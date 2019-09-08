Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 8, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -

Sunday 08/09/2019

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 9-H, 4-S, 9-S, 7-C, 10-S.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

6, 9, 13, 30, 36 & 39 Bonus 16.

PICK-2: 0 9

PICK-3: 4 7 5

PICK-4: 5 5 7 6

ENCORE: 3082631

DAILY KENO

4, 10, 13, 16, 17, 21, 22, 29, 33, 36,

41, 44, 50, 55, 56, 58, 61, 63, 65, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 4

PICK-3: 3 7 1

PICK-4: 5 8 6 2

ENCORE: 3957841

DAILY KENO

3, 7, 8, 10, 14, 21, 23, 24, 26, 29,

31, 32, 33, 39, 44, 48, 54, 56, 60, 63.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS LUMBERJACK MITTENS SALMON SKIING SNOW SNOWMOBILE

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

