OpenText AppWorks Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) has named OpenText a leader in the newly released report, The Forrester Wave™: Software for Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments, Q2 2019.

The report, designed to help application development and delivery professionals select the right solution partner for their enterprise needs, evaluates the OpenText™ AppWorks™ platform among the 10 most significant vendor solutions for digital process automation for deep deployments. Solutions reviewed also have offerings that are business-developer friendly and support low-code features that can be used to create digital process applications.

Forrester concludes OpenText AppWorks "shines within the OpenText broader portfolio, which is pre-integrated and designed to address specific use cases."

According to the report, "OpenText has focused on low-code development and cloud deployment on the OpenText Cloud. The (AppWorks) offering excels in case management and is best when paired with the OpenText Content Server and extended ECM offering … OpenText also augments AppWorks with analytics and AI capabilities from its Magellan offering. The result is a very comprehensive solution…"

"We are thrilled to be ranked by Forrester as a leader for deep digital process automation," said Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president of engineering for OpenText. "In our view, this validates our commitment to using AI and automation to improve productivity and reduce errors. With solutions such as AppWorks, we are helping our customers to transform their digital business processes."

Enterprises using OpenText AppWorks include DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance.

"Our customers demand a dynamic digital experience," said Anoop Pabby, Managing Director and CEO of DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance. "Shifting our operations to a digital-first approach using OpenText AppWorks and OpenText Content Suite has helped us manage our rapid growth while continuing to scale our high-level of customer service."

AppWorks is a single platform for process automation, case management and low-code application development, which allows users to design, build, manage and optimize digital business processes. Unlike many other solutions, AppWorks also provides the information management capabilities necessary to use information as a strategic asset, and to support context-rich, compliant digital processes.

Download "The Forrester Wave™: Software for Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments, Q2 2019" for a comparative analysis of leading vendors and a detailed analysis of each featured vendor and solution.

