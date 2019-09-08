Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 8, 2019
Sep 08, 2019, 23:27 ET
Sunday 08/09/2019
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-H, 4-S, 9-S, 7-C, 10-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 9, 13, 30, 36 & 39 Bonus 16.
PICK-2: 0 9
PICK-3: 4 7 5
PICK-4: 5 5 7 6
ENCORE: 3082631
DAILY KENO
4, 10, 13, 16, 17, 21, 22, 29, 33, 36,
41, 44, 50, 55, 56, 58, 61, 63, 65, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 4
PICK-3: 3 7 1
PICK-4: 5 8 6 2
ENCORE: 3957841
DAILY KENO
3, 7, 8, 10, 14, 21, 23, 24, 26, 29,
31, 32, 33, 39, 44, 48, 54, 56, 60, 63.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
LUMBERJACK
|
MITTENS
|
SALMON
|
SKIING
|
SNOW
|
SNOWMOBILE
