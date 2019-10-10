Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - October 9, 2019 Français
Oct 10, 2019, 01:12 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 09/10/2019
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $25 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 14, 18, 33, 40 & 44 Bonus No 16
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
20945289-02
ONTARIO 49
2, 27, 33, 40, 43 & 47. Bonus 22.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-S, J-D, 8-H, 2-D, 3-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
8, 10, 28, 29, 34 & 37 Bonus 30.
PICK-2: 09
PICK-3: 281
PICK-4: 6983
ENCORE: 4830450
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 7, 18, 24, 31, 34, 37, 38,
43, 44, 46, 48, 50, 51, 53, 63, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 8 1
PICK-3: 4 7 6
PICK-4: 5 2 6 7
ENCORE: 8072054
DAILY KENO
2, 10, 12, 14, 19, 20, 24, 27, 32, 37,
38, 41, 45, 47, 51, 53, 54, 60, 64, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEAVER
|
FISH
|
INUKSHUK
|
MITTENS
|
PADDLE
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
