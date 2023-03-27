TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario paralegals and lawyers can now access the online Voting Guides which contain biographical information and election statements provided by each of the candidates running for bencher. The paralegal and lawyer Voting Guides also contain general information about the election process and how licensees can vote online or by phone.

All Law Society licensees whose licence is not suspended on April 12, 2023 are eligible to vote in the election. Eligible voters will receive information through the Law Society Portal and a personalized email from the online voting provider on how to vote in the coming weeks.

Voting will occur from April 19 to 28, 2023. The names of the 40 lawyers and five paralegals elected as benchers will be announced on May 1, 2023. Benchers elected for the 2023-27 term will take office at the May 25, 2023 Convocation.

Convocation

Benchers are members of a decision-making body called Convocation convened approximately eight times a year to consider policy matters and to conduct the business of governing the affairs of the Law Society.

The composition of Convocation is set out in the Law Society Act which requires that the Law Society of Ontario have:

40 elected lawyer benchers – 20 elected from inside Toronto and 20 elected from outside Toronto

five elected paralegal benchers, and

eight lay benchers — neither lawyers nor paralegals — who are appointed by the Provincial government.

Have your say. Make a difference. Vote in the election. Visit LSO.ca/BencherElection2023

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario

For further information: Media contact: Wynna Brown, Director, External Relations and Communications, [email protected]