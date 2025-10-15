OpenText Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools.

OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform (formerly known as ValueEdge) is a cloud-based value stream management and DevOps platform that includes comprehensive AI-powered functional, performance, and security testing capabilities. The AI-augmented testing capabilities found in OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform help development teams to overcome challenges such as low-test area coverage, high resource and time consumption, skill gaps, and more. The OpenText solution allows teams to find and resolve defects quickly with a complete suite of testing tools that employ automation, AI, and cloud connectivity to reduce risk and deliver secure applications.

"Thanks to rapidly evolving technology and increasing threats related to cybersecurity, compliance, performance, and overall quality, organizations must change the way they test and deliver software, or they put their business operations at risk," said Tal Levi- Joseph, OpenText Vice President, Software Engineering. "AI-augmented software testing tools provide organizations with the ability to confidently and efficiently ensure their software and systems can meet their operational and security needs. We believe the recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the strength, reliability, and flexibility of the OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform to enable enterprise development teams to thrive."

OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform is much more than a testing solution. It also boasts end-to-end software development capabilities and provides value stream management, AI-driven analytics and insights, and DevOps management and orchestration. It can be deployed in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid configurations. Key capabilities include:

Analysis and insights for smarter DevOps : Identify issues and take AI-recommended actions to pinpoint breakdowns or bottlenecks, improve time to market, automate tedious tasks, and deliver more value.

: Identify issues and take AI-recommended actions to pinpoint breakdowns or bottlenecks, improve time to market, automate tedious tasks, and deliver more value. Find and fix security vulnerabilities fast : Make security everyone's responsibility with transparent and traceable DevSecOps processes. Reduce risks and deliver faster, secure applications.

: Make security everyone's responsibility with transparent and traceable DevSecOps processes. Reduce risks and deliver faster, secure applications. Measure outcomes and value from idea to delivery: Strategically align people, tools, and data across your software delivery lifecycle with an integrated, holistic platform.

For more information about OpenText software development capabilities, please visit OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform. To view the report, visit 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools.

Customer Insights on Trusting OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform

Read testimonials from OpenText customers on how they harness test management with a focus on reliability and scalability on Gartner® Peer Insights™, which documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of Sept. 26, 2025, OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform reviews include the following:

UserEvidence is a survey-based research platform that enables vendors to showcase feedback from real users of their products. UserEvidence independently verifies the identity of survey respondents and authenticity of response data. UserEvidence reviews specific to OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform and other OpenText DevOps Cloud solutions are available here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools October 6, 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at http://www.opentext.com/.

Connect with us:

OpenText Executive Thought Leadership Blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2025 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Brad Thomas, OpenText, [email protected]