OpenText Announces Availability of Titanium X Enabling new Limitless Digital Workforce

WATERLOO, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today introduced the availability of Project Titanium X, now ready with Cloud Editions 25.2 (CE 25.2), the culmination of two years of strategic engineering powering the next generation of Business Clouds, Business AI and Business Technology.

Cloud Editions 25.2 brings together a comprehensive set of enterprise capabilities for process automation, data, security and AI. OpenText CE 25.2 will help organizations of all sizes create new paths for growth and productivity, next generation cloud and supply chain operations, and stellar customer experiences. Further, OpenText CE 25.2 is designed to change the nature of work by augmenting knowledge workers with AI agents to automate tasks and complete work through a new limitless Digital Workforce.

"OpenText is pleased to announce the availability of Titanium X, now ready with Cloud Editions 25.2, our most comprehensive Information Management platform in the history of the company," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "What excites me most is how this release empowers our customers to create limitless digital knowledge workers – AI agents that perform tasks and extend the capabilities of human teams. This new digital workforce will unlock human potential and productivity."

Business Clouds, Business AI, Business Technology

Cloud Editions 25.2 is a comprehensive information management platform enabling organizations of all sizes to help solve their most strategic opportunities and challenges.

OpenText Cloud Editions 25.2 (CE 25.2) brings:

Content Cloud – introducing OpenText™ Content Management for Guidewire™ for knowledge management, a purpose-built solution to support the entire lifecycle of insurance processes. With integrations across platforms including Salesforce™, Microsoft™ 356, and SAP™, digital workers gain productivity with access to a comprehensive single-source-of-truth.

introducing OpenText™ Content Management for Guidewire™ for knowledge management, a purpose-built solution to support the entire lifecycle of insurance processes. With integrations across platforms including Salesforce™, Microsoft™ 356, and SAP™, digital workers gain productivity with access to a comprehensive single-source-of-truth. Security Cloud – introducing OpenText™ Core Threat Detection & Response for cybersecurity management, an AI-driven solution that detects, protects, and mitigates insider and identity threats. Integrated with Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Entra ID, OpenText uses advanced behavioral analytics to drive 50%-time efficiency for digital knowledge workers in SOCs and to increase detection accuracy from 10% to 80%.

introducing OpenText™ Core Threat Detection & Response for cybersecurity management, an AI-driven solution that detects, protects, and mitigates insider and identity threats. Integrated with Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Entra ID, OpenText uses advanced behavioral analytics to drive 50%-time efficiency for digital knowledge workers in SOCs and to increase detection accuracy from 10% to 80%. Business Network Cloud – introducing OpenText™ Trading Grid Command Center, a set of AI-led analytics tools to assist digital knowledge workers in supply chain operations. Customers can now gain deeper, contextualized insights from B2B trading data or IOT tracking data, using a simple conversation interface to identify risks and opportunities with suppliers, customers, partners, and financial institutions globally.

introducing OpenText™ Trading Grid Command Center, a set of AI-led analytics tools to assist digital knowledge workers in supply chain operations. Customers can now gain deeper, contextualized insights from B2B trading data or IOT tracking data, using a simple conversation interface to identify risks and opportunities with suppliers, customers, partners, and financial institutions globally. Observability and Service Management Cloud – for the digital knowledge workers in IT operations and AI operations management, CE 25.2 release focused on enabling customers to remediate issues and vulnerabilities with AI. Issue triaging, patch management, and prioritization of which critical threats to address across multi-cloud environments can now be automated, more intelligent, and more efficient.

for the digital knowledge workers in IT operations and AI operations management, CE 25.2 release focused on enabling customers to remediate issues and vulnerabilities with AI. Issue triaging, patch management, and prioritization of which critical threats to address across multi-cloud environments can now be automated, more intelligent, and more efficient. Experience Cloud – for the digital knowledge workers in customer support, services, customer success, or marketing, CE 25.2 brings a powerful combination of Aviators to help customers use GenAI to deliver relevant content faster. Whether the content needs to be delivered via SMS text, email, eFax or with a compliance verification, OpenText Experience Cloud helps customers design and execute with assurance.

for the digital knowledge workers in customer support, services, customer success, or marketing, CE 25.2 brings a powerful combination of Aviators to help customers use GenAI to deliver relevant content faster. Whether the content needs to be delivered via SMS text, email, eFax or with a compliance verification, OpenText Experience Cloud helps customers design and execute with assurance. DevOps Cloud – for the digital knowledge workers who are developers in engineering or in application lifecycle management, OpenText™ DevOps Aviator CE 25.2 now has new copilot functionality, is designed to accelerate Java development, automate testing, and streamline code reviews. By automatically generating unit tests from feature specifications, developers can reduce manual effort and accelerate time to market.

"Cloud Editions 25.2 is a breakthrough in enabling our customers to accelerate information to action through the digital knowledge workers," said Savinay Berry, OpenText Chief Product Officer. "Digital and human knowledge workers will be working next to each other to create new paradigms of work. Cloud Editions 25.2 will enable AI-driven enterprises to improve the employee experience across all corporate functions, accelerate time-to-market to be competitive, and tap into a limitless workforce to bring new innovations."

Seamless Multi-Cloud Integration

Titanium X ensures smooth IT operations across AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and on prem, with built-in integrations for leading platforms like SAP, Oracle, SFDC, Microsoft, and Guidewire. OpenText's AI-powered security and compliance with global standards (FedRamp, GDPR, ISO27001, HIPAA) provide 99.99% cloud availability, ensuring reliability and trust.

Secure Information Management

As the new digital workforce scales, Titanium X brings an enhanced secure information management posture organizations can rely on. Keeping version currency of software and upgrading to Titanium X (CE25.2) helps to avoid vulnerability threats and prevents outdated code. In addition, OpenText has a wide array of Cybersecurity solutions including identity access management, application security, data security, email encryption, backup and recovery, and security operations to assist the digital knowledge worker.

Comprehensive AI support

OpenText Aviator is embedded everywhere. OpenText's AI strategy is to make everyday AI (e.g., search and summarize) a common experience across all our applications. AI can leverage various LLM services like Google Vertex, Azure AI, Claude, or bring your own proprietary models. Aviator AI agents can be made available in the cloud or on prem to help manage workflows. From onboarding advisory services to helping develop the next proof-of-concepts, OpenText Professional Services is a great way to get started.

Availability

Experience the Titanium X difference today. Whether looking to automate processes, strengthen security, or employ smart AI, upgrade to Titanium X to accelerate your organization's digital transformation journey.

Try Aviator today and discover how Titanium X helps simplify complexity while driving enterprise growth. Upgrade to unlock advanced GenAI features and take your organization to the next level.

Visit https://www.opentext.com/innovations to learn more or contact us to schedule a demo.

