Open Fields Distribution Approved to Open Cross-Docking Cannabis Logistics Services in the Province of Manitoba

Fire & Flower subsidiary expands service offering to Manitoba by leveraging relationships with key cannabis Licensed Producer partners

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary 10926671 Canada Ltd. ("Open Fields Distribution") has received its license to operate a cross-docking cannabis logistics and distribution facility from the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba.

Now that the Open Fields Distribution logistics facility in Manitoba has received its license, it will begin to offer distribution and logistics services to Licensed Producers for recreational cannabis products. Open Fields Distribution has already entered into commercial agreements with Licensed Producers and will offer a broad range of logistics options for retailers in the province. The Company has leveraged its significant logistics expertise that has been gained through Open Field Distribution's existing distribution activities in the province of Saskatchewan, as well as its acquisition of Pineapple Express Delivery in early 2022.

"Through Open Fields Distribution, we are extending cannabis distribution services into a second province in Canada, building on our success in Saskatchewan," shared Stéphane Trudel, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "Cross-docking distribution and logistics services in the province of Manitoba further enhances our strategic relationships with key licensed producer partners across all segments of our business and we look forward to adding efficiency and a high level of service to customers in Manitoba."

"Open Fields Distribution has been an important strategic partner in the province of Saskatchewan for Decibel both as a licensed producer and retailer of cannabis," shared Adam Coates, Chief Revenue Officer of Decibel Cannabis Company (TSX-V: DB). "We look forward to continuing our relationship with Open Fields in the province of Saskatchewan and bringing products to our retail customers in a more efficient manner through the new cross-docking service offered in the province of Manitoba."

Companies interested in partnering with Open Fields Distribution in the province of Manitoba can find more information at https://openfields.ca or reach out to [email protected].

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a cannabis consumer retail and technology platform with more than 90 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre Inc., to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com.

