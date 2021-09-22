Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS- Sept. 21, 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 21/09/2021

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $60 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw

04, 08, 11, 14, 15, 34 & 45 Bonus 07

MAXMILLION:

01, 06, 12, 14, 19, 38 & 47

03, 10, 12, 31, 34, 42 & 49

04, 14, 30, 36, 40, 47 & 49

07, 17, 19, 24, 26, 35 & 44

11, 13, 18, 22, 34, 45 & 46

15, 20, 25, 29, 42, 45 & 47

