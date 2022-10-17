TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario paralegals and lawyers will elect 45 licensees to serve as benchers at the Law Society of Ontario until 2027.

Nomination period for bencher candidates: Oct. 17, 2022 to Feb. 24, 2023

Lawyers and paralegals from all communities, practice environments, work areas, firm sizes, and geographic locations are encouraged to run for election as bencher.

The candidate package, including the nomination form, will be available at LSO.ca/BencherElection2023

Licensees who have never previously been an elected bencher must complete the online Bencher Candidate Orientation and Education course before the close of nominations to qualify as a candidate in the election.

The course takes approximately 45 minutes to complete and covers information about the Law Society, the role of a bencher, the time commitment and responsibilities involved and the relationship with Law Society management. More information about the course is included in the candidate package.

Voting

In March, Voting Guides for lawyers and paralegals will be available online. The Voting Guide contains general information about the election process, how to vote and the biographical and election statements provided by the candidates. All licensees whose licences are not suspended are eligible to vote in the election.

Voting will occur online from April 19 to April 28, 2023 with the results announced on May 1, 2023 after the tabulation of votes.

Convocation

Benchers are members of a decision-making body called Convocation convened approximately eight times a year to consider policy matters and to conduct the business of governing the affairs of the Law Society.

The composition of Convocation is set out in the Law Society Act which requires that the Law Society of Ontario have:

40 elected lawyer benchers – 20 elected from inside Toronto and 20 elected from outside Toronto

and 20 elected from outside five elected paralegal benchers, and

eight lay benchers — neither lawyers nor paralegals — who are appointed by the Provincial government.

Benchers elected for the 2023-27 term will take office at the May 25, 2023 meeting of Convocation.

Visit LSO.ca/BencherElection2023 for information on the role of benchers, how to run and how to vote.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario

For further information: Media contact: Wynna Brown, Director, External Relations and Communications, [email protected]