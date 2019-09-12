Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 11, 2019

OLG Winners

Sep 12, 2019, 00:01 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 11/09/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 04, 27, 36, 45 & 49 Bonus No 41

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
57544963-06

ONTARIO 49
10, 12, 20, 22, 33 & 43. Bonus 38.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-S, 2-S, 6-H, 7-D, Q-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 17, 19, 22, 29 & 32 Bonus 35.

PICK-2: 8 2

PICK-3: 9 7 5

PICK-4: 1 0 9 5

ENCORE: 5024354

DAILY KENO 
4,  7, 11, 14, 16, 21, 23, 25, 26, 33,
34, 40, 45, 46, 48, 50, 55, 57, 64, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2  3

PICK-3: 3  8   3

PICK-4: 3  9   6   4

ENCORE: 4311761

DAILY KENO
3,  8,  9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19, 24,
27, 28, 31, 37, 41, 45, 49, 61, 66, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

CEDAR

CHIPMUNK

FOREST

LUMBERJACK

POUTINE

Sep 12, 2019

