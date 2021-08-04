OPEN Health acquires Spirit

OPEN Health has today announced the acquisition of North West UK-based medical communications agency Spirit. Tweet this

Iona Fleming, Managing Director of Spirit, said, "Over the past 15 years, we have proudly grown Spirit to an 80-person Medical Affairs agency – delivering a broad range of scientific communications globally. In joining OPEN Health, we are significantly expanding our geographical reach and will be able to provide a wider range of integrated services to our Medical Affairs and HEOR clients. We very much look forward to working with the OPEN Health management and Amulet teams to contribute to the long-term growth of OPEN Health."

Rob Barker, Chief Executive Officer at OPEN Health, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Spirit into the OPEN Health family. This strategic acquisition will enhance our global Medical Affairs resources, further supporting our unique offerings and opportunities for innovation to support industry change and growth."

OPEN Health is a portfolio company of Amulet Capital Partners LP, a US-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector.

About OPEN Health Communications LLP:

OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding, and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health outcomes and patient wellbeing. We are united as one flexible organization, harnessing the power of the collective to solve complex challenges. OPEN Health – Established as many. United as one.

For more information on OPEN Health, please visit www.openhealthgroup.com

About Spirit Medical Communications Group Limited:

Spirit finds the soul in the science, the humanity in the data, harnessing the power of creativity to ensure that science is really heard. Our experienced, passionate teams partner with a diverse range of Medical Affairs and HEOR clients across multiple therapy areas globally.

For further information on Spirit, please visit https://spiritmedcomms.com/

SOURCE OPEN Health

For further information: Sandy Royden, COO OPEN Health, [email protected], +44 7837 945243; or Candice Subero, Global Marketing Lead, [email protected],+1 240-483-4323, openhealthgroup.com

