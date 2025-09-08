Ontario Nurses' Association Calls on Victorian Order of Nurses to Pay Fair for Home Care Ahead of Bargaining

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Armed with new statistics showing staggering rates of workplace violence against registered nurses (RNs) employed by the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON), the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) held a media conference today with the Official Opposition to call for fair pay and better funding for home care.

"Home care RNs are the lowest-paid nurses in the province, despite facing among the worst working conditions," said ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. "The system is hanging by a thread now. Understaffed, unsafe and underpaid RNs are leaving the sector, as the largely female workers face a staggering amount of violence – five times that of nurses in other health-care sectors."

Contract talks between the VON and ONA begin this week; VON nurses are currently paid 14 per cent less in real wages than 10 years ago and are not compensated for the full cost of mileage nor – in many cases – the hours it takes to travel from one client to another. ONA bargaining team chair for VON, Lorna Thompson, RN, says "this is a pivotal contract for those of us who are passionate about providing high-quality, holistic health care to our clients. We are putting VON on notice that it must respect and pay us properly. Our wages are currently so low that many of us are forced to take on second jobs or visit food banks, and the low wages are a barrier to hiring and retaining nurses. We demand equal pay for our work and expect nothing less."

Evidence shows that home care – especially not-for-profit home care – is essential. It saves the health-care system much-needed funds and helps keep people from needing hospital care or long-term care. VON nurses support clients with complex medical needs, provide palliative care and care for those with chronic health conditions," says Ariss.

"With Ontario's aging population expected to grow dramatically in the coming years, we cannot afford to ignore the working conditions driving home care nurses away. We call on the Ford government and VON to pay fair for home care."

ONA is the union representing over 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, the community, clinics, and industry.

