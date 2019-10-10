Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - October 9, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -



Wednesday 09/10/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $25 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

05, 14, 18, 33, 40 & 44 Bonus No 16

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

20945289-02

ONTARIO 49

2, 27, 33, 40, 43 & 47. Bonus 22.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-S, J-D, 8-H, 2-D, 3-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

8, 10, 28, 29, 34 & 37 Bonus 30.

PICK-2: 09

PICK-3: 281

PICK-4: 6983

ENCORE: 4830450

DAILY KENO

1, 4, 6, 7, 18, 24, 31, 34, 37, 38,

43, 44, 46, 48, 50, 51, 53, 63, 69, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 8 1

PICK-3: 4 7 6

PICK-4: 5 2 6 7

ENCORE: 8072054

DAILY KENO

2, 10, 12, 14, 19, 20, 24, 27, 32, 37,

38, 41, 45, 47, 51, 53, 54, 60, 64, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS BEAVER FISH INUKSHUK MITTENS PADDLE WINTER

