Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 27, 2023 Français

News provided by

OLG Winners

28 Sep, 2023, 00:20 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 27/09/2023 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
09, 17, 25, 30, 38 & 48 Bonus No 35 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
50755138-03 

ONTARIO 49
8, 16, 25, 27, 46 & 48. Bonus 6. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 3-C, Q-C, 10-H, 7-S, 8-C. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
8, 19, 24, 30, 37 & 38 Bonus 18. 

PICK-2: 4 0 

PICK-3: 9 1 9 

PICK-4: 2 6 0 3 

ENCORE: 8640199 

DAILY KENO
2, 14, 16, 17, 24, 27, 32, 34, 38, 39,
40, 48, 49, 51, 52, 58, 59, 61, 62, 63. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 1  

PICK-3: 2 9 2  

PICK-4: 4 2 6 9  

ENCORE: 8870783  

DAILY KENO
4, 5, 7, 13, 14, 15, 17, 27, 36, 37,
38, 41, 44, 45, 48, 49, 55, 60, 68, 70. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

CURLING 

PINE 

PUCK 

SALMON 

SCARF 

SYRUP 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo...