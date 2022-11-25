Ontario Pharmacists Association Launches New Digital Health Tool to Support Minor Ailments Program

OPA investment in MAPflow software platform will help catalyze pharmacists' role as vital healthcare providers in communities across the province

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) has partnered with MAPflow, a powerful new digital health tool to support pharmacists when they assess and prescribe for minor ailments in the province starting January 1, 2023.

Minor ailments are health conditions that can be managed with minimal treatment and/or self-care strategies. They are often short-term conditions where lab results aren't typically necessary, and there's a low risk of treatment masking underlying conditions.

Pharmacists manage highly confidential patient data and must meet strict privacy, security, and governance requirements when implementing minor ailments services next year. As they transition to the expanded role, MAPflow's advanced software platform streamlines documentation, offering pharmacists a simplified workflow and seamless experience.

OPA's investment in this web-based clinical decision-making and implementation support platform provides pharmacists with a comprehensive suite of custom-built applications designed for Ontario's practice environment.

"As the unified voice representing thousands of Ontario pharmacy professionals, OPA works with government in enabling pharmacists to create additional capacity in healthcare," notes Jennifer Belcher, RPh., a practicing pharmacist and VP of Strategic Initiatives and Member Relations at OPA. "We're committed to helping pharmacists increase agility and drive innovation for the future. OPA has invested in MAPflow to successfully prepare pharmacists to make confident, evidence-based decisions while assessing patients for minor ailments."

MAPflow is industry-specific software designed by a team of leaders in Ontario pharmacy education, led by community pharmacist and academic Nardine Nakhla, PharmD.

Through Dr. Nakhla's research and significant expertise in minor ailments, she recognizes the importance of reliable, resilient, interconnected health systems. The pandemic further highlighted the need for multifaceted, sustainable primary and community-based healthcare solutions. "MAPflow facilitates minor ailment prescribing services for pharmacists and integrates this new element into their practice while optimizing patient outcomes," notes Dr. Nakhla. "This exciting tool captures unique analytics, promotes shared clinical decision-making, and aligns with provincial legislation. Most importantly, it enables pharmacists to provide patients with customized care." The approach aligns with the Ministry of Health's objective to provide more pathways for patients to access care in the community and reduce the need for emergency or urgent care visits.

Partnering to launch this tool demonstrates OPA's visionary leadership and proud role as a driving force for modernization and digital health transformation. These strategic investments represent a key feature of the Association's long-term vision toward expanding the scope of practice for pharmacy professionals.

The Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) is committed to evolving the pharmacy profession and advocating for excellence in practice and patient care. Representing thousands of members, OPA is Canada's largest advocacy organization, professional development, and drug information provider for pharmacy professionals across Ontario. By leveraging the unique expertise of pharmacy professionals, enabling them to practice to their fullest potential, and making them more accessible to patients, OPA is working to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. The pharmacy sector plays a strong role in Ontario, with an economic impact of more than $6.3 billion across 4,600 pharmacies, employing 60,000 Ontarians. For more information, visit opatoday.com.

