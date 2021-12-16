Ontario's doctors offer advice on how to get through this phase of pandemic

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario's doctors support the decisions taken by all levels of government this week to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and appreciate the ongoing sacrifices all Canadians are making.

"We have considerable experience responding to different variants and the prior waves of the pandemic," said Dr. Adam Kassam, president of the Ontario Medical Association. "We will get through this one as well. We have the skills and expertise."

The Omicron variant is highly contagious, which makes it even more important than ever that all Ontarians get fully vaccinated and get their children vaccinated as well.

In addition, doctors urge all Ontarians to limit their contacts with other people this holiday season and avoid crowded places. Keep family gatherings small. Consider holding office or other celebrations virtually.

The OMA calls on all levels of government to expedite and expand the distribution of vaccines and rapid tests and to continue to follow the science and evidence around COVID-19 to determine whether additional public health measures are needed.

"If you have questions about COVID, ask your doctor or local public health unit," said Dr. Kassam. "Please be patient with one another and with health-care workers who are doing their best to keep our communities safe and navigate this new phase of the pandemic."

