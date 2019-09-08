Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 8, 2019

OLG Winners

Sep 08, 2019, 23:27 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -

Sunday  08/09/2019

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 9-H, 4-S, 9-S, 7-C, 10-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 9, 13, 30, 36 & 39 Bonus 16.

PICK-2: 0  9

PICK-3: 4  7   5

PICK-4: 5  5   7   6

ENCORE: 3082631

DAILY KENO
4, 10, 13, 16, 17, 21, 22, 29, 33, 36,
41, 44, 50, 55, 56, 58, 61, 63, 65, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9  4

PICK-3: 3  7   1

PICK-4: 5  8   6   2

ENCORE: 3957841

DAILY KENO
3, 7, 8, 10, 14, 21, 23, 24, 26, 29,
31, 32, 33, 39, 44, 48, 54, 56, 60, 63.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

LUMBERJACK

MITTENS

SALMON

SKIING

SNOW

SNOWMOBILE

