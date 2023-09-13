Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Sept. 12, 2023
13 Sep, 2023, 00:13 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 12/09/2023
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $17 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
06, 07, 09, 12, 13, 32 & 37 Bonus 15
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 3-H, 3-S, 2-S, 4-S, Q-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO:
9, 12, 23, 36, 37 & 39 Bonus 38.
PICK-2: 6 1
PICK-3: 1 3 8
PICK-4: 0 0 5 9
ENCORE: 8521004
DAILY KENO
2, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 25, 27,
34, 35, 45, 49, 59, 61, 63, 64, 65, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 4
PICK-3: 2 1 1
PICK-4: 3 6 2 2
ENCORE: 7296663
DAILY KENO
6, 12, 18, 19, 22, 25, 27, 28, 29, 31,
35, 38, 44, 51, 55, 57, 60, 61, 65, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

COTTAGE

CURLING

INUKSHUK

PADDLE

SKATES

SNOWMOBILE
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming (Winning Numbers)
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
