Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 25, 2019

OLG Winners

Sep 26, 2019, 00:04 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 25/09/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
16, 25, 28, 29, 39 & 47. Bonus 17.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
41725682-01

ONTARIO 49
5, 11, 22, 23, 28 & 33. Bonus 47.

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-S, K-H, 2-C, Q-C, Q-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
12, 15, 22, 33, 35 & 37 Bonus 7.

PICK-2: 0 1

PICK-3: 0 0 3

PICK-4: 5 2 2 5

ENCORE: 7647608

DAILY KENO 
3,  6,  8,  9, 11, 12, 26, 28, 33, 34,
35, 36, 50, 53, 56, 58, 62, 64, 65, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0  3

PICK-3: 8  9  9

PICK-4: 5  3  5  2

ENCORE: 0776541

DAILY KENO
2,  3,  6,  9, 15, 20, 23, 24, 26, 38,
39, 41, 44, 45, 49, 53, 59, 62, 64, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

MAPLE

PINE

POUTINE

PRAIRIES

SCARF

TOBOGGAN

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

