OpenText and Reveille Software Partner to Improve Content Security

New offering closes security blind spots and provides early issue detection

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™, a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced the launch of OpenText™ Content Security for EnCaseTM by Reveille.

Developed with Solution Extension (SolEx) provider Reveille Software, a provider of active insight solutions for ECM and EIM content, Opentext Content Security for EnCase by Reveille provides early detection and awareness of content corruption. This new solution continuously monitors for suspicious behaviors and provides early indication of a potential breach or other serious security issue.

"As a SolEx partner, we are proud to work with OpenText on enterprise level content security," said Bob Estes, Reveille Software CEO. "OpenText Content Security for EnCase by Reveille's deep visibility into the user behavior within the application layer and enterprise content management systems provides InfoSec teams with a 360-degree view so they can see, know, and protect their endpoints and content applications."

Content-specific use cases can be a blind spot for InfoSec teams. A compromised user or malicious insider can access content repositories to edit files, corrupt information, or upload malware.

To reduce the risk from these types of threats, Opentext Content Security for EnCase integrates Reveille's real-time user data and security alerts for OpenText Documentum, Content Suite and InfoArchive customers directly into OpenText EnCase Endpoint Security. With OpenText Content Security, enterprises can detect threats quickly and take action to quickly reduce the risk of breaches by shutting down access, isolating the device and disabling the user. With continuous monitoring for abnormal content access, enterprises can be more confident that their information is secure.

"OpenText Content Security is the latest example of how OpenText- and partner-developed products create complete solutions to meet even the most demanding customer needs," said Patricia Nagle, SVP and CMO, OpenText. "We are proud to work with a great SolEx partner like Reveille to bring comprehensive security closer to every organization's most valuable asset, their information."

OpenText Content Security for EnCase by Reveille is available now for deployment on or off cloud and in hybrid environments.

OpenText and Reveille announced the new solution during Enfuse Partner Day 2019. A full day dedicated to OpenText Partners before the start of OpenText Enfuse , Partner Day is an opportunity for OpenText executives, sales, channel and alliances leaders, and product specialists to connect with the OpenText partner community on the most recent trends.

About Reveille

Reveille's out-of-the-box, agentless, solution helps organizations See, Know, and Protect content applications - anywhere. Reveille's real-time user data, dashboards, and reporting empowers businesses to gain insight and context to make better decisions and improve overall performance and security of content services and applications. Experience the Reveille difference at https://reveillesoftware.com.

