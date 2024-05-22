OpenText Buys Cybersecurity MDR Platform

Pillr Provides a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Platform for MSPs integrated with OpenText's Cybersecurity

WATERLOO, ON, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it has purchased Pillr, an MDR platform from Novacoast, Inc.

Pillr technology is a cloud native, multi-tenant MDR platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that includes Managed Detection and Response and powerful threat-hunting capabilities. This combination of Pillr technology and OpenText security expertise provides enhanced threat hunting, monitoring, and response for customers where skill gaps, skill shortages, and alert fatigue create a significant need today.

The acquisition accelerates OpenText's Cybersecurity product roadmap to offer key features including API integrations and product/pricing bundling for MSPs seeking a comprehensive solution to protect, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats.

"We are pleased to welcome Pillr customers and employees to OpenText", said Mark J. Barrenechea OpenText CEO & CTO. "Cyber threats continue to rise fast and are growing more sophisticated. Organizations need advanced Managed Detection and Response solutions to prevent attackers from gaining the foothold needed to launch an attack. The combination of Pillr's platform with our existing Threat Detection offerings strengthens OpenText's position in the cybersecurity market and reinforces our commitment to our SMB partners and customers."

The Pillr technology acquisition is not material to OpenText's financial results.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

OTEX-MNA

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/about/copyright-information.

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

For further information: Harry E. Blount, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations, Open Text Corporation, 415-963-0825, [email protected]