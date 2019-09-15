Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 15, 2019 Français

Sunday 15/09/2019

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: J-C, 10-S, K-S, 6-D, 7-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 11, 20, 29, 33 & 39 Bonus 7

PICK-2: 3  5

PICK-3: 1  1   0

PICK-4: 4  2   3   5

ENCORE: 6446746

DAILY KENO
4, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 20, 25, 32, 34,
37, 41, 47, 49, 54, 55, 61, 63, 64, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7  9

PICK-3: 2  3   2

PICK-4: 8  0   5   3

ENCORE: 4075252

DAILY KENO
1,  6, 11, 12, 18, 21, 24, 26, 29, 38,
39, 43, 44, 49, 50, 53, 59, 61, 66, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

CHIPMUNK

FISH

NORTH

SYRUP

TOBOGGAN

WINTER

