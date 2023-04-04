Open Visibility Network welcomes Redwood Logistics and its interoperability expertise to the network

BOSTON, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- Open Visibility Network (OVN) has announced that Redwood Logistics, with its RedwoodConnect™ no-code integration platform for supply chain solutions has joined the rapidly-growing international network. Launched in 2021, the OVN is a consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration. To date 17 leading visibility technology providers from across the globe have joined the network.

Established and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Redwood Logistics is a modern 4PL that provides a diverse portfolio of digital solutions for the supply chain industry—all wrapped in an innovative Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS) delivery model. LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies, and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. The company's RedwoodConnect platform enables users to quickly integrate with customers, partners, and vendors and gain exposure through a marketplace of industry connectors.

OVN is the first network to provide an environment in which multiple stakeholders can collaborate, integrate technologies via API exchanges, and generate open visibility environments that provide shippers with real-time insights about the location, status, and condition of their goods. Open Visibility Network is excited to welcome Redwood Logistics and the RedwoodConnect no-code integration platform for supply chain solutions.

"At Redwood, we believe that open ecosystems and collaboration drive the future of the supply chain and our orchestration capabilities as a modern 4PL. Visibility is the foundation to that success. Our goal in joining the Open Visibility Network is to provide speed-to-market connectivity to these industry-leading solutions so that our customers and partners can spend their time focusing on maximizing ROI in their engagements," says John Rattay, Redwood Logistics Chief Commercial Officer.

"Integrating multiple visibility technologies is a critical element of achieving open visibility across supply chains, logistics, and transportation," stated Krenar Komoni, founding member of OVN and CEO & Founder of Tive, a global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. "We are excited to welcome Redwood Logistics to the OVN as they bring their interoperability expertise, critical for creation of future open visibility collaborations among OVN members and their customers."

About Open Visibility Network

Open Visibility Network (OVN) is an open consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration. OVN is the first platform that enables the stakeholders to collaborate openly and—while exchanging data and insights (APIs)—cultivate an ecosystem that strives to achieve end-to-end visibility across all shipment modes and lanes. To date, several industry leaders have joined the network, including BlueBox Systems , Everstream Analytics , FarEye , Fourkites , Marine Traffic , nuVizz , ParkourSC , Project44 , Resilinc , Surge Transportation , TextLocate , Tive , Transvoyant , Trucker Tools , TruckerCloud , Vizion , and Weather Optics .

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry's brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real-time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

