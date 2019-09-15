Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 15, 2019 Français
Sep 15, 2019, 23:49 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -
Sunday 15/09/2019
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-C, 10-S, K-S, 6-D, 7-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 11, 20, 29, 33 & 39 Bonus 7
PICK-2: 3 5
PICK-3: 1 1 0
PICK-4: 4 2 3 5
ENCORE: 6446746
DAILY KENO
4, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 20, 25, 32, 34,
37, 41, 47, 49, 54, 55, 61, 63, 64, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 9
PICK-3: 2 3 2
PICK-4: 8 0 5 3
ENCORE: 4075252
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 11, 12, 18, 21, 24, 26, 29, 38,
39, 43, 44, 49, 50, 53, 59, 61, 66, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CHIPMUNK
|
FISH
|
NORTH
|
SYRUP
|
TOBOGGAN
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
