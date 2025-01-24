OpenText Recognized as a Leader in Four 2024 IDC MarketScape Reports

OpenText delivers seamless, personalized and secure digital experiences across its portfolio

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) has been recognized as a Leader in four 2024 IDC MarketScape reports solidifying the company's delivering against today's biggest industry challenges. The OpenText Experience Cloud suite of solutions, in which the evaluated solutions are inclusive of, is designed to help organizations optimize their customer journeys with actionable, data-driven insights, empower teams to create exceptional customer experiences and engage with customers through tailored, preference-based interactions. In this recently released set of reports, OpenText Communications, OpenText Fax and OpenText Digital Asset Management were reviewed.

OpenText was named a Leader in the following:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Automated Document Generation and Customer Communication Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52111324, December 2024 ) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communications Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51359124, December 2024 ): The IDC MarketScape for Automated Document Generation and CCM report noted, "OpenText's cloud-based composition engine offers a new user-friendly interactive web client with persona-based roles, full CPaaS messaging services, and a flexible API integration framework. This allows business users to efficiently orchestrate communications without relying heavily on IT resources." The report went on to note, "OpenText has a vast global footprint, user groups, and partner network, including strategic alliances with technology providers in various countries. Its high-performance composition engine optimizes document generation across all output types and channels."

The IDC MarketScape for Automated Document Generation and CCM report noted, "OpenText's cloud-based composition engine offers a new user-friendly interactive web client with persona-based roles, full CPaaS messaging services, and a flexible API integration framework. This allows business users to efficiently orchestrate communications without relying heavily on IT resources." The report went on to note, "OpenText has a vast global footprint, user groups, and partner network, including strategic alliances with technology providers in various countries. Its high-performance composition engine optimizes document generation across all output types and channels." IDC MarketSpace: Worldwide Digital Fax 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51812124 , December 2024 ): The report noted, "Impressive company size and market strength. The interesting fact noted previously communicates OpenText's size and strength that give the company considerable resources. OpenText also manages considerable fax activity with 10 datacenters to support 100,000 customers transmitting/receiving a large volume of fax traffic (12 billion fax pages annually). The company's overall revenue indicates significant growth." The IDC MarketScape also notes other OpenText strengths including "significant partner ecosystem to boost its go-to-market strategy," fax anyway you want it, extensive history in digital fax, high R&D investment and interoperability and reliability.

The report noted, "Impressive company size and market strength. The interesting fact noted previously communicates OpenText's size and strength that give the company considerable resources. OpenText also manages considerable fax activity with 10 datacenters to support 100,000 customers transmitting/receiving a large volume of fax traffic (12 billion fax pages annually). The company's overall revenue indicates significant growth." The IDC MarketScape also notes other OpenText strengths including "significant partner ecosystem to boost its go-to-market strategy," fax anyway you want it, extensive history in digital fax, high R&D investment and interoperability and reliability. IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Digital Asset Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51265723, July 2024 ): The IDC MarketScape notes that OpenText "excels at handling strategic transformations, intricate use cases, legacy system integrations, specific hosting requirements and highly regular environments." The report also noted, "OpenText handles large asset and user volumes, very large libraries and processing loads." The report went on to say that "OpenText provides powerful search for all user levels, extensive APIs for integrations, a rich partner ecosystem and a focus on record management and governance."

"We're honored by this significant recognition of our digital experience capabilities, which we believe reflect our long-held leadership position and our commitment to innovation and empowering organizations to build deeper connections with their customers," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "Through OpenText Experience Cloud, we're reshaping customer communications and experience, amid evolving and intensifying demands from today's market and consumers. We believe the IDC MarketScape's recognition again validates our leadership and the value our customers are getting from OpenText solutions to deliver optimized and relevant customer communications journeys."

The OpenText Experience Cloud is built for modern customer experience leaders to meet the evolving needs of a digital-first world. It includes OpenText Digital Asset Management (Media Management), OpenText Communications (Exstream), OpenText Fax (RightFax) and more, empowering organizations to connect experiences, media, communications and data in one cohesive platform while simultaneously eliminating digital friction.

