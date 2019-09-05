Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 4, 2019
Sep 05, 2019, 00:18 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 04/09/2019
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
01, 04, 05, 17, 21 & 29 Bonus No 46
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
63932976-01
ONTARIO 49
6, 14, 18, 25, 46 & 47. Bonus 32.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-H, 2-C, A-H, 4-S, 8-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 11, 19, 23, 27 & 37 Bonus 36.
PICK-2: 6 1
PICK-3: 0 2 6
PICK-4: 3 3 2 9
ENCORE: 2007782
DAILY KENO
9, 15, 17, 26, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33, 39,
40, 45, 46, 47, 52, 54, 55, 63, 65, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 3
PICK-3: 8 8 6
PICK-4: 7 4 8 8
ENCORE: 0446975
DAILY KENO
5, 7, 11, 13, 15, 20, 21, 32, 36, 39,
40, 42, 44, 47, 51, 53, 58, 59, 66, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
DONUTS
|
FISH
|
MITTENS
|
MOOSE
|
NORTH
|
PRAIRIES

