Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 11, 2019
Sep 12, 2019, 00:01 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 11/09/2019
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 04, 27, 36, 45 & 49 Bonus No 41
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
57544963-06
ONTARIO 49
10, 12, 20, 22, 33 & 43. Bonus 38.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-S, 2-S, 6-H, 7-D, Q-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 17, 19, 22, 29 & 32 Bonus 35.
PICK-2: 8 2
PICK-3: 9 7 5
PICK-4: 1 0 9 5
ENCORE: 5024354
DAILY KENO
4, 7, 11, 14, 16, 21, 23, 25, 26, 33,
34, 40, 45, 46, 48, 50, 55, 57, 64, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 3
PICK-3: 3 8 3
PICK-4: 3 9 6 4
ENCORE: 4311761
DAILY KENO
3, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19, 24,
27, 28, 31, 37, 41, 45, 49, 61, 66, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CANOE
|
CEDAR
|
CHIPMUNK
|
FOREST
|
LUMBERJACK
|
POUTINE
