Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Sept. 13, 2022

News provided by

OLG Winners

Sep 14, 2022, 01:44 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 13/09/2022

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $65 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
09, 10, 14, 32, 35, 36 & 46 Bonus 47

MAXMILLION:
02, 04, 05, 11, 25, 37 & 45
02, 05, 18, 21, 22, 38 & 41
02, 08, 10, 15, 27, 29 & 49
03, 20, 22, 28, 29, 37 & 44
09, 18, 27, 38, 41, 43 & 46
14, 19, 20, 29, 41, 48 & 49
14, 28, 29, 34, 39, 42 & 43
25, 27, 33, 34, 38, 41 & 48

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo...