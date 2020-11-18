Ontario's first craft brewery introduces most Canadian beer ever?

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - While Canadian content may be easier to measure in radio and television than in craft beer, Waterloo Brewing's Maple Spiced Pecan Old Ale has to be a frontrunner for the Most Canadian Beer Ever.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Maple Spiced Pecan Old Ale joins the brewery's long-running series of seasonal small-batch beers.





At 5.5% alc./vol., the maple-flavoured brew is characterized by an aroma of pumpkin and flavour notes of classic Canadian butter tart.





Available beginning this December in 473mL cans for $2.95 at The Beer Store, the LCBO, select grocery stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store.

This maple-flavoured brew with an aroma of pumpkin and flavour notes of classic Canadian butter tart is the latest seasonal small-batch offering from Ontario's first craft brewer. With the crisp weather rolling in, the beermaker is betting craft beer drinkers will be on the lookout for something more daring this winter.



"As temperatures edge toward the cooler side, there's this tendency for all of us to indulge in food and drink that just plain makes us happy," notes Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing. "We saw this unique time of year as a perfect opportunity to come up with a new recipe that gave a shout-out to our Canadian heritage in a way no one had really done before."

"We're a proud, homegrown Canadian success story, so it only makes sense that we take a crack at the quintessential Canadian craft beer," says Mannerow. "This is our way of calling attention to the tastes and flavours that make this country such a special place."

Waterloo Maple Spiced Pecan Old Ale is 5.5% alc./vol. and available for a limited time in 473mL cans for $2.95 at The Beer Store, the LCBO, select grocery stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store (400 Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener).

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732 105, [email protected]

