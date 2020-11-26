Ontario's doctors warn pandemic will get worse unless everyone does their part

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario's doctors issued an urgent appeal to every resident of the province to do their part to stop the rapid increase in the spread of COVID-19.

With the holiday season approaching, Ontario's doctors said it's critical for all of us to follow public health guidelines to curb the pandemic, especially those living in hotspots.

"If every single one of us doesn't do our part, things could get even worse as we enter the holiday season," said Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association. "More people will get sick and die. Our hospitals will be overwhelmed. We all have a responsibility – and the power – to prevent this from happening."

Dr. Hill noted that everyone, including doctors working on the front lines, is suffering from pandemic fatigue and yearning to return to "the way things used to be."

Doctors are working with Premier Doug Ford's government to make that happen as soon as possible. We're now appealing to the public directly to help us.

The best and fastest way to return to the "new normal" is to follow public health guidelines during this holiday season.

Ontario's doctors support Premier Doug Ford's message, based on advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, to stay home and celebrate the holidays only with members of your own household. If you are a student or someone else travelling home for the holidays, please quarantine for 10 to 14 days.

In addition, take your doctor's expert advice and do these five things every day to reduce the spread of COVID:

Wash your hands often.

Wear a mask or face covering at all times unless you are at home with housemates or outdoors with guaranteed two metres distance from others.

Stay away from crowded places.

Celebrate or gather only with members of your household. Don't invite others into your home.

Prepare for contact tracing if you get COVID. Download the COVID-19 app and/or keep track of where you go and when.

Doctors believe that stopping the spread and reopening Ontario safely and for a sustained length of time require better testing, contact tracing and isolation of everyone who has or might have COVID, and we have offered to work with Premier Ford to make this happen.



"There are many reasons to be optimistic about turning the corner next year," said OMA CEO Allan O'Dette. "There is positive news about the effectiveness of vaccine candidates. But we must continue to physically distance and look after one another to get the spread under control. I just want to remind everyone that we are all in this together and together we will conquer this.

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000-plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association

For further information: Aleks Dhefto, OMA Media Relations, [email protected] or 647-962-1387

Related Links

http://www.oma.org

