OpenText Joins the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to Enhance U.S. Government Cybersecurity

OpenText's Innovative Approach to Threat Intelligence Empowers Cyber Defenders and Strengthens U.S. Government Cybersecurity Resilience

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), has been named a member of the U.S. Government public-private cybersecurity initiative, Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC). This collaborative effort, established by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is dedicated to elevating the cybersecurity posture of the U.S. government and its strategic international partners.

"OpenText is honored to join the JCDC and contribute to its mission of enhancing the cybersecurity of the U.S. government and its allies," said Mark Barrenechea, OpenText CEO and CTO. "We believe that OpenText threat intelligence capabilities and insights will complement the efforts of the other JCDC members and create a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem in support of mission."

As a member, OpenText will support JCDC's mission to shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. These efforts will help strengthen the government's security management practices which are essential to protect sensitive data from threat actors. OpenText will empower cyber defenders with:

Knowledge of how threat actors behave: OpenText provides a wealth of knowledge and experience starting with its BrightCloud ® threat intelligence telemetry, which offers visibility into the behaviors and activities of threat actors. This insight spans SMBs, consumers, and enterprises. The consumer angle is unique to what other JCDC members offer and is a valuable addition to the mission, as targeted attacks frequently extend to family members and friends of high-value assets as a way to get to the desired target.

OpenText provides a wealth of knowledge and experience starting with its BrightCloud threat intelligence telemetry, which offers visibility into the behaviors and activities of threat actors. This insight spans SMBs, consumers, and enterprises. The consumer angle is unique to what other JCDC members offer and is a valuable addition to the mission, as targeted attacks frequently extend to family members and friends of high-value assets as a way to get to the desired target. Intelligence at the beginning of an attack lifecycle: With cyDNA, OpenText introduces active risk intelligence, tracking threat actors in the early stages of their attack lifecycle. This proactive approach enables the identification of potential threats before they gain initial access, offering crucial situational awareness to halt attackers before they achieve their objectives.

With cyDNA, OpenText introduces active risk intelligence, tracking threat actors in the early stages of their attack lifecycle. This proactive approach enables the identification of potential threats before they gain initial access, offering crucial situational awareness to halt attackers before they achieve their objectives. Insight to secure and create resiliency within software supply chains: OpenText addresses the critical aspect of securing software supply chains through its Debricked solution. By providing threat intelligence on open-source code, OpenText empowers developers to make informed decisions, minimizing the introduction of risks into their development environments. This initiative aligns with JCDC's overarching goal of creating resilience within software supply chains.

OpenText addresses the critical aspect of securing software supply chains through its Debricked solution. By providing threat intelligence on open-source code, OpenText empowers developers to make informed decisions, minimizing the introduction of risks into their development environments. This initiative aligns with JCDC's overarching goal of creating resilience within software supply chains. Support for CISA analysts and global cyber defenders: OpenText's commitment extends to supporting CISA analysts and global cyber defenders by actively sharing threat intelligence, including behaviors and indicators. This knowledge transfer enhances overall threat hunting efforts, fostering a deeper understanding of evolving threats within the threat intelligence community.

"Partnering with the JCDC provides OpenText the opportunity to help anchor and elevate cyber defense for this nation," says Kevin E. Greene, Public Sector, OpenText Cybersecurity. "As a former DHS alum, it is an honor to be the partner lead for OpenText as we join forces with the JCDC to disrupt adversarial activities with relentless resilience through early warning capabilities and actionable threat intelligence."

To learn more about OpenText's efforts in the public sector, visit us at the OpenText Government Summit on March 5 in Washington, D.C., and discover how OpenText helps government leaders meet their mission.

