Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 25, 2019
Sep 26, 2019, 00:04 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 25/09/2019
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
16, 25, 28, 29, 39 & 47. Bonus 17.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
41725682-01
ONTARIO 49
5, 11, 22, 23, 28 & 33. Bonus 47.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-S, K-H, 2-C, Q-C, Q-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
12, 15, 22, 33, 35 & 37 Bonus 7.
PICK-2: 0 1
PICK-3: 0 0 3
PICK-4: 5 2 2 5
ENCORE: 7647608
DAILY KENO
3, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 26, 28, 33, 34,
35, 36, 50, 53, 56, 58, 62, 64, 65, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 3
PICK-3: 8 9 9
PICK-4: 5 3 5 2
ENCORE: 0776541
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 6, 9, 15, 20, 23, 24, 26, 38,
39, 41, 44, 45, 49, 53, 59, 62, 64, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
MAPLE
|
PINE
|
POUTINE
|
PRAIRIES
|
SCARF
|
TOBOGGAN
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article