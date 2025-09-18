Ontario Optometrists Poised to Ease ER Pressure with Expanded Scope

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) welcomes the Ontario government's announcement that it is consulting on proposed changes to expand the scope of practice for optometrists and other regulated health professionals.

If approved, the updates would allow optometrists to independently provide advanced treatments and order key diagnostic tests, improving timely access to care, reducing pressure on family doctors and emergency departments, and allowing patients to receive care closer to home.

"We applaud the Ontario government for taking this important step toward modernizing optometry's scope of practice. These changes will mean faster access to care, fewer unnecessary referrals, and greater recognition of optometrists' essential role in protecting vision and easing pressure on our health system," said Dr. Shaina Nensi, President, Ontario Association of Optometrists.

The OAO submitted a comprehensive proposal in 2024, which was endorsed by the University of Waterloo School of Optometry & Vision Science and the College of Optometrists of Ontario. The government's current consultation is the next step toward implementing these proposals.

What the changes would support:

Medications: Prescribe all topical and oral drugs within the profession's scope of practice, giving patients access to the most appropriate drug without requiring unnecessary referrals to physicians.





Prescribe all topical and oral drugs within the profession's scope of practice, giving patients access to the most appropriate drug without requiring unnecessary referrals to physicians. Foreign body removal: Remove superficial foreign bodies from below the surface of the cornea, reducing unnecessary referrals to hospitals and ophthalmologists, and improving access to local emergency care for patients





Remove superficial foreign bodies from below the surface of the cornea, reducing unnecessary referrals to hospitals and ophthalmologists, and improving access to local emergency care for patients Glaucoma & laser: Manage open-angle glaucoma and provide common in-office laser treatments, helping to prevent vision loss, reduce unnecessary referrals, lower costs, and improve access to timely care, especially in rural and remote communities.

These changes would align Ontario with other provinces and U.S. jurisdictions, where similar updates have made care faster and safer for patients. Necessary limits remain in place — complex surgeries stay in hospitals — and strong oversight from the College ensures high standards and patient safety are maintained.

"This is about patients—ensuring people get the care they need, when and where they need it, and freeing up scarce hospital and primary-care resources for more complex needs. We look forward to collaborating with the government, the College, and the University of Waterloo on a practical, evidence-based implementation," added Dr. Nensi.

