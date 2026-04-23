Open Letter to the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on Maine and State Leaders Restricting America's Energy Future

From NeutronX Corp. and NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT)

MIAMI, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ --

Dear President Trump,

Governor Janet Mills and the leaders of Maine and other States are now slowing, pausing, or restricting large energy-intensive development:

Did you know that the average age of large power transformers on the North American grid is about 38 to 40 years, while their typical design life is about 40 years? Did you know the Department of Energy (DOE) has also cited prior estimates that about 70% of transmission lines and power transformers were already over 25 years old? Did you know the United States is now entering its strongest four-year electricity-demand growth since 2000, with U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projecting total U.S. electricity demand to rise 1.2% in 2026 and 3.3% in 2027? Did you know the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory projects U.S. data-center electricity use could rise from 176 TWh in 2023 to 325–580 TWh by 2028--equal to roughly 74–132 GW of power demand and 6.7% to 12% of total U.S. electricity use?

Did you know the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC)--the organization responsible for monitoring and enforcing reliability across the U.S. bulk power grid--now reports that 13 of its 23 large multi-state grid regions face resource-adequacy challenges over the next decade, meaning they may not have enough electricity supply to meet demand during peak conditions? These regions are not individual cities but entire grid systems covering multiple states and tens of millions of people each, representing approximately 250 million Americans living in areas at elevated risk of power shortfall.

During peak demand periods, several of these regions are already operating at approximately 90–95% of total grid capacity due to reduced reserve margins, leaving minimal buffer for extreme weather, infrastructure failure, or sudden demand spikes.

And did you know the Bureau of Labor Statistics says the U.S. electricity index rose 0.8% in March 2026 alone and 4.6% over the prior 12 months?

This is the reality America is facing: rising demand, aging hardware, tighter reserve margins, and higher costs for families and businesses.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)--the federal agency responsible for tracking national energy statistics--shows that U.S. electricity customers experienced an average of 11 hours of power interruptions in 2024. Across approximately 130 million customers nationwide, this equals roughly 1.43 billion total outage-hours in a single year. EIA also reports that approximately 80% of these outages were caused by major events such as storms, extreme weather, or grid stress, meaning the majority of outages occur when the system is under peak strain.

Yet instead of responding with expansion, modernization, and faster construction, some states are responding with moratoriums and new obstacles. Maine has advanced the first statewide temporary limit on certain large data centers, barring approvals for projects with loads of 20 MW or more until November 1, 2027. New York's S9144 would impose a moratorium of at least three years and ninety days on new data-center permits. Maryland's HB 120 would prohibit construction of new data centers unless lawmakers later set co-location and generation rules. South Carolina's H.5286 would block final approvals for new data centers until January 1, 2028. Oklahoma's SB 1488 would pause new data-center construction until November 1, 2029. Virginia's HB 1515 proposed a temporary moratorium. Michigan's HB 5594 would halt approvals and operations for new data centers until April 1, 2027. Oregon has already created a separate large-load framework starting at 20 MW.

These risks are not hypothetical. Large-scale grid failures have already impacted between 25 and 30 million Americans across recent major events. For example, the Texas Winter Storm of 2021 caused outages affecting approximately 10–12 million people when the state's grid operator, ERCOT, was forced to shed more than 20,000 megawatts of load due to insufficient supply. Similar large-scale outages occurred during Winter Storm Elliott, Hurricane Beryl, Hurricane Ida, and California rolling blackouts, demonstrating that when extreme conditions occur, millions of Americans can lose power simultaneously.

And this is happening in the middle of an AI and robotics race.

The United States cannot win the AI race if energy becomes the choke point.

This constraint is already measurable. U.S. electricity demand has reached record levels of approximately 759 gigawatts. At the same time, data centers are projected to add between 74 and 132 gigawatts of additional demand by 2028, representing up to 12% of total U.S. electricity consumption.

At NeutronX, we know this from the ground. We had to build our own AI systems just to move faster through federal procurement. Even with automation, bottlenecks remain.

Grid reliability depends on reserve margin--the extra electricity capacity beyond demand. Historically 15–20%, that margin has dropped to approximately 5–10% in several regions, meaning the grid is operating much closer to maximum capacity.

America already knows how to remove red tape when urgency is recognized. Energy now deserves that same posture.

This urgency reflects real exposure. With approximately 250 million Americans living in at-risk grid regions, delays in expanding capacity directly increase the likelihood of widespread outages.

Richard Erickson, Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Special Forces (Ret.), Board of Advisors, NeutronX comments: "I was in a long line at a car wash--watching a woman in her Subaru ask for a double rinse, holding everyone up, dirty water running everywhere, and nobody bats an eye. But we're told data centers are the problem because they use too much water. So, you have to ask--who's making up that boogeyman, who benefits, and whether our adversaries are paying to push that narrative. Because while we slow down our own infrastructure, they keep building theirs…In some states, they say data centers use too much water… In others, it's too much energy… Either way, cutting data centers puts national security at risk--they give us jobs, power our society and support our warfighters. In the military, you never weaken your own supply lines. You never take away what soldiers need to make it home. My soldiers wouldn't make it home if we did. Car washes use 60 to 90 billion gallons of water a year. Data centers use about 17 billion. That comparison's not even close. The car wash should be at the data center. Maybe every data center should have a free car wash…"

That is why we at NeutronX and NXXT call for a new national framework: the NEXT ENERGY Bill.

The NEXT ENERGY Act -- National Expedited Expansion of Transformers, Energy, Resources, and Grid Yield Act -- formalizes this proposal into a legislative framework designed to accelerate grid capacity expansion and eliminate deployment bottlenecks.

"America has been engaged in an ongoing energy debate, when in fact it is facing an energy emergency. Every moratorium, every delay, every layer of red tape is a vote to let our competitors pull ahead while we stand still. The grid built for the last century cannot power the next one, and the path to fixing it is harder than it should be. We built our own AI tools just to move faster through federal procurement, and even then, the bottlenecks remain. When capable builders are slowed by process, the country pays the price. Pass the NEXT ENERGY Bill. Deploy the microgrids, replace the aging transformers, and build the infrastructure a dominant America requires," states Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG (NASDAQ NXXT)

The NEXT ENERGY Bill should remove nonessential red tape and create a true fast-track pathway for critical energy deployment.

Microgrids should be central to that bill. Microgrids are localized systems that can operate independently from the main grid, reducing strain during peak demand and maintaining power when the grid fails.

This is not just about utility rates. It is about whether the United States can build enough energy, fast enough.

The scale is measurable: over 1.43 billion outage-hours annually, grid utilization approaching 90–95% during peak conditions, and demand growth outpacing infrastructure expansion.

Texas is already pursuing $33 billion in transmission expansion while facing massive new demand. This growth is driven in large part by data centers and large-load infrastructure accelerating faster than deployment timelines.

We urge the President of the United States and Commander in Chief to stand with us and act now. Remove the red tape. Fast-track energy. Deploy microgrids. Provide grants and funding. Replace aging transformers. Build new refining capacity--the United States has not constructed a new refinery in over 40 years, and much of our energy infrastructure is older than that. Accelerate procurement.

As our nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, we respectfully call upon the President of the United States, the 45th and 47th President, and Commander in Chief, to continue exercising the full weight of his leadership at this defining hour for the Republic.

This is not merely a policy challenge. It is a national imperative.

At this historic milestone in the life of our nation, America stands at a decisive crossroads in energy security, grid resilience, industrial renewal, and strategic strength. The moment calls for bold and immediate action: to remove needless red tape, to fast-track critical energy infrastructure, to accelerate the deployment of microgrids, to expand grants and strategic funding, to replace aging transformers and vulnerable grid components, and to modernize procurement so that essential systems can be built, delivered, and deployed with the urgency the times require.

As we near 250 years of American independence, we should meet this moment in the same spirit that built this nation: with courage, clarity, speed, and purpose. What is needed now is not delay but resolve; not bureaucracy, but execution; not hesitation, but national will.

The strength of our infrastructure will help determine the strength of our economy, the readiness of our communities, and the security of our future. At this great anniversary of the American experiment, let us build an energy foundation worthy of the next 250 years.

Let's create and pass the NEXT ENERGY Bill.

Do not ban the future. Power it.

Respectfully,

NeutronX Corp.

NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT)

Press Contact

NeutronX Corp. | [email protected] | +1 (305) 897-1654 | 1501 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

SOURCE NeutronX Corporation and NextNRG, Inc.