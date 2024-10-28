OpenSea Partners with Art Blocks to Empower Generative Artists and NFT Creators

The leading generative art platform and the world's first and largest NFT marketplace partner to accelerate experimentation and innovation in contemporary digital art.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- In advance of the fourth annual Art Blocks Marfa Weekend on November 14-17, 2024, OpenSea is excited to announce a partnership with the renowned generative art platform, Art Blocks.

As part of the partnership, artists can use a new custom Art Blocks Engine contract when releasing on OpenSea. The companies will also collaborate on product development roadmaps, demo new features together, and iterate on other platform upgrades.

"We're proud to partner with Art Blocks in supporting the creative minds that are innovating in digital art," said Devin Finzer, CEO of OpenSea.

Through this collaboration, Art Blocks and OpenSea have also created The Art Blocks x OpenSea Artist Residency program. The program will support generative artists by offering them the opportunity to practice their craft in Marfa, the heart of Texas's creative community, and to draw inspiration from the desert landscape of West Texas. Looking ahead, OpenSea will be sponsoring live events that bring together the industry's leading artists to exhibit their works and build community, beginning with the Art Blocks Marfa Weekend next month.

This residency program aims to support artists in pursuing their creative endeavors by situating them amongst inspiring cultural and artistic influences, surrounded by fellow artists and creators. During the residency, participating artists will receive accommodations, a stipend, an Art Blocks Studio contract, and a peaceful setting to focus on developing their artwork while being surrounded by the engaging and supportive environment and community of Marfa.

"The landscape of being a participant in this ecosystem continues to evolve, and we evolve with it, exploring how best to serve our community of artists and collectors," said Erick Calderon, CEO of Art Blocks. "We are grateful for opportunities like this to expand the tools and spaces for artists to continue to push boundaries and broaden the exposure that the generative medium deserves."

With recent successes like Bokeh by Michael Kozlowski (mpkoz), which marked the return of Art Blocks' Curated releases and quickly minted out, Art Blocks continues to build strong momentum for future drops. This partnership with OpenSea will amplify that momentum, supporting new opportunities for artists to innovate and reach new audiences.

"The collaboration of artists and NFT platforms is essential to the success of both industries," said Hugh Heslep, the President and COO of Art Blocks. "We are excited to be working with OpenSea to further solidify this long-standing relationship."

Further details about the Art Blocks x OpenSea Artist Residency will be announced in November.

About OpenSea

Founded in 2017, OpenSea is the world's first and largest peer-to-peer marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). OpenSea supports multiple blockchains, with the broadest set of categories for new emerging asset classes, which include digital collectibles, gaming items, and other virtual goods. For more information visit, https://opensea.io .

About Art Blocks

Founded by Erick 'Snowfro' Calderon, Art Blocks is a generative art platform in service of bringing the most compelling examples of contemporary generative art to life. Art Blocks unites artists, blockchain technology, and collectors in a destination dedicated to groundbreaking work and remarkable experiences. For more information on Art Blocks, visit https://www.artblocks.io/ or follow X and Instagram .

SOURCE OpenSea

