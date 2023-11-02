OpenText Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Record Q1 Total Revenues, Cloud Revenues and ARR

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"OpenText executed extremely well in a volatile world with record Q1 revenues of $1.425 billion and 67% growth year-over-year. These strong Q1 results are a foundation for a strong Fiscal 2024," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "We delivered Cloud revenues of $451 million with 11% growth year-over-year, driven by increased cloud consumption in our top value areas. Annual recurring revenues of $1.1 billion grew 59% year-over-year, representing 81% of total revenues."

"For over a decade, OpenText has helped organizations manage large data platforms and we are at the forefront for the next generation of AI innovation driven by OpenText Aviator," added Mr. Barrenechea. "The basis of great AI is great Information Management. With practical and trusted AI capabilities, customers trust OpenText to power and protect their information. OpenText Aviator empowers organizations to swiftly act, make sharp decisions and evolve with intelligent capabilities. Aviator differentiates our information management automation so organizations can easily make the AI pivot."

"We are delighted with our solid performance in the quarter," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "First quarter results reflect continued strength in the operational integration of Micro Focus as we delivered $495 million of adjusted EBITDA. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong with approximately $920 million in cash as of September 30, 2023. We have made total debt repayments of approximately $560 million since the acquisition of Micro Focus and OpenText remains on track to realize our growth targets and achieve our free cash flow aspirations."

(1) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the period that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, entered into with our enterprise based customers. (2) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

Financial Highlights for Q1 Fiscal 2024 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q1 FY'24 Q1 FY'23 $ Change % Change

Q1 FY'24

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $451.0 $404.7 $46.4 11.5 %

$448.6 10.9 %

Customer support 697.7 317.4 $380.4 119.9 %

688.5 116.9 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,148.7 $722.0 $426.7 59.1 %

$1,137.0 57.5 %

License 173.0 62.5 $110.5 176.6 %

170.7 172.8 %

Professional service and other 103.7 67.5 $36.2 53.6 %

101.8 50.9 %

Total revenues $1,425.4 $852.0 $573.4 67.3 %

$1,409.5 65.4 %

GAAP-based operating income $212.9 $146.4 $66.5 45.5 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $460.8 $280.9 $179.9 64.0 %

$447.4 59.3 %

GAAP-based net income (loss) attributable to OpenText $80.9 ($116.9) $197.8 169.2 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.30 ($0.43) $0.73 169.8 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $1.01 $0.77 $0.24 31.2 %

$0.97 26.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $494.8 $304.0 $190.8 62.8 %

$481.0 58.2 %

Operating cash flows $47.1 $132.0 ($84.8) (64.3) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $9.6 $95.6 ($86.1) (90.0) %

N/A N/A







(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on November 1, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The record date for this dividend is December 1, 2023 and the payment date is December 20, 2023. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

OpenText introduced OpenText Aviator AI capabilities in Cloud Editions 23.4 at OpenText World 2023

OpenText welcomed Google Cloud and Deloitte as Innovator-level sponsors at OpenText World 2023

Key customer wins in the quarter include: Arm, Banobras, Bombardier, CNP Assurances, Emirates Integrated Telecom, Hargreaves Lansdown, Hong Kong Airport Authority, Infosys for Goods and Services Tax Network, Kutak Rock, Novelis, Petroleum Development Oman, Vodafone

OpenText introduced new unified OpenText Partner Network

OpenText hired Shannon Bell as EVP & Chief Digital Officer to join the Executive Leadership Team

as EVP & Chief Digital Officer to join the Executive Leadership Team OpenText announced the addition of automated Business Process and Project Management Solutions to the OpenText Content business through the acquisition of KineMatik

OpenText completed repricing of Acquisition Term Loan

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q1 FY'24 Q4 FY'23 Q1 FY'23 % Change (Q1 FY'24 vs

Q4 FY'23)

% Change (Q1 FY'24 vs

Q1 FY'23)

Revenue (millions) $1,425.4 $1,490.8 $852.0 (4.4) %

67.3 %

GAAP-based gross margin 71.4 % 71.4 % 69.7 % — bps 170 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 77.3 % 76.9 % 75.2 % 40 bps 210 bps GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted $0.30 ($0.18) ($0.43) 266.7 %

169.8 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $1.01 $0.91 $0.77 11.0 %

31.2 %







(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.opentext.com and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations .

A replay of the call will be available beginning November 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on November 16, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0458 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, intention to maintain a dividend program, including any targeted annualized dividend, the associated benefits of the Micro Focus acquisition, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings and associated benefits to customers, our announcement of opentext.ai and OpenText Aviator™, including our AI strategy, vision and initial AI products, scaling OpenText, and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Future declarations of dividends are also subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend has not been approved or declared by the Board. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, dividends, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; our ability to integrate successfully Micro Focus' operations and programs, including incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 919,850

$ 1,231,625 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,501 as of September 30, 2023 and $13,828 as of June 30, 2023 676,594

682,517 Contract assets 78,562

71,196 Income taxes recoverable 70,179

68,161 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 199,917

221,732 Total current assets 1,945,102

2,275,231 Property and equipment 361,612

356,904 Operating lease right of use assets 266,053

285,723 Long-term contract assets 54,448

64,553 Goodwill 8,618,765

8,662,603 Acquired intangible assets 3,888,217

4,080,879 Deferred tax assets 996,514

926,719 Other assets 328,972

342,318 Long-term income taxes recoverable 94,193

94,270 Total assets $ 16,553,876

$ 17,089,200 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 836,042

$ 996,261 Current portion of long-term debt 145,850

320,850 Operating lease liabilities 90,418

91,425 Deferred revenues 1,596,321

1,721,781 Income taxes payable 153,396

89,297 Total current liabilities 2,822,027

3,219,614 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 49,333

51,961 Pension liability 125,616

126,312 Long-term debt 8,554,569

8,562,096 Long-term operating lease liabilities 252,629

271,579 Long-term deferred revenues 197,112

217,771 Long-term income taxes payable 148,822

193,808 Deferred tax liabilities 389,510

423,955 Total long-term liabilities 9,717,591

9,847,482 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





271,227,929 and 270,902,571 Common Shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,216,921

2,176,947 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (70,025)

(53,559) Retained earnings 2,062,107

2,048,984 Treasury stock, at cost (4,753,281 and 3,536,375 shares at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively) (196,119)

(151,597) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,012,884

4,020,775 Non-controlling interests 1,374

1,329 Total shareholders' equity 4,014,258

4,022,104 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,553,876

$ 17,089,200

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions $ 451,014

$ 404,651 Customer support 697,713

317,351 License 173,026

62,548 Professional service and other 103,676

67,486 Total revenues 1,425,429

852,036 Cost of revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions 171,412

131,799 Customer support 75,014

27,354 License 3,839

2,758 Professional service and other 79,922

53,800 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 76,824

42,637 Total cost of revenues 407,011

258,348 Gross profit 1,018,418

593,688 Operating expenses:





Research and development 234,437

110,198 Sales and marketing 271,801

167,170 General and administrative 131,211

78,074 Depreciation 34,091

23,174 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 120,192

54,438 Special charges (recoveries) 13,794

14,281 Total operating expenses 805,526

447,335 Income from operations 212,892

146,353 Other income (expense), net 20,170

(189,231) Interest and other related expense, net (141,764)

(40,382) Income (loss) before income taxes 91,298

(83,260) Provision for income taxes 10,352

33,625 Net income (loss) for the period $ 80,946

$ (116,885) Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (45)

(44) Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText $ 80,901

$ (116,929) Earnings (loss) per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.30

$ (0.43) Earnings (loss) per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.30

$ (0.43) Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 271,178

269,804 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 271,902

269,804

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Net income (loss) for the period $ 80,946

$ (116,885) Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:





Net foreign currency translation adjustments (14,583)

(36,366) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:





Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (1) (1,841)

(3,340) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (2) 9

588 Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets:





Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax (3) (221)

— Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:





Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax (4) (19)

4,164 Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (5) 189

37 Total other comprehensive loss net (16,466)

(34,917) Total comprehensive income (loss) 64,480

(151,802) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (45)

(44) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to OpenText $ 64,435

$ (151,846)

______________________________

(1) Net of tax expense (recovery) of ($664) and $(1,206) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $3 and $212 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $59 and $— for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $19 and $1,104 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (5) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $75 and $26 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2023 270,903

$ 2,176,947

(3,536)

$ (151,597)

$ 2,048,984

$ (53,559)

$ 1,329

$ 4,022,104 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 85

2,892

—

—

—

—

—

2,892 Under employee stock purchase plans 240

8,641

—

—

—

—

—

8,641 Share-based compensation —

37,004

—

—

—

—

—

37,004 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,400)

(53,085)

—

—

—

(53,085) Issuance of treasury stock —

(8,563)

183

8,563

—

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.25 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(67,778)

—

—

(67,778) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(16,466)

—

(16,466) Net income (loss) for the period —

—

—

—

80,901

—

45

80,946 Balance as of September 30, 2023 271,228

2,216,921

(4,753)

(196,119)

2,062,107

(70,025)

1,374

4,014,258







Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2022 269,523

$ 2,038,674

(3,706)

$ (159,966)

$ 2,160,069

$ (7,659)

$ 1,142

$ 4,032,260 Issuance of Common Shares:





























Under employee stock option plans 72

1,994

—

—

—

—

—

1,994 Under employee stock purchase plans 286

9,179

—

—

—

—

—

9,179 Share-based compensation —

23,208

—

—

—

—

—

23,208 Issuance of treasury stock —

(5,174)

120

5,174

—

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.24299 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(64,698)

—

—

(64,698) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(34,917)

—

(34,917) Net income (loss) for the period —

—

—

—

(116,929)

—

44

(116,885) Balance as of September 30, 2022 269,881

2,067,881

(3,586)

(154,792)

1,978,442

(42,576)

1,186

3,850,141

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) for the period $ 80,946

$ (116,885) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 231,107

120,249 Share-based compensation expense 37,095

23,208 Pension expense 3,171

1,387 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,496

1,480 Write-off of right of use assets 4,715

2,827 Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 458

— Deferred taxes (88,630)

(20,667) Share in net loss of equity investees 9,696

6,534 Changes in financial instruments (17,895)

181,461 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 31,304

59,494 Contract assets (22,566)

(9,054) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,326

(2,934) Income taxes 29,597

15,834 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (124,214)

(27,179) Deferred revenue (150,476)

(53,779) Other assets 4,104

(47,749) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (6,113)

(2,268) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,121

131,959 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (37,539)

(36,324) Micro Focus acquisition (9,272)

— Proceeds from net investment hedge derivative contracts 1,966

— Other investing activities (5,554)

— Net cash used in investing activities (50,399)

(36,324) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 11,453

10,037 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (186,463)

(2,500) Debt issuance costs (1,961)

— Purchase of treasury stock (53,085)

— Payments of dividends to shareholders (66,965)

(64,698) Net cash used in financing activities (297,021)

(57,161) Foreign exchange loss on cash held in foreign currencies (11,503)

(28,102) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (311,802)

10,372 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,233,952

1,695,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 922,150

$ 1,706,283

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 919,850

$ 1,704,385 Restricted cash (1) 2,300

1,898 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 922,150

$ 1,706,283









(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.



(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its Consolidated Financial Statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.





The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its Consolidated Financial Statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.





Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for (recovery of) income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.





The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.





The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.





In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to F'24 targets and F'26 aspirations, including A-EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.





The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented. The Micro Focus Acquisition significantly impacts period-over-period comparability.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 171,412

$ (2,991) (1) $ 168,421

Customer support 75,014

(1,058) (1) 73,956

Professional service and other 79,922

(1,882) (1) 78,040

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 76,824

(76,824) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,018,418 71.4 % 82,755 (3) 1,101,173 77.3 % Operating expenses











Research and development 234,437

(11,734) (1) 222,703

Sales and marketing 271,801

(11,807) (1) 259,994

General and administrative 131,211

(7,623) (1) 123,588

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 120,192

(120,192) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 13,794

(13,794) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 212,892

247,905 (5) 460,797

Other income (expense), net 20,170

(20,170) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 10,352

34,313 (7) 44,665

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 80,901

193,422 (8) 274,323

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.30

$ 0.71 (8) $ 1.01







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 11% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 80,901 $ 0.30 Add:



Amortization 197,016 0.72 Share-based compensation 37,095 0.14 Special charges (recoveries) 13,794 0.05 Other (income) expense, net (20,170) (0.08) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 10,352 0.04 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (44,665) (0.16) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 274,323 $ 1.01

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 80,901 Add:

Provision for income taxes 10,352 Interest and other related expense, net 141,764 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 76,824 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 120,192 Depreciation 34,091 Share-based compensation 37,095 Special charges (recoveries) 13,794 Other (income) expense, net (20,170) Adjusted EBITDA $ 494,843



GAAP-based net income margin 5.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.7 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 47,121 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (37,539) Free cash flows $ 9,582





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 166,394

$ (2,876) (1) $ 163,518

Customer support 86,695

(1,213) (1) 85,482

Professional service and other 90,498

(1,826) (1) 88,672

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 77,045

(77,045) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,064,014 71.4 % 82,960 (3) 1,146,974 76.9 % Operating expenses











Research and development 249,958

(13,584) (1) 236,374

Sales and marketing 333,244

(13,467) (1) 319,777

General and administrative 136,866

(8,938) (1) 127,928

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 121,285

(121,285) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 70,222

(70,222) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 121,287

310,456 (5) 431,743

Other income (expense), net (25,355)

25,355 (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (1,212)

41,240 (7) 40,028

GAAP-based net loss / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText (48,734)

294,571 (8) 245,837

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ (0.18)

$ 1.09 (8) $ 0.91







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective on our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 2% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net loss to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Per share diluted GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText $ (48,734) $ (0.18) Add:



Amortization 198,330 0.73 Share-based compensation 41,904 0.15 Special charges (recoveries) 70,222 0.26 Other (income) expense, net 25,355 0.10 GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (1,212) — Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (40,028) (0.15) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 245,837 $ 0.91

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText $ (48,734) Add:

Recovery of income taxes (1,212) Interest and other related expense, net 145,829 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 77,045 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 121,285 Depreciation 31,152 Share-based compensation 41,904 Special charges (recoveries) 70,222 Other (income) expense, net 25,355 Adjusted EBITDA $ 462,846



GAAP-based net loss margin (3.3) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.0 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 115,301 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (24,060) Free cash flows $ 91,241





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 131,799

$ (2,033) (1) $ 129,766

Customer support 27,354

(567) (1) 26,787

Professional service and other 53,800

(1,525) (1) 52,275

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,637

(42,637) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 593,688 69.7 % 46,762 (3) 640,450 75.2 % Operating expenses











Research and development 110,198

(6,854) (1) 103,344

Sales and marketing 167,170

(6,859) (1) 160,311

General and administrative 78,074

(5,370) (1) 72,704

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,438

(54,438) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 14,281

(14,281) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 146,353

134,564 (5) 280,917

Other income (expense), net (189,231)

189,231 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 33,625

50 (7) 33,675

GAAP-based net loss / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText (116,929)

323,745 (8) 206,816

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ (0.43)

$ 1.20 (8) $ 0.77







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 40% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net loss to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText $ (116,929) $ (0.43) Add:



Amortization 97,075 0.36 Share-based compensation 23,208 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 14,281 0.05 Other (income) expense, net 189,231 0.70 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 33,625 0.12 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (33,675) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 206,816 $ 0.77



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP-based net loss, attributable to OpenText $ (116,929) Add:

Provision for income taxes 33,625 Interest and other related expense, net 40,382 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,637 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,438 Depreciation 23,174 Share-based compensation 23,208 Special charges (recoveries) 14,281 Other (income) expense, net 189,231 Adjusted EBITDA $ 304,047



GAAP-based net loss margin (13.7) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.7 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 131,959 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (36,324) Free cash flows $ 95,635





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:







Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 21 % 11 %

20 % 11 % GBP 5 % 8 %

4 % 5 % CAD 3 % 10 %

3 % 14 % USD 60 % 50 %

65 % 55 % Other 11 % 21 %

8 % 15 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %





(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

