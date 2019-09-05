Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 4, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -



Wednesday 04/09/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

01, 04, 05, 17, 21 & 29 Bonus No 46

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

63932976-01

ONTARIO 49

6, 14, 18, 25, 46 & 47. Bonus 32.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 7-H, 2-C, A-H, 4-S, 8-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

1, 11, 19, 23, 27 & 37 Bonus 36.

PICK-2: 6 1

PICK-3: 0 2 6

PICK-4: 3 3 2 9

ENCORE: 2007782

DAILY KENO

9, 15, 17, 26, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33, 39,

40, 45, 46, 47, 52, 54, 55, 63, 65, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3 3

PICK-3: 8 8 6

PICK-4: 7 4 8 8

ENCORE: 0446975

DAILY KENO

5, 7, 11, 13, 15, 20, 21, 32, 36, 39,

40, 42, 44, 47, 51, 53, 58, 59, 66, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS DONUTS FISH MITTENS MOOSE NORTH PRAIRIES

