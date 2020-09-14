OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the proposals submitted to a vote by shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today was approved, including the election of the eleven nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 5, 2020. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 219,625,895 common shares representing 80.78% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:



Votes For

Votes Withheld

P. Thomas Jenkins 205,692,087

95.04 % 10,726,091

4.96 % Mark J. Barrenechea 209,255,032

96.69 % 7,163,146

3.31 % Randy Fowlie 205,554,375

94.98 % 10,863,803

5.02 % David Fraser 214,393,690

99.06 % 2,024,488

0.94 % Gail E. Hamilton 204,947,622

94.70 % 11,470,556

5.30 % Robert Hau 215,714,931

99.68 % 703,247

0.32 % Stephen J. Sadler 208,385,923

96.29 % 8,032,255

3.71 % Harmit Singh 215,707,800

99.67 % 710,378

0.33 % Michael Slaunwhite 200,537,240

92.66 % 15,880,938

7.34 % Katharine B. Stevenson 214,712,848

99.21 % 1,705,330

0.79 % Deborah Weinstein 208,328,017

96.26 % 8,090,161

3.74 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which filed on September 14, 2020.

For more information, please contact

Harry E. Blount

Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations

Open Text Corporation

415-963-0825

[email protected]

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

