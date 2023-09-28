Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 27, 2023 Français
28 Sep, 2023, 00:20 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 27/09/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
09, 17, 25, 30, 38 & 48 Bonus No 35
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
50755138-03
ONTARIO 49
8, 16, 25, 27, 46 & 48. Bonus 6.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-C, Q-C, 10-H, 7-S, 8-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
8, 19, 24, 30, 37 & 38 Bonus 18.
PICK-2: 4 0
PICK-3: 9 1 9
PICK-4: 2 6 0 3
ENCORE: 8640199
DAILY KENO
2, 14, 16, 17, 24, 27, 32, 34, 38, 39,
40, 48, 49, 51, 52, 58, 59, 61, 62, 63.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 1
PICK-3: 2 9 2
PICK-4: 4 2 6 9
ENCORE: 8870783
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 7, 13, 14, 15, 17, 27, 36, 37,
38, 41, 44, 45, 48, 49, 55, 60, 68, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CURLING
|
PINE
|
PUCK
|
SALMON
|
SCARF
|
SYRUP
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
