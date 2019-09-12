Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 11, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -



Wednesday 11/09/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

02, 04, 27, 36, 45 & 49 Bonus No 41

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

57544963-06

ONTARIO 49

10, 12, 20, 22, 33 & 43. Bonus 38.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-S, 2-S, 6-H, 7-D, Q-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

7, 17, 19, 22, 29 & 32 Bonus 35.



PICK-2: 8 2



PICK-3: 9 7 5



PICK-4: 1 0 9 5



ENCORE: 5024354



DAILY KENO

4, 7, 11, 14, 16, 21, 23, 25, 26, 33,

34, 40, 45, 46, 48, 50, 55, 57, 64, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 3



PICK-3: 3 8 3



PICK-4: 3 9 6 4



ENCORE: 4311761



DAILY KENO

3, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19, 24,

27, 28, 31, 37, 41, 45, 49, 61, 66, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS CANOE CEDAR CHIPMUNK FOREST LUMBERJACK POUTINE

