Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 25, 2019

Wednesday 25/09/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

16, 25, 28, 29, 39 & 47. Bonus 17.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

41725682-01

ONTARIO 49

5, 11, 22, 23, 28 & 33. Bonus 47.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-S, K-H, 2-C, Q-C, Q-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

12, 15, 22, 33, 35 & 37 Bonus 7.

PICK-2: 0 1

PICK-3: 0 0 3

PICK-4: 5 2 2 5

ENCORE: 7647608

DAILY KENO

3, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 26, 28, 33, 34,

35, 36, 50, 53, 56, 58, 62, 64, 65, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 3

PICK-3: 8 9 9

PICK-4: 5 3 5 2

ENCORE: 0776541

DAILY KENO

2, 3, 6, 9, 15, 20, 23, 24, 26, 38,

39, 41, 44, 45, 49, 53, 59, 62, 64, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS MAPLE PINE POUTINE PRAIRIES SCARF TOBOGGAN

