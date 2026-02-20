ONTARIO PENSION BOARD (OPB) ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF GRANT B. WALSH AS BOARD CHAIR

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario Pension Board (OPB) today announces the appointment of Grant B. Walsh as Chair of OPB's Board of Directors.

Mr. Walsh brings deep expertise in the fields of finance and health care, and senior executive leadership across a range of industries. He is a seasoned Board Chairman, CEO and corporate director with experience on more than 30 corporate boards throughout his career. Grant currently serves as Chair of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board of Ontario (WSIB), Co-Chair of the WISE Trust Pension Plan, and is also a Director of Square Canada and Square Technologies, among others.

Darwin Bozek, OPB's President and CEO, provided the following statement: "On behalf of our leadership team, I am thrilled to welcome Grant Walsh to OPB. His substantial experience leading large, complex organizations across both the public and private sectors will be an asset to OPB as we embark on our journey to implement our new Strategic Plan, and continue the modernization of our pension administration systems.

In addition, Mr. Walsh's familiarity with our investment management and oversight structure will be welcome given his governance roles at fellow IMCO founding client WSIB, and in the pension sector with WISE Trust. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our organization."

Mr. Walsh was formerly the Chair of Canada Lands Company Limited, which oversees real estate properties across Canada and tourism properties, including the CN Tower, Downsview Park, the Old Port of Montreal, and the Montreal Science Centre. He has a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and an undergraduate degree in English and Philosophy. He also holds a designation as a Chartered Director from McMaster University and the Conference Board of Canada and has served as Executive-in-Residence / Adjunct Professor at McMaster University.

About OPB

Ontario Pension Board (OPB) is the administrator of the Public Service Pension Plan, a major defined benefit pension plan, sponsored by the Government of Ontario. Our membership is comprised of certain employees of the provincial government and its agencies, boards, and commissions.

With $36 billion in assets and over 100,000 active, deferred, and retired members and survivors, the PSPP is one of Canada's largest pension plans. It's also one of the country's oldest pension plans that has been delivering guaranteed pensions since the early 1920s. OPB is an agency of the Government of Ontario. Visit opb.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ontario Pension Board

Michael Lockhart, Director, External Communications, [email protected]