267,821

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Net income for the period $ 146,660

$ 84,422 Other comprehensive income (loss)--net of tax:





Net foreign currency translation adjustments 22,177

(5,190) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:





Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (1) (1,675)

654 (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (2) (112)

262 Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets:





Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (3) 161

248 Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:





Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax (4) --

(1,045) Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (5) 5

234 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net 20,556

(4,837) Total comprehensive income 167,216

79,585 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (44)

(54) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 167,172

$ 79,531

______________________________

(1) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $(604) and $236 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $(41) and $94 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(3) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $66 and $207 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(4) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $0 and $(43) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(5) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $4 and $92 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2025 254,784

$ 2,193,985

(4,648)

$ (138,164)

$ 1,940,113

$ (67,067)

$ 1,721

$ 3,930,588 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 25

555

--

--

--

--

--

555 Under employee stock purchase plans 311

7,596

--

--

--

--

--

7,596 Share-based compensation --

17,681

--

--

--

--

--

17,681 Issuance of treasury stock --

(7,402)

196

7,603

--

--

--

201 Repurchase of Common Shares (3,156)

(23,075)

--

--

(78,648)

--

--

(101,723) Dividends declared ($0.275 per Common Share) --

--

--

--

(69,365)

--

--

(69,365) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net --

--

--

--

--

20,556

--

20,556 Net income for the period --

--

--

--

146,616

--

44

146,660 Balance as of September 30, 2025 251,964

$ 2,189,340

(4,452)

$ (130,561)

$ 1,938,716

$ (46,511)

$ 1,765

$ 3,952,749



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2024 267,801

$ 2,271,886

(3,136)

$ (123,268)

$ 2,119,159

$ (69,619)

$ 1,523

$ 4,199,681 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 5

141

--

--

--

--

--

141 Under employee stock purchase plans 389

9,863

--

--

--

--

--

9,863 Share-based compensation --

29,446

--

--

--

--

--

29,446 Purchase of treasury stock --

--

(824)

(25,010)

--

--

--

(25,010) Issuance of treasury stock --

(1,930)

60

2,632

(702)

--

--

-- Repurchase of Common Shares (2,649)

(19,215)

--

--

(67,266)

--

--

(86,481) Dividends declared ($0.2625 per Common Share) --

--

--

--

(70,338)

--

--

(70,338) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net --

--

--

--

--

(4,837)

--

(4,837) Net income for the period --

--

--

--

84,368

--

54

84,422 Balance as of September 30, 2024 265,546

$ 2,290,191

(3,900)

$ (145,646)

$ 2,065,221

$ (74,456)

$ 1,577

$ 4,136,887

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 146,660

$ 84,422 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 159,686

160,919 Share-based compensation expense 17,681

29,558 Pension expense 3,141

3,463 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,760

5,296 Write-off of right of use assets 4,422

-- Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment, net 2,314

2 Deferred taxes (15,132)

(42,150) Share in net (income) of equity investees (2,417)

(455) Changes in derivative instruments (7,843)

24,935 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 93,998

57,607 Contract assets (30,970)

(33,849) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,096)

22,151 Income taxes (33,112)

(193,509) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (89,793)

(107,520) Deferred revenue (108,798)

(76,531) Other assets 7,809

(4,742) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (3,547)

(7,403) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 147,763

(77,806) Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (46,534)

(39,316) Proceeds from interest on derivative instruments 870

2,519 Other investing activities 632

357 Net cash used in investing activities (45,032)

(36,440) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 8,380

9,449 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (8,963)

(8,963) Net change in transition services agreement obligation --

(4,295) Repurchase of Common Shares (107,629)

(87,403) Purchase of treasury stock --

(25,000) Payments of dividends to shareholders (68,220)

(69,061) Net cash used in financing activities (176,432)

(185,273) Foreign exchange gain on cash held in foreign currencies 4,306

19,136 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (69,395)

(280,383) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,158,106

1,282,793 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,088,711

$ 1,002,410

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,087,083

$ 1,000,219 Restricted cash (1) 1,628

2,191 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,088,711

$ 1,002,410







(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Condensed

Consolidated Balance Sheets.



Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its condensed consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined and calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for (recovery of) income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Free cash flows is defined and calculated as GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and most recently in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to outlook, estimates or business models, including A-EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 172,217

$ (1,749) (1) $ 170,468

Customer support 64,064

(1,053) (1) 63,011

Professional service and other 63,038

(499) (1) 62,539

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 44,204

(44,204) (2) --

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 937,516 72.8 % 47,505 (3) 985,021 76.5 % Operating expenses











Research and development 169,128

(3,609) (1) 165,519

Sales and marketing 257,055

(6,896) (1) 250,159

General and administrative 105,763

(3,875) (1) 101,888

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,561

(79,561) (2) --

Special charges (recoveries) 20,139

(20,139) (4) --

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 269,949

161,585 (5) 431,534

Other income (expense), net (2,976)

2,976 (6) --

Provision for income taxes 39,199

44,902 (7) 84,101

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 146,616

119,659 (8) 266,275

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.58

$ 0.47 (8) $ 1.05







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 21% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24% ; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 146,616 $ 0.58 Add:



Amortization 123,765 0.49 Share-based compensation 17,681 0.07 Special charges (recoveries) 20,139 0.08 Other (income) expense, net 2,976 0.01 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 39,199 0.15 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (84,101) (0.33) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 266,275 $ 1.05

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 146,616 Add:

Provision for income taxes 39,199 Interest and other related expense, net 81,114 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 44,204 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,561 Depreciation 35,921 Share-based compensation 17,681 Special charges (recoveries) 20,139 Other (income) expense, net 2,976 Adjusted EBITDA $ 467,411



GAAP-based net income margin 11.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.3 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 147,763 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (46,534) Free cash flows $ 101,229



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 176,198

$ (1,489) (1) $ 174,709

Customer support 63,347

(774) (1) 62,573

Professional service and other 64,717

(1,369) (1) 63,348

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,134

(47,134) (2) --

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 947,699 72.3 % 50,766 (3) 998,465 76.2 % Operating expenses











Research and development 187,183

(5,439) (1) 181,744

Sales and marketing 279,584

(11,446) (1) 268,138

General and administrative 106,007

(1,404) (1) 104,603

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,656

(79,656) (2) --

Special charges (recoveries) 79,662

(79,662) (4) --

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 181,558

228,373 (5) 409,931

Other income (expense), net (89,169)

89,169 (6) --

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (17,613)

96,528 (7) 78,915

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 28,833

221,014 (8) 249,847

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.11

$ 0.86 (8) $ 0.97







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately (156)% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 28,833 $ 0.11 Add:



Amortization 126,790 0.49 Share-based compensation 21,921 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 79,662 0.31 Other (income) expense, net 89,169 0.35 GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (17,613) (0.07) Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (78,915) (0.31) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 249,847 $ 0.97

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 28,833 Add:

Recovery of income taxes (17,613) Interest and other related expense, net 81,118 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,134 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,656 Depreciation 34,049 Share-based compensation 21,921 Special charges (recoveries) 79,662 Other (income) expense, net 89,169 Adjusted EBITDA $ 443,929



GAAP-based net income margin 2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.9 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 158,191 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (34,225) Free cash flows $ 123,966



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 175,257

$ (2,186) (1) $ 173,071

Customer support 62,574

(1,342) (1) 61,232

Professional service and other 66,915

(1,314) (1) 65,601

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,244

(47,244) (2) --

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 910,358 71.7 % 52,086 (3) 962,444 75.8 % Operating expenses











Research and development 190,693

(8,167) (1) 182,526

Sales and marketing 245,882

(9,315) (1) 236,567

General and administrative 106,730

(7,234) (1) 99,496

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 81,504

(81,504) (2) --

Special charges (recoveries) 47,136

(47,136) (4) --

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 206,242

205,442 (5) 411,684

Other income (expense), net (35,655)

35,655 (6) --

Provision for income taxes 1,883

76,693 (7) 78,576

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 84,368

164,404 (8) 248,772

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.32

$ 0.61 (8) $ 0.93







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 2% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 84,368 $ 0.32 Add:



Amortization 128,748 0.47 Share-based compensation 29,558 0.11 Special charges (recoveries) 47,136 0.18 Other (income) expense, net 35,655 0.13 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 1,883 0.01 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (78,576) (0.29) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 248,772 $ 0.93

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 84,368 Add:

Provision for income taxes 1,883 Interest and other related expense, net 84,282 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,244 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 81,504 Depreciation 32,171 Share-based compensation 29,558 Special charges (recoveries) 47,136 Other (income) expense, net 35,655 Adjusted EBITDA $ 443,801



GAAP-based net income margin 6.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.0 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows used in operating activities $ (77,806) Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (39,316) Free cash flows $ (117,122)



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 24 % 12 %

22 % 12 % GBP 5 % 6 %

5 % 6 % CAD 3 % 12 %

3 % 10 % USD 58 % 46 %

59 % 49 % Other 10 % 24 %

11 % 23 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

