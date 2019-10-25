Ontario Medical Association Applauds Restrictions to Promotion of Vaping Products in Convenience Stores and Gas Stations

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) strongly supports this move by the Ontario Government to address the issue of youth vaping by banning the promotion of vapour products in convenience stores and gas stations.

Our position is clear: vaping devices should not be used by non-smokers and especially not by young people.

The OMA wrote to Minister Elliott in September and recommended that the government:

Expand restrictions on the marketing and promotion of vaping products.

Expand restrictions of flavouring for vape juice, e-juice and e-liquid.

Develop awareness campaigns to educate the public, especially youth, about the harmful risks of vaping.

"On behalf of Ontario's doctors, I applaud today's announcement by Health Minister Christine Elliott that will restrict promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations," said Dr. Sohail Gandhi, President, OMA. "This is an important first step towards ensuring that these products are not marketed to youth. I also thank the Minister for inviting the OMA to participate in the Minister's roundtables to discuss this issue. We look forward to continuing to work with the government to protect youth from the dangers of vaping."

According to the most recent Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey, 23 per cent of students in Grades 7-12 have tried a vaping product, many of which contain nicotine.

There is a lack of awareness and understanding among youth about the addictive nature of nicotine and the potential negative health effects. There is evidence that youth who use vaping devices are more likely to smoke tobacco later in life.

The OMA has long advocated for robust smoking cessation programs. Vaping products have helped some people stop smoking, although the evidence on their effectiveness is inconclusive.

